A lightweight implementation of Node's url interface atop the URL API. Use it instead of the
url module to reduce your bundle size by around 7.5 kB.
Weighs 1.6 kB gzipped, works in Node.js 7+ and all modern browsers:
Older browsers can be easily polyfilled without new browsers loading the code.
npm i native-url
const url = require('native-url');
url.parse('https://example.com').host; // example.com
url.parse('/?a=b', true).query; // { a: 'b' }
When you use the
url module, webpack bundles
node-url for the browser. You can alias webpack to use
native-url instead, saving around 7.5kB:
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
resolve: {
alias: {
url: 'native-url',
},
},
};
The result is functionally equivalent in Node 7+ and all modern browsers.
Rollup does not bundle shims for Node.js modules like
url by default, but we can add
url support via
native-url using aliases:
// rollup.config.js
import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';
import alias from '@rollup/plugin-alias';
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
resolve(),
alias({
entries: {
url: 'native-url',
},
}),
],
};
With this in place,
import url from 'url' will use
native-url and keep your bundle small.
Refer Node's legacy url documentation for detailed API documentation.
url.parse(urlStr, [parseQueryString], [slashesDenoteHost])
Parses a URL string and returns a URL object representation:
url.parse('https://example.com');
// {
// href: 'http://example.com/',
// protocol: 'http:',
// slashes: true,
// host: 'example.com',
// hostname: 'example.com',
// query: {},
// search: null,
// pathname: '/',
// path: '/'
// }
url.parse('/foo?a=b', true).query.a; // "b"
url.format(urlObj)
Given a parsed URL object, returns its corresponding URL string representation:
url.format({ protocol: 'https', host: 'example.com' });
// "https://example.com"
url.resolve(from, to)
Resolves a target URL based on the provided base URL:
url.resolve('/a/b', 'c');
// "/a/b/c"
url.resolve('/a/b', '/c#d');
// "/c#d"
native-url relies on the DOM URL API to work. For older browsers that don't support the
URL API, a polyfill is available.
Conveniently, a polyfill is never needed for browsers that support ES Modules, so we can use
<script nomodule> to conditionally load it for older browsers:
<script nomodule src="/path/to/url-polyfill.js"></script>