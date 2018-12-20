install

$ npm install native-echarts --save

Usage

The Usage is complete consistent with Echarts

component props:

option (object): The option for echarts: Documentation。

width (number): The width of the chart. The default value is the outer container width.

height (number): The height of the chart. The default value is 400.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import Echarts from 'native-echarts' ; export default class app extends Component { render() { const option = { title : { text : 'ECharts demo' }, tooltip : {}, legend : { data :[ '销量' ] }, xAxis : { data : [ "衬衫" , "羊毛衫" , "雪纺衫" , "裤子" , "高跟鞋" , "袜子" ] }, yAxis : {}, series : [{ name : '销量' , type : 'bar' , data : [ 5 , 20 , 36 , 10 , 10 , 20 ] }] }; return ( < Echarts option = {option} height = {300} /> ); } } AppRegistry.registerComponent('app', () => app);

##Example

run demo

cd example npm install npm start

IOS

Open the xcode project in the ios directory and click run

screenshots：

Android

Open the Android project in the android directory with Android Studio and click run.

screenshots：

License

native-echarts is released under the MIT license.