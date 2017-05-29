As Node 0.10 becomes outdated and iojs has been merged into Node.js, this module is now relevant to only a few platforms. Thus, this module is considered obsolete.
Use either
bluebird or the native
Promise implementation.
If no implementation is found, an error will be thrown:
var Promise = require('native-or-bluebird');
The goal of this library is to be able to eventually remove this line
from your code and use native
Promises, allowing you to
to write future-compatible code with ease.
You should install
bluebird in your libraries for maximum compatibility.
If you do not want an error to be thrown,
require() the
Promise implementation directly.
If no implementation is found,
undefined will be returned.
var Promise = require('native-or-bluebird/promise');
if (Promise) // do stuff with promises