native-dns-packet
-
Packet.parse(buffer) returns an instance of
Packet
-
Packet.write(buffer, packet) writes the given packet into the buffer,
truncating where appropriate
var Packet = function () {
this.header = {
id: 0,
qr: 0,
opcode: 0,
aa: 0,
tc: 0,
rd: 1,
ra: 0,
res1: 0,
res2: 0,
res3: 0,
rcode: 0
};
this.question = [];
this.answer = [];
this.authority = [];
this.additional = [];
this.edns_options = [];
this.payload = undefined;
};
History
0.1.1 - October 5, 2014
- Fixing NPM tagging issue...
0.1.0 - October 2, 2014
- Added TLSA support
- Fixed EDNS & NAPTR support + deprecates some EDNS fields on Packet
- Now includes support for forwarding EDNS responses (Packet.edns)
- Added many TODOs with suggested improvements
- Added many links to GH issues and RFCs
- Cleaned up code a bit to better please linters
- Added deprecation notices (see parseOpt)
- Handle unhandled RRs on writing packet instead of throwing exception.
- edns/opt should use BufferCursor.copy (Fixes #11)
- Updated
package.json to include all authors
- Merged tj's
master branch to add License info
- Updated README to include history of changes