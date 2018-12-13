openbase logo
1.0.0

Checkbox component for react native, it works on iOS and Android.

Documentation
1

GitHub Stars

494

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-check-box

release PRs Welcome NPM version License MIT

Checkbox component for react native, it works on iOS and Android.

Content

Changes

For React Native >= 0.54 use v2.1.2+, for React Native < 0.4.4 use v1.0.4

Installation

  • 1.Run npm i react-native-check-box --save
  • 2.import CheckBox from 'react-native-check-box'

Demo

Screenshots

Getting started

Add react-native-check-box to your js file.

import CheckBox from 'react-native-check-box'

Inside your component's render method, use CheckBox: 

<CheckBox
    style={{flex: 1, padding: 10}}
    onClick={()=>{
      this.setState({
          isChecked:!this.state.isChecked
      })
    }}
    isChecked={this.state.isChecked}
    leftText={"CheckBox"}
/>

Then you can use it like this:

Basic usage

<CheckBox
    style={{flex: 1, padding: 10}}
    onClick={()=>{
      this.setState({
          isChecked:!this.state.isChecked
      })
    }}
    isChecked={this.state.isChecked}
    leftText={"CheckBox"}
/>

Custom CheckBox

renderCheckBox(data) {
    var leftText = data.name;
    return (
        <CheckBox
            style={{flex: 1, padding: 10}}
            onClick={()=>{
                 this.setState({
                     isChecked:!this.state.isChecked
                 })
               }}
            isChecked={this.state.isChecked}
            checkedImage={<Image source={require('../../page/my/img/ic_check_box.png')} style={this.props.theme.styles.tabBarSelectedIcon}/>}
            unCheckedImage={<Image source={require('../../page/my/img/ic_check_box_outline_blank.png')} style={this.props.theme.styles.tabBarSelectedIcon}/>}
        />);
}

More Usage:

GitHubPopular

API

PropsTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
styleViewPropTypes.styletrueCustom style checkbox
leftTextPropTypes.stringtrueCustom left Text
leftTextStyleText.propTypes.styletrueCustom left Text style
rightTextPropTypes.stringtrueCustom right Text
rightTextViewPropTypes.elementtrueCustom right TextView
rightTextStyleText.propTypes.styletrueCustom right Text style
checkedImagePropTypes.elementtrueDefault imageCustom checked Image
unCheckedImagePropTypes.elementtrueDefault imageCustom unchecked Image
isCheckedPropTypes.boolfalsefalsecheckbox checked state
onClickPropTypes.func.isRequiredfalsecallback function
disabledPropTypes.booltruefalseDisable the checkbox button
checkBoxColorPropTypes.stringtrueTint color of the checkbox image (this props is for both checked and unchecked state)
checkedCheckBoxColorPropTypes.stringtrueTint color of the checked state checkbox image (this prop will override value of checkBoxColor for checked state)
uncheckedCheckBoxColorPropTypes.stringtrueTint color of the unchecked state checkbox image (this prop will override value of checkBoxColor for unchecked state)

Contribution

Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of bug and code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples.

Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first.

MIT Licensed

