OS key mapping node module

Returns what characters are produced by pressing keys with different modifiers on the current system keyboard layout.

Installing

On Debian-based Linux: sudo apt-get install libx11-dev libxkbfile-dev

On Red Hat-based Linux: sudo yum install libx11-devel.x86_64 libxkbfile-devel.x86_64 # or .i686

On SUSE-based Linux: sudo zypper install libX11-devel libxkbfile-devel

On FreeBSD: sudo pkg install libX11

npm install native-keymap

Using

var keymap = require ( 'native-keymap' ); console .log(keymap.getKeyMap());

Example output when using standard US keyboard layout (on Windows):

[ ... Space: { vkey: 'VK_SPACE' , value: ' ' , withShift: ' ' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Minus: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_MINUS' , value: '-' , withShift: '_' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Equal: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_PLUS' , value: '=' , withShift: '+' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, BracketLeft: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_4' , value: '[' , withShift: '{' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, BracketRight: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_6' , value: ']' , withShift: '}' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Backslash: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_5' , value: '\\' , withShift: '|' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Semicolon: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_1' , value: ';' , withShift: ':' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Quote: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_7' , value: '\'' , withShift: '"' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Backquote: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_3' , value: '`' , withShift: '~' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Comma: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_COMMA' , value: ',' , withShift: '<' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Period: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_PERIOD' , value: '.' , withShift: '>' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Slash: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_2' , value: '/' , withShift: '?' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, ... ]

Example output when using German (Swiss) keyboard layout (on Windows):

[ ... Space: { vkey: 'VK_SPACE' , value: ' ' , withShift: ' ' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Minus: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_4' , value: '\'' , withShift: '?' , withAltGr: '´' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Equal: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_6' , value: '^' , withShift: '`' , withAltGr: '~' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, BracketLeft: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_1' , value: 'ü' , withShift: 'è' , withAltGr: '[' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, BracketRight: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_3' , value: '¨' , withShift: '!' , withAltGr: ']' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Backslash: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_8' , value: '$' , withShift: '£' , withAltGr: '}' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Semicolon: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_7' , value: 'ö' , withShift: 'é' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Quote: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_5' , value: 'ä' , withShift: 'à' , withAltGr: '{' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Backquote: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_2' , value: '§' , withShift: '°' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Comma: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_COMMA' , value: ',' , withShift: ';' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Period: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_PERIOD' , value: '.' , withShift: ':' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, Slash: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_MINUS' , value: '-' , withShift: '_' , withAltGr: '' , withShiftAltGr: '' }, ... ]

Supported OSes

linux (X11)

windows

mac

freebsd

Known issues

only tested from the Electron Main process

Developing

npm install -g node-gyp

node-gyp configure (for debugging use node-gyp configure -d )

(for debugging use ) node-gyp build

npm test (for debugging change index.js to load the node module from the Debug folder and press F5 )

License

MIT