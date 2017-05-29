openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

native-or-bluebird

by normalize
1.2.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] use any-promise

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

66.1K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
'native-or-bluebird' is deprecated. Please use 'any-promise' instead.

Readme

native-or-bluebird

NPM version Build status Test coverage Dependency Status License Downloads

As Node 0.10 becomes outdated and iojs has been merged into Node.js, this module is now relevant to only a few platforms. Thus, this module is considered obsolete.

Use either bluebird or the native Promise implementation. If no implementation is found, an error will be thrown:

var Promise = require('native-or-bluebird');

The goal of this library is to be able to eventually remove this line from your code and use native Promises, allowing you to to write future-compatible code with ease. You should install bluebird in your libraries for maximum compatibility.

If you do not want an error to be thrown, require() the Promise implementation directly. If no implementation is found, undefined will be returned.

var Promise = require('native-or-bluebird/promise');
if (Promise) // do stuff with promises

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial