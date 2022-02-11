openbase logo
native-base

by GeekyAnts
3.2.2

Mobile-first, accessible components for React Native & Web to build consistent UI across Android, iOS and Web.

54.8K

GitHub Stars

17.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

291

Package

Dependencies

34

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Categories: React Native Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/515
Read All Reviews
vishnucramesh
AhmeeedMostafa

Top Feedback

2 Great Documentation
2 Easy to Use
2 Highly Customizable

Readme

Nativebase Logo

Financial Contributors on Open Collective Build Status npm version npm downloads

NativeBase is a mobile-first, accessible component library for building a consistent design system across android, iOS & web.

Website
Documentation

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Motivation
  3. Features
  4. Dependencies
  5. Installation & Setup
  6. Components
  7. Examples
  8. KitchenSink App
  9. Tech Stack
  10. Compatible Versions
  11. Contributors
  12. Changelog
  13. Community
  14. License

1. Introduction?

NativeBase is a mobile-first, component library for React & React Native. Version 3.0 ships with complete ARIA integration, support for utility props and nearly 40 components that are consistent across Android, iOS and Web. Fast-track your dev process with NativeBase 3.0.

Recommended by Awesome React Native

NativeBase was added to the list of Frameworks of Awesome React Native and it is used by numerous React lovers across the world.

2. Motivation

Building with React Native from scratch is a tedious process with multiple steps such as adding styling, interactions, state management, responsiveness, accessibility, etc. We wanted to build and ship accessible, high-quality apps quickly.

Our inspirations include Material UI, Chakra UI, Ant Design, Braid Design System, Bootstrap, TailwindCSS & Flutter.

3. Features

Out of the Box Accessibility

Integrated with React ARIA and React Native ARIA, which provides React hooks. This enables you to build accessible design systems in no time.

Out of the box accessibility

Supporting Utility Props

Powered by Styled System so you can rapidly build custom UI components with constraint-based utility style props.

Rich Component Library

NativeBase offers around 40 components so you can build seamlessly. It includes button, checkbox, flex, stack and more.

Highly Themeable

Themeability is one of the core elements of NativeBase. You can customise your app theme and component styles to your heart's content.

Nativebase Logo

Available for Both Mobile and Web

NativeBase 3.0 is powered by React Native Web so you can build consistent UIs across Web, Android and iOS.

Responsiveness Made Easy

Instead of manually adding responsiveness, NativeBase 3.0 allows you to provide object and array values to add responsive styles.

Now with Dark Mode

Building apps with a dark mode setting just got a whole lot easier. NativeBase is now optimised for light and dark modes.

4. Dependencies

React Native, Expo

5. Installation

NativeBase is supported in Expo or React Native CLI initiated apps. Web support is made possible by react-native-web.

Refer the guides to setup NativeBase in your React app.

6. Components

NativeBase 3.0 is a rich component library with nearly 40 components.

7. Examples

Check out the Todo-List example

8. KitchenSink App

Kitchen Sink is a comprehensive demo app showcasing all the NativeBase components in action. It includes buttons, forms, icons, etc.

Kitchensink App gif Kitchensink App QR code

9. Tech Stack

JavaScript, React Native, Styled System

10. Compatible Versions

NativeBaseReact Native
v0.1.1v0.22 to v0.23
v0.2.0 to v0.3.1v0.24 to v0.25
v0.4.6 to v0.4.9v0.26.0 - v0.27.1
v0.5.0 to v0.5.15v0.26.0 - v0.37.0
v0.5.16 to v0.5.20v0.38.0 - v0.39.0
v2.0.0-alpha1 to v2.1.3v0.38.0 to v0.43.0
v2.1.4 to v2.1.5v0.44.0 to v0.45.0
v2.2.0v0.44.0 to v0.45.0
v2.2.1v0.46.0 and above
v2.3.0 to 2.6.1v0.46.0 and above (does not support React 16.0.0-alpha.13)
v2.7.0v0.56.0 and above
v3.0.0-next.36 to v3.0.0-next-41v0.63.0 and above

11. Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

12. Changelog

Check out the changelog in the official documentation

13. Community

14. License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2021 GeekyAnts. See LICENSE for more information.

100
vishnucramesh, Rome, Italy, 45 Ratings, 32 Reviews
#LivetoCode
October 24, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

It has a good set of UI components with good documentation. I got little troubled with this package in a long term projects, as they had some breaking changes in their release. But this package is worthy enough.

0
Ahmed Khallaf, Cairo, Egypt, 38 Ratings, 108 Reviews
A full-stack web developer with NodeJS, PHP & ReactJS.
October 20, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Nice ry for having good UI cross platform applications using react native as it is very easy to use, customizable and good documentation

0
himanbhagat, 42 Ratings, 0 Reviews
7 days ago
Tolotriniaina RAMASIHEINTSOA, Madagascar, 21 Ratings, 0 Reviews
12 days ago
Mahavir Vataliya, INDIA, 53 Ratings, 0 Reviews
Computer Engineer, Software Developer Language : Java, PHP, Python, HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
13 days ago

