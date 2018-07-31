Native-like toast notification but for the web. (JS + CSS ≈ 4KB)

Install

$ npm install --save native-toast

NPMCDN: https://unpkg.com/native-toast/dist/

Usage

First import native-toast/dist/native-toast.css , then:

import nativeToast from 'native-toast' nativeToast({ message : 'wait wait!' , position : 'north-east' , timeout : 5000 , type : 'warning' })

Four types: success warning info error

API

options

message

Type: string

Default: ''

Toast message.

position

Type: string

Default: south-east

Values: center west east south south-west south-east north north-west north-east

Toast position.

rounded

Type: boolean

Default: false

Set border-radius to 33px instead of 3px . Has no effect when edge === false .

timeout

Type: number

Default: 3000

Self destroy in specfic timeout. If given 0 or `false then toast will never self destroy.

type

Type: string

Default: undefined

One of success warning info error .

A short-hand usage: nativeToast.success(opts) nativeToast.error(opts) and such.

icon

Type: boolean

Default: true

Set to false to disable icon.

edge

Type: boolean

Default: false

Show toast on the edge.

closeOnClick

Type: boolean

Default: false

Close the toast when clicked.

elements

Type: HTMLElement[]

Optionally provide an array of HTML elements to insert after the message .

License

MIT © EGOIST