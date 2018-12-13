Checkbox component for react native, it works on iOS and Android.
For React Native >= 0.54 use v2.1.2+, for React Native < 0.4.4 use v1.0.4
npm i react-native-check-box --save
import CheckBox from 'react-native-check-box'
Add
react-native-check-box to your js file.
Inside your component's render method, use CheckBox:
<CheckBox
style={{flex: 1, padding: 10}}
onClick={()=>{
this.setState({
isChecked:!this.state.isChecked
})
}}
isChecked={this.state.isChecked}
leftText={"CheckBox"}
/>
Then you can use it like this:
renderCheckBox(data) {
var leftText = data.name;
return (
<CheckBox
style={{flex: 1, padding: 10}}
onClick={()=>{
this.setState({
isChecked:!this.state.isChecked
})
}}
isChecked={this.state.isChecked}
checkedImage={<Image source={require('../../page/my/img/ic_check_box.png')} style={this.props.theme.styles.tabBarSelectedIcon}/>}
unCheckedImage={<Image source={require('../../page/my/img/ic_check_box_outline_blank.png')} style={this.props.theme.styles.tabBarSelectedIcon}/>}
/>);
}
More Usage:
|Props
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
|style
|ViewPropTypes.style
|true
|Custom style checkbox
|leftText
|PropTypes.string
|true
|Custom left Text
|leftTextStyle
|Text.propTypes.style
|true
|Custom left Text style
|rightText
|PropTypes.string
|true
|Custom right Text
|rightTextView
|PropTypes.element
|true
|Custom right TextView
|rightTextStyle
|Text.propTypes.style
|true
|Custom right Text style
|checkedImage
|PropTypes.element
|true
|Default image
|Custom checked Image
|unCheckedImage
|PropTypes.element
|true
|Default image
|Custom unchecked Image
|isChecked
|PropTypes.bool
|false
|false
|checkbox checked state
|onClick
|PropTypes.func.isRequired
|false
|callback function
|disabled
|PropTypes.bool
|true
|false
|Disable the checkbox button
|checkBoxColor
|PropTypes.string
|true
|Tint color of the checkbox image (this props is for both checked and unchecked state)
|checkedCheckBoxColor
|PropTypes.string
|true
|Tint color of the checked state checkbox image (this prop will override value of
checkBoxColor for checked state)
|uncheckedCheckBoxColor
|PropTypes.string
|true
|Tint color of the unchecked state checkbox image (this prop will override value of
checkBoxColor for unchecked state)
Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of bug and code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples.
Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first.
MIT Licensed