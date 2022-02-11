GrapesJS is a free and open source Web Builder Framework which helps building HTML templates, faster and easily, to be delivered in sites, newsletters or mobile apps. Mainly, GrapesJS was designed to be used inside a CMS to speed up the creation of dynamic templates. To better understand this concept check the image below

Generally any 'template system', that you'd find in various applications like CMS, is composed by the structure (HTML), style (CSS) and variables, which are then replaced with other templates and contents on server-side and rendered on client.

This demos show examples of what is possible to achieve:

Webpage Demo - http://grapesjs.com/demo.html

Newsletter Demo - http://grapesjs.com/demo-newsletter-editor.html



Table of contents

Features

Blocks Style Manager Layer Manager

Code Viewer Asset Manager

Local and remote storage

Default built-in commands (basically for creating and managing different components)

Download

CDNs UNPKG (resolves to the latest version) https://unpkg.com/grapesjs https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css CDNJS (replace X.X.X with the current version) https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/grapesjs/X.X.X/grapes.min.js https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/grapesjs/X.X.X/css/grapes.min.css

NPM npm i grapesjs

GIT git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs.git



For the development purpose you should follow instructions below.

Usage

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/grapes.min.css" > < script src = "path/to/grapes.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "gjs" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > var editor = grapesjs.init({ container : '#gjs' , components: '<div class="txt-red">Hello world!</div>' , style: '.txt-red{color: red}' , }); </ script >

For a more practical example I'd suggest looking up the code inside this demo: http://grapesjs.com/demo.html

Development

Clone the repository and install all the necessary dependencies ( yarn is highly recommended)

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs.git $ cd grapesjs $ yarn

Start the dev server

$ yarn start

Once the development server is started you should be able to reach the demo page (eg. http://localhost:8080 )

Documentation

Check the getting started guide here: Documentation

API

API References could be found here: API-Reference

Testing

$ yarn test

Plugins

Extensions

grapesjs-plugin-export - Export GrapesJS templates in a zip archive

grapesjs-plugin-filestack - Add Filestack uploader in Asset Manager

grapesjs-plugin-ckeditor - Replaces the built-in RTE with CKEditor

grapesjs-aviary - Add the Aviary Image Editor (dismissed, use the plugin below instead)

grapesjs-tui-image-editor - GrapesJS TOAST UI Image Editor

grapesjs-blocks-basic - Basic set of blocks

grapesjs-plugin-forms - Set of form components and blocks

grapesjs-navbar - Simple navbar component

grapesjs-component-countdown - Simple countdown component

grapesjs-style-gradient - Add gradient type input to the Style Manager

type input to the Style Manager grapesjs-style-filter - Add filter type input to the Style Manager

type input to the Style Manager grapesjs-style-bg - Full-stack background style property type, with the possibility to add images, colors, and gradients

grapesjs-blocks-flexbox - Add the flexbox block

grapesjs-lory-slider - Slider component by using lory

grapesjs-tabs - Simple tabs component

grapesjs-tooltip - Simple, CSS only, tooltip component for GrapesJS

grapesjs-custom-code - Embed custom code

grapesjs-touch - Enable touch support

grapesjs-indexeddb - Storage wrapper for IndexedDB

grapesjs-firestore - Storage wrapper for Cloud Firestore

grapesjs-parser-postcss - Custom CSS parser for GrapesJS by using PostCSS

grapesjs-typed - Typed component made by wrapping Typed.js library

Presets

grapesjs-preset-webpage - Webpage Builder

grapesjs-preset-newsletter - Newsletter Builder

grapesjs-mjml - Newsletter Builder with MJML components

Find out more about plugins here: Creating plugins

Support

If you like the project and you wish to see it grow, please consider supporting us with a donation of your choice or become a backer/sponsor via Open Collective



Thanks to BrowserStack for providing us browser testing services

License

BSD 3-clause