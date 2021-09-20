Build forms, surveys & polls for React Native apps.

Why this product was created?

We created NativeForms to save you countless hours of boring development of forms. Create forms without coding and control them from the dashboard. Bring all the logic outside your app, so you can control forms even when your app is live.

Installation

npm install native-forms --save yarn add native-forms

Basic Usage

Import component.

import NativeForms from "native-forms" ;

Render form on the screen.

<NativeForms form= "https://form.nativeforms.com/I2Z5xWPmZic4JlRvpmNy0Db" />

Form is displayed natively and is not a webview. You can create your own forms here.

Modal Example

Basic flow of displaying NativeForms as Modal in your application.

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import { Button, StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native" ; import { NativeFormsModal } from "native-forms" ; const App = () => { const [hasForm, showForm] = useState( false ); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Button title="Show Form" onPress={() => showForm(true)} color="#20f" /> <NativeFormsModal visible={hasForm} form="https://form.nativeforms.com/I2Z5xWPmZic4JlRvpmNy0Db" onClose={() => showForm(false)} /> </View> ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: "#fff", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center", }, }); export default App;

Replace form prop with your form's address. You can create your own forms here.

Demo

Props

Name Type Required Note form String Yes URL of form to display. formJSON Object No You can use JSON format of the form instead of form URL. You can get this format by clicking Export Form to JSON in dashboard. onClose Function No Called when user decides to close the form. onSend Function No Called when user completes form. email String No Email of person that will complete form (it will be displayed in the admin panel). name String No Name of person that will complete form. extraData Object No Extra data fields that will be sent along with the completed form. This data will not be visible by users.

Support

In case of any questions or problems, please contact me at: hello@nativeforms.com

Happy Coding 💖