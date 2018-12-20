openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ne

native-echarts

by Arron Zhu
0.5.0 (see all)

Echarts for react-native. The react-naitve chart.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

92

GitHub Stars

716

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

native-echarts

NPM Version npm License

install

$ npm install native-echarts --save

Usage

The Usage is complete consistent with Echarts

component props:

  • option (object): The option for echarts: Documentation
  • width (number): The width of the chart. The default value is the outer container width.
  • height (number): The height of the chart. The default value is 400. 
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View
} from 'react-native';
import Echarts from 'native-echarts';

export default class app extends Component {
  render() {
    const option = {
      title: {
          text: 'ECharts demo'
      },
      tooltip: {},
      legend: {
          data:['销量']
      },
      xAxis: {
          data: ["衬衫","羊毛衫","雪纺衫","裤子","高跟鞋","袜子"]
      },
      yAxis: {},
      series: [{
          name: '销量',
          type: 'bar',
          data: [5, 20, 36, 10, 10, 20]
      }]
    };
    return (
      <Echarts option={option} height={300} />
    );
  }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('app', () => app);

##Example

run demo

cd example
npm install
npm start

IOS

Open the xcode project in the ios directory and click run

screenshots：

image

Android

Open the Android project in the android directory with Android Studio and click run.

screenshots：

image

License

native-echarts is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial