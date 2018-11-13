Package for loading native files in Node and Electron applications. The project is inspired by the node-addon-loader. It works in the similar way but allows to build path at runtime.
Add the package to the development dependencies:
# using npm:
$ npm install native-ext-loader --save-dev
# using yarn:
$ yarn add --dev native-ext-loader
Update rules entry in the Webpack configuration file:
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.node$/,
loader: "native-ext-loader"
}
];
}
Options are configurable using
options hash:
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.node$/,
loader: "native-ext-loader",
options: {
rewritePath: path.resolve(__dirname, "dist")
}
}
];
}
basePath (default:
[])
It allows adjusting path to the native module. The array will be concatenated with the resource name and then used in the runtime. For example, when the compile application lives inside
app.asar/renderer subdirectory (Electron package), the path to the native module can be adjusted by using
basePath: ['app.asar', 'renderer'].
Note that
basePath is ignored when
rewritePath option is used.
rewritePath (default:
undefined)
It allows to set an absolute paths to native files.
Note that it needs to remain
undefined if you are building a package with embedded files. This way, the compiled application will work no matter of its location. This is important when building Electron applications that can be placed in any directory by the end user.
emit (default:
true)
Specifies whether the imported
.node file will be copied to the output directory.
package.json and
CHANGELOG.md files.
npm install to update
package-lock.json file.
-a and include changes)
npm publish