narvar-grapesjs

by Artur Arseniev
0.15.9

Free and Open source Web Builder Framework. Next generation tool for building templates without coding

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

15.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

138

Package

Dependencies

11

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

GrapesJS

GrapesJS

GrapesJS is a free and open source Web Builder Framework which helps building HTML templates, faster and easily, to be delivered in sites, newsletters or mobile apps. Mainly, GrapesJS was designed to be used inside a CMS to speed up the creation of dynamic templates. To better understand this concept check the image below


GrapesJS - Style Manager


Generally any 'template system', that you'd find in various applications like CMS, is composed by the structure (HTML), style (CSS) and variables, which are then replaced with other templates and contents on server-side and rendered on client.

This demos show examples of what is possible to achieve:
Webpage Demo - http://grapesjs.com/demo.html
Newsletter Demo - http://grapesjs.com/demo-newsletter-editor.html

Table of contents

Features

BlocksStyle ManagerLayer Manager
GrapesJS - Block ManagerGrapesJS - Style ManagerGrapesJS - Layer Manager
Code ViewerAsset Manager
GrapesJS - Code ViewerGrapesJS - Asset Manager

  • Local and remote storage

  • Default built-in commands (basically for creating and managing different components)

Download

  • CDNs
    • UNPKG (resolves to the latest version)
      • https://unpkg.com/grapesjs
      • https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css
    • CDNJS (replace X.X.X with the current version)
      • https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/grapesjs/X.X.X/grapes.min.js
      • https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/grapesjs/X.X.X/css/grapes.min.css
  • NPM
    • npm i grapesjs
  • GIT
    • git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs.git

For the development purpose you should follow instructions below.

Usage

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/grapes.min.css">
<script src="path/to/grapes.min.js"></script>

<div id="gjs"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  var editor = grapesjs.init({
      container : '#gjs',
      components: '<div class="txt-red">Hello world!</div>',
      style: '.txt-red{color: red}',
  });
</script>

For a more practical example I'd suggest looking up the code inside this demo: http://grapesjs.com/demo.html

Development

Clone the repository and install all the necessary dependencies (yarn is highly recommended)

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs.git
$ cd grapesjs
$ yarn

Start the dev server

$ yarn start

Once the development server is started you should be able to reach the demo page (eg. http://localhost:8080)

Documentation

Check the getting started guide here: Documentation

API

API References could be found here: API-Reference

Testing

$ yarn test

Plugins

Extensions

Presets

Find out more about plugins here: Creating plugins

Support

If you like the project and you wish to see it grow, please consider supporting us with a donation of your choice or become a backer/sponsor via Open Collective

PayPalMe Bitcoin


BrowserStack
Thanks to BrowserStack for providing us browser testing services

License

BSD 3-clause

