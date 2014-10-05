Packet.parse(buffer) returns an instance of Packet

returns an instance of Packet.write(buffer, packet) writes the given packet into the buffer, truncating where appropriate

var Packet = function ( ) { this .header = { id : 0 , qr : 0 , opcode : 0 , aa : 0 , tc : 0 , rd : 1 , ra : 0 , res1 : 0 , res2 : 0 , res3 : 0 , rcode : 0 }; this .question = []; this .answer = []; this .authority = []; this .additional = []; this .edns_options = []; this .payload = undefined ; };

History

0.1.1 - October 5, 2014

Fixing NPM tagging issue...

0.1.0 - October 2, 2014