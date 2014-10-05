openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ndp

native-dns-packet

by Timothy J Fontaine
0.1.1 (see all)

DNS parsing and writing in javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.6K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

native-dns-packet

  • Packet.parse(buffer) returns an instance of Packet
  • Packet.write(buffer, packet) writes the given packet into the buffer, truncating where appropriate
var Packet = function () {
  this.header = {
    id: 0,
    qr: 0,
    opcode: 0,
    aa: 0,
    tc: 0,
    rd: 1,
    ra: 0,
    res1: 0,
    res2: 0,
    res3: 0,
    rcode: 0
  };
  this.question = [];
  this.answer = [];
  this.authority = [];
  this.additional = [];
  this.edns_options = [];
  this.payload = undefined;
};

History

0.1.1 - October 5, 2014
  • Fixing NPM tagging issue...
0.1.0 - October 2, 2014
  • Added TLSA support
  • Fixed EDNS & NAPTR support + deprecates some EDNS fields on Packet
  • Now includes support for forwarding EDNS responses (Packet.edns)
  • Added many TODOs with suggested improvements
  • Added many links to GH issues and RFCs
  • Cleaned up code a bit to better please linters
  • Added deprecation notices (see parseOpt)
  • Handle unhandled RRs on writing packet instead of throwing exception.
  • edns/opt should use BufferCursor.copy (Fixes #11)
  • Updated package.json to include all authors
  • Merged tj's master branch to add License info
  • Updated README to include history of changes

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial