Set of utility macros to make writing N-API modules a little easier.

npm install napi-macros

Then add the following to your target in your binding.gyp file

"include_dirs": [ "<!(node -e \"require( 'napi-macros' )\")" ],

These patterns mostly reflect how I use N-API so far. Feel free to PR more.

Usage

NAPI_METHOD(times_two) { NAPI_ARGV( 1 ) NAPI_ARGV_INT32(number, 0 ) number *= 2 ; NAPI_RETURN_INT32(number) } NAPI_INIT() { NAPI_EXPORT_FUNCTION(times_two) }

Full working example can be found in the example/ folder.

API

Setup init boilerplate. Pass the function body after.

static char *my_string = "hello" ; NAPI_INIT() { EXPORT_STRING(my_string) }

Setup method boilerplate. Pass the function body after.

NAPI_METHOD(add) { NAPI_ARGV( 2 ) NAPI_ARGV_INT32(a, 0 ) NAPI_ARGV_INT32(b, 1 ) a = a + b NAPI_RETURN_INT32(a) }

Setup up argv boilerplate. n is how many arguments you are expecting. Expects the napi_env to be in scope as env and the napi_callback_info to be in scope as info .

Get a buffer out of the arguments at the corresponding index. Sets char *name and size_t name_len with the buffer and buffer length.

Get a buffer out and cast the pointer to the specified type. Note that the type should include the pointer star, i.e.

NAPI_ARGV_BUFFER_CAST( uv_udp_t *, handle, 0 )

Will cast the 1st argument as uv_udp_t pointer.

Get an argument as a uint32. Will throw if argument is not the right type.

Get an argument as an int32. Will throw if argument is not the right type.

Get an argument as a utf8 string.

name will be a char[length] array.

Will throw if argument is not the right type.

Get an argument as a utf8 string.

name will be a char* .

Like NAPI_ARGV_UTF8() but allocates name on the heap using malloc() , which should be free() 'd after usage.

Same as NAPI_ARGV_BUFFER_CAST but takes a generic napi_value variable instead of an argv index.

Same as NAPI_ARGV_BUFFER but takes a generic napi_value variable instead of an argv index.

Same as NAPI_ARGV_UTF8 but takes a generic napi_value variable instead of an argv index.

Same as NAPI_ARGV_UTF8_MALLOC but takes a generic napi_value variable instead of an argv index.

Same as NAPI_ARGV_UINT32 but takes a generic napi_value variable instead of an argv index.

Same as NAPI_ARGV_INT32 but takes a generic napi_value variable instead of an argv index.

Will export a function in the Init method. Expects the env and exports to be in scope. The name of the exported function is the same name as the c function.

Export the size of a strict. The exported name is sizeof_{struct-name} .

Export a uint32. The name of the exported number is the same name as the c variable.

Export an int32. The name of the exported number is the same name as the c variable.

Export a utf8 string. len should be the length of the string. The name of the exported string is the same name as the c variable.

Export a null terminated string. The name of the exported string is the same name as the c variable.

Exports sizeof(type) . The name of the exported number is the same name as the c variable.

Exports sizeof(struct structName) . The name of the exported number is the same name as the c variable.

Exports the byte alignment of type . The name of the exported number is the same name as the c variable.

Exports the byte alignment of struct structName . The name of the exported number is the same name as the c variable.

Exports the byte offset of name within type . The name of the exported number is the same name as the c variables.

Exports the byte offset of name within struct structName . The name of the exported number is the same name as the c variables.

Iterate over an array. array should be a napi_value containing a javascript array and element is the variable name an element will be exposed as. Expects the loop body to be passed after.

napi_value buffers = argv[ 0 ] NAPI_FOR_EACH(buffers, buffer ) { NAPI_BUFFER(cbuf, buffer ) printf ( "cbuf is now a char * pointer: %s

" , cbuf); }

Returns a uint32.

Returns an int32.

Return a utf8 string. len should be the length of the string.

Return a null terminated string.

Checks the return status of any napi_* function returning a napi_status type. This simplifies using a napi_status variable and comparing the result with napi_ok . It's used internally but can be used stand alone as well.

NAPI_STATUS_THROWS( napi_create_threadsafe_function( NULL , callback, 0 , async_resource_name, 0 , 3 , 0 , my_finalize, NULL , my_callback, &threadsafe_function ) );

Above example will fail because the first env parameter is NULL and throw the following error:

Error: napi_create_threadsafe_function(NULL, callback, 0 , async_resource_name, 0 , 3 , 0 , my_finalize, \ NULL , my_callback, &threadsafe_function) failed!

Checks if a libuv call fails and if so, throws an error.

int err; NAPI_UV_THROWS(err, uv_ip4_addr(( char *) &ip, port, &addr))

Same as napi_make_callback except it checks if the JS function throw an exception and triggers a process.on('uncaughtException') if so.

License

MIT