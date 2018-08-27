Napi Thread-Safe Callback

This package contains a header-only C++ helper class to facilitate calling back into JavaScript from threads other than the Node.JS main thread.

Examples

Perform async work in new thread and call back with result/error

void example_async_work ( const CallbackInfo& info) { auto callback = std ::make_shared<ThreadSafeCallback>(info[ 0 ].As<Function>()); bool fail = info.Length() > 1 ; std ::thread([callback, fail] { try { if (fail) throw std ::runtime_error( "Failure during async work" ); std :: string result = "foo" ; callback->call([result](Napi::Env env, std :: vector <napi_value>& args) { args = { env.Undefined(), Napi:: String ::New(env, result) }; }); } catch ( std ::exception& e) { callback->callError(e.what()); } }). detach (); }

Perform async work in new thread, call back with result/error and check return value

void example_async_return_value ( const CallbackInfo& info) { auto callback = std ::make_shared<ThreadSafeCallback>(info[ 0 ].As<Function>()); std ::thread([callback] { try { int result = 0 ; while ( true ) { try { result += 1 ; if (result > 20 ) throw std ::runtime_error( "Failure during async work" ); } catch ( std ::exception &e) { callback->callError(e.what()); throw ; } auto future = callback->call< bool >( [result](Env env, std :: vector <napi_value> &args) { args = {env.Undefined(), Number::New(env, result)}; }, []( const Value &val) { return val.As<Boolean>().Value(); }); auto continue_running = future . get (); if (!continue_running) break ; } } catch (...) { } }). detach (); }

Usage

Add a dependency on this package to package.json :

"dependencies" : { "napi-thread-safe-callback" : "0.0.1" , }

Reference this package's include directory in binding.gyp :

'include_dirs' : [ "<!@(node -p \"require('napi-thread-safe-callback').include\")" ],

Include the header in your code:

Exception handling

Exceptions need to be enabled in the native module. To do this use the following in binding.gyp :