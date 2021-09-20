We created NativeForms to save you countless hours of boring development of forms. Create forms without coding and control them from the dashboard. Bring all the logic outside your app, so you can control forms even when your app is live.
npm install native-forms --save
// or
yarn add native-forms
import NativeForms from "native-forms";
<NativeForms form="https://form.nativeforms.com/I2Z5xWPmZic4JlRvpmNy0Db" />
Form is displayed natively and is not a webview. You can create your own forms here.
Basic flow of displaying NativeForms as Modal in your application.
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Button, StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native";
import { NativeFormsModal } from "native-forms";
const App = () => {
const [hasForm, showForm] = useState(false);
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Button title="Show Form" onPress={() => showForm(true)} color="#20f" />
<NativeFormsModal
visible={hasForm}
form="https://form.nativeforms.com/I2Z5xWPmZic4JlRvpmNy0Db"
onClose={() => showForm(false)}
/>
</View>
);
};
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: "#fff",
alignItems: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
},
});
export default App;
Replace form prop with your form's address. You can create your own forms here.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Note
|form
|String
|Yes
|URL of form to display.
|formJSON
|Object
|No
|You can use JSON format of the form instead of form URL. You can get this format by clicking Export Form to JSON in dashboard.
|onClose
|Function
|No
|Called when user decides to close the form.
|onSend
|Function
|No
|Called when user completes form.
|String
|No
|Email of person that will complete form (it will be displayed in the admin panel).
|name
|String
|No
|Name of person that will complete form.
|extraData
|Object
|No
|Extra data fields that will be sent along with the completed form. This data will not be visible by users.
In case of any questions or problems, please contact me at: hello@nativeforms.com