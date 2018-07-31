Native-like toast notification but for the web. (JS + CSS ≈ 4KB)
$ npm install --save native-toast
NPMCDN: https://unpkg.com/native-toast/dist/
First import
native-toast/dist/native-toast.css, then:
import nativeToast from 'native-toast'
nativeToast({
message: 'wait wait!',
position: 'north-east',
// Self destroy in 5 seconds
timeout: 5000,
type: 'warning'
})
// or nativeToast.warning(options)
Four types:
success
warning
info
error
Type:
string
Default:
''
Toast message.
Type:
string
Default:
south-east
Values:
center
west
east
south
south-west
south-east
north
north-west
north-east
Toast position.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Set
border-radius to
33px instead of
3px. Has no effect when
edge === false.
Type:
number
Default:
3000
Self destroy in specfic timeout. If given
0 or `false then toast will never self destroy.
Type:
string
Default:
undefined
One of
success
warning
info
error.
A short-hand usage:
nativeToast.success(opts)
nativeToast.error(opts) and such.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Set to
false to disable icon.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Show toast on the edge.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Close the toast when clicked.
Type:
HTMLElement[]
Optionally provide an array of HTML elements to insert after the
message.
MIT © EGOIST