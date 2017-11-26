Idiomatic application packager utility for node.js to create self-contained executable applications that are ready-to-ship-and-run.
nar provides built-in support for creating, extracting, installing and running applications easily from a simple configuration through a featured command-line interface or evented programmatic API.
To get started, see the features, basic usage or read the FAQs.
Deprecation notice:
nar is not longer actively maintained, so I'd encourage you to use pkg instead, which is pretty much the same, but better.
package.json
npm install -g nar
If you want to use the programmatic API, install it as direct package dependency
npm install nar --save[-dev]
Creating a new archive (reading metadata from
package.json)
nar create
Extracting archive files
nar extract app-0.1.0.nar
Running an application archive
nar run app-0.1.0.nar
Installing nar archive (default to
node_modules)
nar install app-0.1.0.nar --save[-dev]
Installing from remote server is also supported
nar install http://server.net/app-0.1.0.nar --save[-dev]
nar also provides support for creating executables binary-like archives which
has
node/io.js binary embedded, and therefore, is not required
to have it already installed in the target OS
This is a useful feature when you need to deploy or test node applications in fresh or isolated servers
Create the executable:
nar create --executable
> Creates: myapp-0.1.0-linux-x64.nar
Then you can run it as simple as:
chmod +x myapp-0.1.0-linux-x64.nar
./myapp-0.1.0-linux-x64.nar start --args-start='--port 8080 --env dev'
If you need to pass custom arguments to your application, instead
of use the
--args-start flag, you could use the
exec command directly
./myapp-0.1.0-linux-x64.nar exec --port 8080 --env dev
You can also embed a custom node binary per platform, processor architecture and version
nar create --executable --os darwin --arch x64 --node 0.12.0
nar create --executable --os darwin --arch x64 --io 1.1.0
Supported platforms:
linux (x86, x64, armv7l)
darwin (x86, x64, armv7l)
sunos (x86, x64, armv7l)
Note:
armv7l is only available in io.js and linux platform
Supported
node versions:
0.8.x
0.9.x
0.10.x
0.11.x
0.12.x
4.x
5.x
6.x
Supported
io.js versions:
1.x
2.x
3.x
Help: you can build and distribute
nar executables with auto installer using the installer script
Example
package.json with full configuration
{
"name": "my-package",
"version": "1.0.0",
"archive": {
"dependencies": true,
"devDependencies": false,
"globalDependencies": ["npm", "bower", "http-server"],
"patterns": ["**", "!test/**"]
},
"scripts": {
"start": "node app --env ${ENV}"
},
"dependencies": {
"some": "~0.1.0"
}
}
Following options can be declared in your application
package.json as
properties members of the
archive object
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Include runtime dependencies in the archive, loaded from
package.json
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Include development dependencies in the archive, loaded from
package.json
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Include peer dependencies in the archive, loaded from
package.json
Type:
array
Default:
null
Include global dependencies in the archive. It should define an array of strings with packages names
nar will resolve global installed packages (via requireg) and will add them to the archive
Global dependencies will be placed in
.node/lib/node on archive extraction and them will be
available both via
require and
PATH environment variable (for binary files)
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Include the node binary in the nar archive. This is useful when you want to deploy a fully self-contained application which works in a sandboxed runtime environment
The included node binary will be, by default, the same as the used when your
create the archive (taken from
process.execPath)
Hooks scripts that requires
node will use the self-contained binary inside the archive.
It will be accessible via
PATH environment variable.
If you want to use node from
package.json hook scripts, you could simply use:
node script.js
Note: the node binary is OS and platform specific. Take this into account if you are going to deploy the archive in multiple platforms
Type:
string
Default:
process.execPath
Custom
node binary path to add into the archive
You must define the
binary option as
true in order to apply this.
You can use interpolated environment variables expressions in
this option, like
${HOME}/binaries/node
Aditionally, you can also define the
binaryPath value from the
NAR_BINARY
environment variable
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Enable/disable ignore-like files processing in order to load files patterns to discard from the archive
Type:
array
Default:
['**']
Glob patterns for matching files to include or exclude in the archive.
OS level specific hidden files such as
.DS_Store or
Thumbs.db will be ignored by default
Aditionally,
nar will ignore matched patterns defined in ignore-like files
nar supports application pre/post execution hooks, that are also supported by
npm
You should define them from
package.json in the
scripts member (see npm scripts)
Supported hooks (by execution order):
prestart
start
stop
poststop
Configuration example:
{
"name": "app",
"version": "1.0.0",
"scripts": {
"prestart": "mkdir -p temp/logs",
"start": "node app --env ${ENV}",
"stop": "rm -rf cache"
}
}
You can consum environment variables from hook comands using the
${VARNAME} notation
nar will expose the
NODE_NAR environment variable in the hooks execution contexts and node application
You can make any environment runtime checks if your application needs a different behavior dependending of the runtime environment
nar will find ignore-like files in order to load and match patterns of files to discard
Supported files by priority are (the first one found implies to ignore other ones):
.narignore
.buildignore
.npmignore
.gitignore
Usage: nar [options] [command]
Commands:
help
Output usage information
create [options] [path]
Create a nar archive
extract [options] <archive>
Extract archive
run [options] <archive>
Run archive files
list [options] <archive>
List archive files
install [options] <archive>
Install archive
get [options] <url>
Download archive from HTTP server
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
Usage examples:
$ nar create
$ nar run app.nar
$ nar extract app.nar -o some/dir
$ nar list app.nar
$ nar install app.nar --save
$ nar get http://server.net/app.nar
Command specific help:
$ nar <command> --help
Alias:
c
build
Create a new archive from an existent application
$ nar create
$ nar create some/path --debug
$ nar create path/to/package.json -o some/dir
$ nar create --dev-dependencies --global-dependencies 'npm, grunt-cli'
$ nar create --omit-dependencies
$ nar create --verbose
$ nar create --executable
Alias:
e
Extract archive files into directory
$ nar extract
$ nar extract app.nar
$ nar extract app.nar -o some-dir
$ nar extract app.nar --debug
Alias:
x
start
Run nar archive application
$ nar run app.nar
$ nar run app.nar --no-hooks
$ nar run app.nar --no-clean --debug
$ nar run app.nar --verbose
$ nar run app.nar --args-start '--env ${ENV}'
$ nar run app.nar --args-stop '--path ${PATH}'
$ nar run http://server.net/app.nar
Alias:
i
Install nar archive as dependency (defaults to
node_modules)
$ nar install app.nar --save
$ nar install app.nar -o some/dir --save-dev
$ nar install app.nar --debug
$ nar install http://server.net/app-0.1.0.nar
$ nar install -g http://server.net/app-0.1.0.nar
Alias:
g
download
Download a remote archive
$ nar get http://server.net/app.nar
$ nar get http://server.net/app.nar --user john --password pa$s
$ nar get http://server.net/app.nar --proxy http://proxy:3128
$ nar get http://server.net/app.nar --strict-ssl --timeout 60000
Alias:
l
show
List files from archive
$ nar list app.nar
$ nar list app.nar --no-table
nar provides a full featured programmatic API designed to easy to use from other node applications
The API is full asynchronous event based
var nar = require('nar')
var options = {
path: 'my/package.json', // defaults to ./package.json
dest: 'build/', // defaults to current directory
binary: true, // embed node binary to use it when run the archive
dependencies: true, // embed dependencies declared in package.json
devDependencies: true, // the same for dev dependencies
globalDependencies: ['npm', 'grunt-cli'] // and for globals :)
}
nar.create(options)
.on('error', function (err) {
throw err
})
.on('info', function (nar) {
console.log(nar.name)
})
.on('entry', function (file) {
console.log('Adding file:', file.name)
})
.on('end', function (path) {
console.log('Archive created in:', path)
})
Fired events:
end, error, entry, archive, message, info, start
Create new archive based a the given
package.json and additional defined options
You can pass any configuration options and the following options:
string Path to package.json or application directory. Required
string Extract destination path. Default to random temporal directory
string Archive file name. Default to package name + version, taken from
package.json
array List of glob patterns to match files to include or exclude. See node-glob
Same as
nar.create(), but this generate an executable binary-like archive
Aditional executable options supported are:
string Node.js OS binary platform to embed. Detault to runtime OS
string Node.js OS binary architecture to embed. Default to runtime OS arch
string Node.js version to embed. Default to the current node runtime version
Fired events:
end, error, entry, archive, message, info, start
Extract archive files into an output directory
string Path to nar archive. Required
string Extract destination path. Default to random temporal directory
string Temporal directory to use. Default to random temporal directory
Fired events:
end, error, entry, archive, command, info, start, stdout, stderr, exit
Read, extract and run an application. It will read command scripts hooks in
package.json
string Path to nar archive. Required
string Extract destination path. Defaults to random temporal directory
object Aditional argument to pass to hooks. Keys must have the same hook name
boolean Enable/disable run command hooks. Defaults to
true
boolean Clean app directory on exit. Defaults to
true
Options:
path
Fired events:
end, error, entry
Read and parse a given .nar archive, emitting the
entry event for each existent file
string Path to nar archive. Required
Fired events:
end, download, downloadEnd, error, entry, start, progress
Install archive as dependency in
node_modules directory.
It can aditionally download the archive from remote server
string Path to nar archive. Required if
url is empty
string URL to download the archive. Required if
path is empty
string Downloaded filename. Defaults taken from URI path
string Install destination path. Defaults to random
node_modules
boolean Clean downloaded archive after install. Defaults to
true
string Proxy server URL. Default taken from environment variable
http_proxy
object user and password for HTTP basic authentication
number HTTP request timeout in ms. Defaults to
10000
object Define aditional HTTP request headers
boolean Performs HTTP request with valid SSL servers. Defaults to
false
boolean Save installed package as runtime dependency in
package.json. Default to
false
boolean Save installed package as development dependency in
package.json. Default to
false
boolean Save installed package as peer dependency in
package.json. Default to
false
boolean Install package as global dependency. Default to
false
Alias:
download
Fired events:
end, error, download, progress
Download archive from remote server. It supports basic HTTP authentication and proxy
string Path to nar archive. Required if
url is empty
string URL to download the archive. Required if
path is empty
string Install destination path. Defaults to random
node_modules
string Downloaded filename. Defaults taken from URI path
boolean Clean downloaded archive after install. Defaults to
true
string Proxy server URL. Default taken from environment variable
http_proxy
object user and password for HTTP basic authentication
number HTTP request timeout in ms. Defaults to
10000
boolean Performs HTTP request with valid SSL servers. Defaults to
false
Type:
string
Complete list of available events for subscription
([result]) Task was completed successfully
(error) Some error happens and task cannot be completed
(entry) On read/write file, usually fired from file streams
(archive) Emit the archive that is being processed
(message) General information status message, useful for debugging purposes
() Starts a download process
(command) Hook command to execute when run an application
(config) Expose the nar archive config
(command) On application start hook command
(string) Command execution stdout entry. Emits on every chunk of data
(string) Command execution stderr entry. Emits on every chunk of data
(code, hook) When a hook command process ends
nar archives are just a tarball containers with gzip compression.
It's equivalent to a file with
tar.gz extension, so you can extract
it with
tar,
7zip or file compression tools ans inspect the archive contents
Example using
tar
$ tar xvfz app-0.1.0.nar
Note: this is not applied for
nar executables, since they have another format
and not just a tarball file interface
No. From version
0.3.0 you can create executable binary-like applications containers
and there is no more required to have previously installed
node or
nar in order
to run, install or extract an application
You can create an executable archive simply passing a flag
$ nar create --executable
Then you could run it like a binary:
$ ./app-0.1.0-linux-x64.nar [run|extract|install] [options]
If you don't create your archive with this option, you must to have
nar
(and consequently node) installed in the target computer
No.
nar executables only can run in POSIX operative systems (GNU/Linux, Darwin or SunOS)
Is not planned to support it due to technical limitations in Windows OS
V8 JavaScript engine (which node uses) has a heap memory limit of 1 GB. This is teorically the maximum fize limit, however, it can variadic depend on the number of files and its sizes, and also based on your machine memory resources and OS (if you are running Windows) when creating, running or extracting
nar archives
However,
nar was tested in real projects creating archives which contains thousands of files and which the generated archive has more than 100 MB of file size
The node binary that is begin used when the
nar archive is created
To be exactly, the binary that process.execPath points to
That means, if you create an executable archive in OSX and then deploy it into a GNU/Linux server, it will fail.
If you want to create a
nar archive for different OS, you must create a
nar executable
passing the target OS and, optionally, the processor architecture or node.js version, like this:
nar create --executable --os linux --arch x64 --node 0.11.9
When you use the
run command, if the archive you are running has a node binary embedded
and therefore it was created with the
binary option set
true,
your application will use it transparently
One of the following types will be valid:
application/x-gzip
application/x-compress
application/x-compressed
application/octet-stream
Of course. You could use both methods:
Passing credentials via optional flags:
$ nar get https://server.net/archive.nar --user john --password p@s$
Or using the
HTTP_USER and
HTTP_PASSWORD environment variables
$ HTTP_USER=john HTTP_PASSWORD=p@s$ nar get https://server.net/archive.nar
Wanna help? Cool! It will be really apreciated :)
nar is completely written in LiveScript language.
Take a look to the language documentation if you are new with it.
and follow the LiveScript language conventions defined in the coding style guide
You must add new test cases for any new feature or refactor you do, always following the same design/code patterns that already exist
Only node.js is required for development
Clone/fork this repository
$ git clone https://github.com/h2non/nar.git && cd nar
Install dependencies
$ npm install
Compile code
$ make compile
Run tests
$ make test
Publish a new version
$ make publish
MIT © Tomas Aparicio