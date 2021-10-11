openbase logo
Utility for running native binaries on iOS and Android devices and simulators/emulators

native-run

native-run is a cross-platform command-line utility for running native app binaries (.ipa and .apk files) on iOS and Android devices. It can be used for both hardware and virtual devices.

This tool is used by the Ionic CLI, but it can be used standalone as part of a development or testing pipeline for launching apps. It doesn't matter whether the .apk or .ipa is created with Cordova or native IDEs, native-run will be able to deploy it.

Install

native-run is written entirely in TypeScript/NodeJS, so there are no native dependencies.

To install, run:

npm install -g native-run

📝 Requires NodeJS 10+

Usage

native-run <platform> [options]

See the help documentation with the --help flag.

native-run --help
native-run ios --help
native-run android --help

Troubleshooting

Much more information can be printed to the screen with the --verbose flag.

