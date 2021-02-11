With browserify, simply
require('buffer') or use the
Buffer global and you will get this module.
The goal is to provide an API that is 100% identical to node's Buffer API. Read the official docs for the full list of properties, instance methods, and class methods that are supported.
Uint8Array/
ArrayBuffer, not
Object)
buf[4] notation works!
window
To use this module directly (without browserify), install it:
npm install buffer
This module was previously called native-buffer-browserify, but please use buffer from now on.
If you do not use a bundler, you can use the standalone script.
The module's API is identical to node's
Buffer API. Read the
official docs for the full list of properties,
instance methods, and class methods that are supported.
As mentioned above,
require('buffer') or use the
Buffer global with
browserify and this module will automatically be included
in your bundle. Almost any npm module will work in the browser, even if it assumes that
the node
Buffer API will be available.
To depend on this module explicitly (without browserify), require it like this:
var Buffer = require('buffer/').Buffer // note: the trailing slash is important!
To require this module explicitly, use
require('buffer/') which tells the node.js module
lookup algorithm (also used by browserify) to use the npm module named
buffer
instead of the node.js core module named
buffer!
The Buffer constructor returns instances of
Uint8Array that have their prototype
changed to
Buffer.prototype. Furthermore,
Buffer is a subclass of
Uint8Array,
so the returned instances will have all the node
Buffer methods and the
Uint8Array methods. Square bracket notation works as expected -- it returns a
single octet.
The
Uint8Array prototype remains unmodified.
This module tracks the Buffer API in the latest (unstable) version of node.js. The Buffer API is considered stable in the node stability index, so it is unlikely that there will ever be breaking changes. Nonetheless, when/if the Buffer API changes in node, this module's API will change accordingly.
buffer-reverse - Reverse a buffer
buffer-xor - Bitwise xor a buffer
is-buffer - Determine if an object is a Buffer without including the whole
Buffer package
Use
typedarray-to-buffer to convert any kind of typed array to a
Buffer. Does not perform a copy, so it's super fast.
Buffer is a subclass of
Uint8Array (which is a typed array). So there is no need to explicitly convert to typed array. Just use the buffer as a
Uint8Array.
Use
blob-to-buffer to convert a
Blob to a
Buffer.
To convert a
Buffer to a
Blob, use the
Blob constructor:
var blob = new Blob([ buffer ])
Optionally, specify a mimetype:
var blob = new Blob([ buffer ], { type: 'text/html' })
To convert an
ArrayBuffer to a
Buffer, use the
Buffer.from function. Does not perform a copy, so it's super fast.
var buffer = Buffer.from(arrayBuffer)
To convert a
Buffer to an
ArrayBuffer, use the
.buffer property (which is present on all
Uint8Array objects):
var arrayBuffer = buffer.buffer.slice(
buffer.byteOffset, buffer.byteOffset + buffer.byteLength
)
Alternatively, use the
to-arraybuffer module.
See perf tests in
/perf.
BrowserBuffer is the browser
buffer module (this repo).
Uint8Array is included as a
sanity check (since
BrowserBuffer uses
Uint8Array under the hood,
Uint8Array will
always be at least a bit faster). Finally,
NodeBuffer is the node.js buffer module,
which is included to compare against.
NOTE: Performance has improved since these benchmarks were taken. PR welcome to update the README.
|Method
|Operations
|Accuracy
|Sampled
|Fastest
|BrowserBuffer#bracket-notation
|11,457,464 ops/sec
|±0.86%
|66
|✓
|Uint8Array#bracket-notation
|10,824,332 ops/sec
|±0.74%
|65
|BrowserBuffer#concat
|450,532 ops/sec
|±0.76%
|68
|Uint8Array#concat
|1,368,911 ops/sec
|±1.50%
|62
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#copy(16000)
|903,001 ops/sec
|±0.96%
|67
|Uint8Array#copy(16000)
|1,422,441 ops/sec
|±1.04%
|66
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#copy(16)
|11,431,358 ops/sec
|±0.46%
|69
|Uint8Array#copy(16)
|13,944,163 ops/sec
|±1.12%
|68
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#new(16000)
|106,329 ops/sec
|±6.70%
|44
|Uint8Array#new(16000)
|131,001 ops/sec
|±2.85%
|31
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#new(16)
|1,554,491 ops/sec
|±1.60%
|65
|Uint8Array#new(16)
|6,623,930 ops/sec
|±1.66%
|65
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#readDoubleBE
|112,830 ops/sec
|±0.51%
|69
|✓
|DataView#getFloat64
|93,500 ops/sec
|±0.57%
|68
|BrowserBuffer#readFloatBE
|146,678 ops/sec
|±0.95%
|68
|✓
|DataView#getFloat32
|99,311 ops/sec
|±0.41%
|67
|BrowserBuffer#readUInt32LE
|843,214 ops/sec
|±0.70%
|69
|✓
|DataView#getUint32
|103,024 ops/sec
|±0.64%
|67
|BrowserBuffer#slice
|1,013,941 ops/sec
|±0.75%
|67
|Uint8Array#subarray
|1,903,928 ops/sec
|±0.53%
|67
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#writeFloatBE
|61,387 ops/sec
|±0.90%
|67
|DataView#setFloat32
|141,249 ops/sec
|±0.40%
|66
|✓
|Method
|Operations
|Accuracy
|Sampled
|Fastest
|BrowserBuffer#bracket-notation
|20,800,421 ops/sec
|±1.84%
|60
|Uint8Array#bracket-notation
|20,826,235 ops/sec
|±2.02%
|61
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#concat
|153,076 ops/sec
|±2.32%
|61
|Uint8Array#concat
|1,255,674 ops/sec
|±8.65%
|52
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#copy(16000)
|1,105,312 ops/sec
|±1.16%
|63
|Uint8Array#copy(16000)
|1,615,911 ops/sec
|±0.55%
|66
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#copy(16)
|16,357,599 ops/sec
|±0.73%
|68
|Uint8Array#copy(16)
|31,436,281 ops/sec
|±1.05%
|68
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#new(16000)
|52,995 ops/sec
|±6.01%
|35
|Uint8Array#new(16000)
|87,686 ops/sec
|±5.68%
|45
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#new(16)
|252,031 ops/sec
|±1.61%
|66
|Uint8Array#new(16)
|8,477,026 ops/sec
|±0.49%
|68
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#readDoubleBE
|99,871 ops/sec
|±0.41%
|69
|DataView#getFloat64
|285,663 ops/sec
|±0.70%
|68
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#readFloatBE
|115,540 ops/sec
|±0.42%
|69
|DataView#getFloat32
|288,722 ops/sec
|±0.82%
|68
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#readUInt32LE
|633,926 ops/sec
|±1.08%
|67
|✓
|DataView#getUint32
|294,808 ops/sec
|±0.79%
|64
|BrowserBuffer#slice
|349,425 ops/sec
|±0.46%
|69
|Uint8Array#subarray
|5,965,819 ops/sec
|±0.60%
|65
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#writeFloatBE
|59,980 ops/sec
|±0.41%
|67
|DataView#setFloat32
|317,634 ops/sec
|±0.63%
|68
|✓
|Method
|Operations
|Accuracy
|Sampled
|Fastest
|BrowserBuffer#bracket-notation
|10,279,729 ops/sec
|±2.25%
|56
|✓
|Uint8Array#bracket-notation
|10,030,767 ops/sec
|±2.23%
|59
|BrowserBuffer#concat
|144,138 ops/sec
|±1.38%
|65
|Uint8Array#concat
|4,950,764 ops/sec
|±1.70%
|63
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#copy(16000)
|1,058,548 ops/sec
|±1.51%
|64
|Uint8Array#copy(16000)
|1,409,666 ops/sec
|±1.17%
|65
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#copy(16)
|6,282,529 ops/sec
|±1.88%
|58
|Uint8Array#copy(16)
|11,907,128 ops/sec
|±2.87%
|58
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#new(16000)
|101,663 ops/sec
|±3.89%
|57
|Uint8Array#new(16000)
|22,050,818 ops/sec
|±6.51%
|46
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#new(16)
|176,072 ops/sec
|±2.13%
|64
|Uint8Array#new(16)
|24,385,731 ops/sec
|±5.01%
|51
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#readDoubleBE
|41,341 ops/sec
|±1.06%
|67
|DataView#getFloat64
|322,280 ops/sec
|±0.84%
|68
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#readFloatBE
|46,141 ops/sec
|±1.06%
|65
|DataView#getFloat32
|337,025 ops/sec
|±0.43%
|69
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#readUInt32LE
|151,551 ops/sec
|±1.02%
|66
|DataView#getUint32
|308,278 ops/sec
|±0.94%
|67
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#slice
|197,365 ops/sec
|±0.95%
|66
|Uint8Array#subarray
|9,558,024 ops/sec
|±3.08%
|58
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#writeFloatBE
|17,518 ops/sec
|±1.03%
|63
|DataView#setFloat32
|319,751 ops/sec
|±0.48%
|68
|✓
|Method
|Operations
|Accuracy
|Sampled
|Fastest
|BrowserBuffer#bracket-notation
|10,489,828 ops/sec
|±3.25%
|90
|Uint8Array#bracket-notation
|10,534,884 ops/sec
|±0.81%
|92
|✓
|NodeBuffer#bracket-notation
|10,389,910 ops/sec
|±0.97%
|87
|BrowserBuffer#concat
|487,830 ops/sec
|±2.58%
|88
|Uint8Array#concat
|1,814,327 ops/sec
|±1.28%
|88
|✓
|NodeBuffer#concat
|1,636,523 ops/sec
|±1.88%
|73
|BrowserBuffer#copy(16000)
|1,073,665 ops/sec
|±0.77%
|90
|Uint8Array#copy(16000)
|1,348,517 ops/sec
|±0.84%
|89
|✓
|NodeBuffer#copy(16000)
|1,289,533 ops/sec
|±0.82%
|93
|BrowserBuffer#copy(16)
|12,782,706 ops/sec
|±0.74%
|85
|Uint8Array#copy(16)
|14,180,427 ops/sec
|±0.93%
|92
|✓
|NodeBuffer#copy(16)
|11,083,134 ops/sec
|±1.06%
|89
|BrowserBuffer#new(16000)
|141,678 ops/sec
|±3.30%
|67
|Uint8Array#new(16000)
|161,491 ops/sec
|±2.96%
|60
|NodeBuffer#new(16000)
|292,699 ops/sec
|±3.20%
|55
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#new(16)
|1,655,466 ops/sec
|±2.41%
|82
|Uint8Array#new(16)
|14,399,926 ops/sec
|±0.91%
|94
|✓
|NodeBuffer#new(16)
|3,894,696 ops/sec
|±0.88%
|92
|BrowserBuffer#readDoubleBE
|109,582 ops/sec
|±0.75%
|93
|✓
|DataView#getFloat64
|91,235 ops/sec
|±0.81%
|90
|NodeBuffer#readDoubleBE
|88,593 ops/sec
|±0.96%
|81
|BrowserBuffer#readFloatBE
|139,854 ops/sec
|±1.03%
|85
|✓
|DataView#getFloat32
|98,744 ops/sec
|±0.80%
|89
|NodeBuffer#readFloatBE
|92,769 ops/sec
|±0.94%
|93
|BrowserBuffer#readUInt32LE
|710,861 ops/sec
|±0.82%
|92
|DataView#getUint32
|117,893 ops/sec
|±0.84%
|91
|NodeBuffer#readUInt32LE
|851,412 ops/sec
|±0.72%
|93
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#slice
|1,673,877 ops/sec
|±0.73%
|94
|Uint8Array#subarray
|6,919,243 ops/sec
|±0.67%
|90
|✓
|NodeBuffer#slice
|4,617,604 ops/sec
|±0.79%
|93
|BrowserBuffer#writeFloatBE
|66,011 ops/sec
|±0.75%
|93
|DataView#setFloat32
|127,760 ops/sec
|±0.72%
|93
|✓
|NodeBuffer#writeFloatBE
|103,352 ops/sec
|±0.83%
|93
|Method
|Operations
|Accuracy
|Sampled
|Fastest
|BrowserBuffer#bracket-notation
|10,990,488 ops/sec
|±1.11%
|91
|Uint8Array#bracket-notation
|11,268,757 ops/sec
|±0.65%
|97
|NodeBuffer#bracket-notation
|11,353,260 ops/sec
|±0.83%
|94
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#concat
|378,954 ops/sec
|±0.74%
|94
|Uint8Array#concat
|1,358,288 ops/sec
|±0.97%
|87
|NodeBuffer#concat
|1,934,050 ops/sec
|±1.11%
|78
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#copy(16000)
|894,538 ops/sec
|±0.56%
|84
|Uint8Array#copy(16000)
|1,442,656 ops/sec
|±0.71%
|96
|NodeBuffer#copy(16000)
|1,457,898 ops/sec
|±0.53%
|92
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#copy(16)
|12,870,457 ops/sec
|±0.67%
|95
|Uint8Array#copy(16)
|16,643,989 ops/sec
|±0.61%
|93
|✓
|NodeBuffer#copy(16)
|14,885,848 ops/sec
|±0.74%
|94
|BrowserBuffer#new(16000)
|109,264 ops/sec
|±4.21%
|63
|Uint8Array#new(16000)
|138,916 ops/sec
|±1.87%
|61
|NodeBuffer#new(16000)
|281,449 ops/sec
|±3.58%
|51
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#new(16)
|1,362,935 ops/sec
|±0.56%
|99
|Uint8Array#new(16)
|6,193,090 ops/sec
|±0.64%
|95
|✓
|NodeBuffer#new(16)
|4,745,425 ops/sec
|±1.56%
|90
|BrowserBuffer#readDoubleBE
|118,127 ops/sec
|±0.59%
|93
|✓
|DataView#getFloat64
|107,332 ops/sec
|±0.65%
|91
|NodeBuffer#readDoubleBE
|116,274 ops/sec
|±0.94%
|95
|BrowserBuffer#readFloatBE
|150,326 ops/sec
|±0.58%
|95
|✓
|DataView#getFloat32
|110,541 ops/sec
|±0.57%
|98
|NodeBuffer#readFloatBE
|121,599 ops/sec
|±0.60%
|87
|BrowserBuffer#readUInt32LE
|814,147 ops/sec
|±0.62%
|93
|DataView#getUint32
|137,592 ops/sec
|±0.64%
|90
|NodeBuffer#readUInt32LE
|931,650 ops/sec
|±0.71%
|96
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#slice
|878,590 ops/sec
|±0.68%
|93
|Uint8Array#subarray
|2,843,308 ops/sec
|±1.02%
|90
|NodeBuffer#slice
|4,998,316 ops/sec
|±0.68%
|90
|✓
|BrowserBuffer#writeFloatBE
|65,927 ops/sec
|±0.74%
|93
|DataView#setFloat32
|139,823 ops/sec
|±0.97%
|89
|✓
|NodeBuffer#writeFloatBE
|135,763 ops/sec
|±0.65%
|96
First, install the project:
npm install
Then, to run tests in Node.js, run:
npm run test-node
To test locally in a browser, you can run:
npm run test-browser-es5-local # For ES5 browsers that don't support ES6
npm run test-browser-es6-local # For ES6 compliant browsers
This will print out a URL that you can then open in a browser to run the tests, using airtap.
To run automated browser tests using Saucelabs, ensure that your
SAUCE_USERNAME and
SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY environment variables are set, then run:
npm test
This is what's run in Travis, to check against various browsers. The list of browsers is kept in the
bin/airtap-es5.yml and
bin/airtap-es6.yml files.
This module uses JavaScript Standard Style.
To test that the code conforms to the style,
npm install and run:
This was originally forked from buffer-browserify.
The
buffer team and community take all security bugs in
buffer seriously. Please see our security policies and procedures document to learn how to report issues.
MIT. Copyright (C) Feross Aboukhadijeh, and other contributors. Originally forked from an MIT-licensed module by Romain Beauxis.