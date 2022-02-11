This project was initialized from xray
A minimal library for building compiled
Node.js add-ons in
Rust.
Main branch is now under napi@next developing. Checkout v1 docs for
napi@1.x.
Rust
1.57.0
|node12
|node14
|node16
|node17
|Windows x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Windows x86
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Windows arm64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|macOS x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|macOS aarch64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux x64 gnu
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux x64 musl
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux aarch64 gnu
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux aarch64 musl
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux arm gnueabihf
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux aarch64 android
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux armv7 android
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|FreeBSD x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
This library depends on Node-API and requires
Node@10.0.0 or later.
We already have some packages written by
napi-rs: node-rs
One nice feature is that this crate allows you to build add-ons purely with the
Rust/JavaScript toolchain and without involving
node-gyp.
You can start from package-template to play with
napi-rs
#[macro_use]
extern crate napi;
/// import the preludes
use napi::bindgen_prelude::*;
/// module registration is done by the runtime, no need to explicitly do it now.
#[napi]
fn fibonacci(n: u32) -> u32 {
match n {
1 | 2 => 1,
_ => fibonacci(n - 1) + fibonacci(n - 2),
}
}
/// use `Fn`, `FnMut` or `FnOnce` traits to defined JavaScript callbacks
/// the return type of callbacks can only be `Result`.
#[napi]
fn get_cwd<T: Fn(String) -> Result<()>>(callback: T) {
callback(env::current_dir().unwrap().to_string_lossy().to_string()).unwrap();
}
/// or, define the callback signature in where clause
#[napi]
fn test_callback<T>(callback: T)
where T: Fn(String) -> Result<()>
{}
/// async fn, require `async` feature enabled.
/// [dependencies]
/// napi = {version="2", features=["async"]}
#[napi]
async fn read_file_async(path: String) -> Result<Buffer> {
tokio::fs::read(path)
.map(|r| match r {
Ok(content) => Ok(content.into()),
Err(e) => Err(Error::new(
Status::GenericFailure,
format!("failed to read file, {}", e),
)),
})
.await
}
more examples at examples
This repository is a
Cargo crate. Any napi-based add-on should contain
Cargo.toml to make it a Cargo crate.
In your
Cargo.toml you need to set the
crate-type to
"cdylib" so that cargo builds a C-style shared library that can be dynamically loaded by the Node executable. You'll also need to add this crate as a dependency.
[package]
name = "awesome"
[lib]
crate-type = ["cdylib"]
[dependencies]
napi = "2"
napi-derive = "2"
[build-dependencies]
napi-build = "1"
And create
build.rs in your own project:
// build.rs
extern crate napi_build;
fn main() {
napi_build::setup();
}
So far, the
napi build script has only been tested on
macOS
Linux
Windows x64 MSVC and
FreeBSD.
Install the
@napi-rs/cli to help you build your
Rust codes and copy
Dynamic lib file to
.node file in case you can
require it in your program.
{
"package": "awesome-package",
"devDependencies": {
"@napi-rs/cli": "^1.0.0"
},
"napi": {
"name": "jarvis" // <----------- Config the name of native addon, or the napi command will use the name of `Cargo.toml` for the binary file name.
},
"scripts": {
"build": "napi build --release",
"build:debug": "napi build"
}
}
Then you can require your native binding:
require('./jarvis.node')
The
module_name would be your
package name in your
Cargo.toml.
xxx => ./xxx.node
xxx-yyy => ./xxx_yyy.node
You can also copy
Dynamic lib file to an appointed location:
napi build [--release] ./dll
napi build [--release] ./artifacts
There are documents which contains more details about the
@napi-rs/cli usage.
Because libraries that depend on this crate must be loaded into a Node executable in order to resolve symbols, all tests are written in JavaScript in the
test_module subdirectory.
To run tests:
yarn build:test
yarn test
|Rust Type
|Node Type
|NAPI Version
|Minimal Node version
|Enable by
napi feature
|u32
|Number
|1
|v8.0.0
|i32/i64
|Number
|1
|v8.0.0
|f64
|Number
|1
|v8.0.0
|bool
|Boolean
|1
|v8.0.0
|String/&'a str
|String
|1
|v8.0.0
|Latin1String
|String
|1
|v8.0.0
|latin1
|UTF16String
|String
|1
|v8.0.0
|Object
|Object
|1
|v8.0.0
|serde_json::Map
|Object
|1
|v8.0.0
|serde-json
|serde_json::Value
|any
|1
|v8.0.0
|serde-json
|Array
|Array
|1
|v8.0.0
|Vec
|Array
|1
|v8.0.0
|Buffer
|Buffer
|1
|v8.0.0
|External
|External
|1
|v8.0.0
|Null
|null
|1
|v8.0.0
|Undefined/()
|undefined
|1
|v8.0.0
|Result<()>
|Error
|1
|v8.0.0
|T: Fn(...) -> Result
|Function
|1
|v8.0.0
|Async/Future
|Promise
|4
|v10.6.0
|async
|AsyncTask
|Promise
|1
|v8.5.0
|JsGlobal
|global
|1
|v8.0.0
|JsSymbol
|Symbol
|1
|v8.0.0
|Int8Array/Uint8Array ...
|TypedArray
|1
|v8.0.0
|JsFunction
|threadsafe function
|4
|v10.6.0
|napi4
|BigInt
|BigInt
|6
|v10.7.0
|napi6