Napa.js is a multi-threaded JavaScript runtime built on V8, which was originally designed to develop highly iterative services with non-compromised performance in Bing. As it evolves, we find it useful to complement Node.js in CPU-bound tasks, with the capability of executing JavaScript in multiple V8 isolates and communicating between them. Napa.js is exposed as a Node.js module, while it can also be embedded in a host process without Node.js dependency.
Install the latest stable version:
npm install napajs
Other options can be found in Build Napa.js.
const napa = require('napajs');
const zone1 = napa.zone.create('zone1', { workers: 4 });
// Broadcast code to all 4 workers in 'zone1'.
zone1.broadcast('console.log("hello world");');
// Execute an anonymous function in any worker thread in 'zone1'.
zone1.execute(
(text) => text,
['hello napa'])
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.value);
});
More examples:
You can contribute to Napa.js in following ways:
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct.
For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
Licensed under the MIT License.