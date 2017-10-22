openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nc

native-css

by Raphael Amorim
2.0.0 (see all)

Convert pure CSS to React Style or javascript literal objects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

200

GitHub Stars

328

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

native-css

Convert pure CSS to javascript literal objects or React Style.

NPM Version Build Status

Before Anything!

This tool believes in this semantic for CSS: HTML semantics and front-end architecture

'Cause of this, all ids and inheritance relationships are converted to classes.

Install

Verify if you have node and npm installed.

As CLI
$ npm install -g native-css
As Node Module
$ npm install native-css

CLI Usage

Params: input (required), output (optional)

$ native-css <input> <output>

Example

Input CSS Example:

.taxi {
  background-color: #F8F8F8;
  color: #999;
}

#car {
  color: blue;
}

Convert CSS to React Format

Using:

$ native-css <input> <output> --react

Generate this as output (JS format):

var styles = StyleSheet.create({
  taxi: {
    color: '#999',
    backgroundColor: '#F8F8F8'
  },
  car: {
    color: 'blue';
  }
});

Convert CSS to Literal JS object

Using, but without react flag:

$ native-css <input> <output>

Generate this as output (JS format):

styles: {
  taxi: {
    color: '#999',
    backgroundColor: '#F8F8F8'
  },
  car: {
    color: 'blue';
  }
}

Inherent and Parents

As stated, this tool believes and follows a specific semantic for CSS. Therefore in these cases, exists a change in nomenclature. Example:

Input File (style.css)

.any.element {
  color: red;
}

.parent .child {
  color: orange;
}

.parent  .child2 {
  color: blue;
}

Output File (style.js)

any_element: { 
  color: 'red' 
},
parent__child: { 
  color: 'orange' 
},
parent__child2: { 
  color: 'blue' 
}

Media Queries

Input File (style.css): 

@media screen and (min-width: 1020px){
  body .container { 
    width: 1020px !important
  }
}

@media (min-width: 768px){
  body .container {
    width: 748px !important;
    box-sizing: 'all'
  }
}

Output File (style.js):

'@media screen and (min-width:1020px)': { 
  __expression__: 'screen and (min-width:1020px)',
  body__container: { 
    width: '1020px !important' 
  } 
},
'@media (min-width:768px)': { 
  __expression__: '(min-width:768px)',
  body__container: { 
    width: '748px !important',
    boxSizing: 'all'
  } 
}

Module Usage

supported input types: Path, Url, String, Buffer

var nativeCSS = require('native-css'),
    pathToCssFile = 'somePath/file.css';

// Generate JavaScript Object
var cssObject = nativeCSS.convert(pathToCssFile);

url support with async version:

var nativeCSS = require('native-css'),
  URL = 'http://raw.githubusercontent.com/raphamorim/native-css/master/test/fixtures/sample.css';

// Generate JavaScript Object
nativeCSS.convertAsync(URL || Path) // returns Promise
  .then(function(result) {
    // convert/validate data
    // return or throw
  })

webpack usage:

cssobjects-loader

Not supported CSS features

React Style does not support CSS selectors, pseudo-classes and CSS animation. Mostly because we try to avoid implicit behaviour and want the user to make layout decisions inside the render() function.

CSS selectors introduce implicit behaviour by not having a direct link with the elements on which they're applied. Therefore there is no way of knowing what the consequences are, and this easily leads to refactoring issues. Instead you should be using plain JavaScript variables.

Classes with pseudo-classes have a higher precedence then classes with no pseudo-classes, which results in issues if you want to override styling in "higher-level" components. In some cases(:before, after, etc.) a component is easily added, in others (active, focus, hover, etc) plain JavaScript will do the trick. In all, you don't need CSS for this. In some cases though you might want to use pseudo-classes (like styling a scrollbar) - which we do support.

Animations inside CSS also introduce implicit behaviour, as CSS animations are decoupled from logic. By being decoupled, the state of the component is split between the component and the CSS animation. We however believe state should be contained within a component. An example of solving this using JS is React Magician.

Contributing

Don't be shy, send a Pull Request! Here is how:

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

About

License: MIT ® Raphael Amorim

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial