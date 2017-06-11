A helper for installing repos without a
package.json with npm.
Install with
npm install napa --save-dev then setup your local
package.json scripts as such:
{
"scripts": {
"install": "napa username/repo"
}
}
Now when you run
npm install it will
git clone git://github.com/username/repo node_modules/repo.
{
"scripts": {
"install": "napa username/repo:adifferentname"
}
}
Now it will install to
node_modules/adifferentname.
{
"scripts": {
"install": "napa git://example.com/user/repo:privatepackage"
}
}
{
"scripts": {
"install": "napa user/repo1:dude user/repo2:rad user/repo3:cool"
}
}
{
"scripts": {
"install": "napa"
},
"napa": {
"foo": "username/repo",
"bar": "git@example.com:user/repo"
}
}
{
"scripts": {
"install": "napa"
},
"napa": {
"foo": "username/repo#v1.2.3",
"bar": "username/bar#some-branch",
"baz": "username/baz#347259472813400c7a982690acaa516292a8be40",
"qoo": "https://example.com/downloads/release.tar.gz",
"fuz": "git+https://yourcompany.com/repos/project.git",
"goo": "git+ssh://yourcompany.com/repos/project.git"
}
}
The application currently supports the following configuration options under a
napa-config property in
package.json.
|Option name
|Default value
|Desctiption
cache
true
|Set to
false to completely disable package caching
cache-path
'<OS temp>/cache'
|Override default path to a specific location
(relative to the current working directory)
log-level
'info'
|Set the log level:
'silent'/
'error'/
'warn'/
'verbose'/
'silly'
{
"napa-config": {
"cache": false,
"cache-path": "../.napa-cache",
"log-level": "error"
}
}
Please use
npm install napa@2.3.0 and upgrade your Node.js.
Please view https://github.com/shama/napa/commits/master for history.
2.0.1 - Fix path must be a string error (@caseyWebb).
2.0.0 - Better detection for GitHub repos, fixes when creating a
package.json, cached git
#tag urls now get updated properly (@tomekwi). Add config options for disabling cache or setting cache path (@bbsbb). Fix for npm 3 erroring when
.git folder present (@caseyWebb). Updating dependencies.
1.2.0 - Callback optional with CLI and do not ignore
.gitignore files when unpacking (@dai-shi).
1.1.0 - Upgrade download for better downloads behind proxies (@msieurtoph).
1.0.2 - Fix references to git specifiers. Thanks @jsdevel!
1.0.1 - Fix path to CLI.
1.0.0 - Avoids duplicate installs and will install from cache.
0.4.1 - Fix git reporting non-errors on stderr by running in quiet mode.
0.4.0 - Add
strip: 1 when downloading to avoid untarring within a sub-directory. Thanks @seei!
0.3.0 - Ability to download packages using any URL
0.2.0 - Ability to set packages using napa key in
package.json
0.1.1 -
--depth 1 for faster cloning
0.1.0 - initial release
Copyright (c) 2017 Kyle Robinson Young Licensed under the MIT license.