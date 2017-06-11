openbase logo
by Kyle Robinson Young
3.0.0 (see all)

🍷 A helper for installing stuff without a package.json with npm.

Documentation
13.3K

GitHub Stars

412

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

napa

A helper for installing repos without a package.json with npm.

NPM

usage

Install with npm install napa --save-dev then setup your local package.json scripts as such:

{
  "scripts": {
    "install": "napa username/repo"
  }
}

Now when you run npm install it will git clone git://github.com/username/repo node_modules/repo.

Want to name the package something else?

{
  "scripts": {
    "install": "napa username/repo:adifferentname"
  }
}

Now it will install to node_modules/adifferentname.

Want to install a package not on github?

{
  "scripts": {
    "install": "napa git://example.com/user/repo:privatepackage"
  }
}

Multiple packages?

{
  "scripts": {
    "install": "napa user/repo1:dude user/repo2:rad user/repo3:cool"
  }
}

Prefer a more structured approach?

{
  "scripts": {
    "install": "napa"
  },
  "napa": {
    "foo": "username/repo",
    "bar": "git@example.com:user/repo"
  }
}

Looking to just download a tagged release/a branch/a specific commit on github or just a zip or tar.gz url?

{
  "scripts": {
    "install": "napa"
  },
  "napa": {
    "foo": "username/repo#v1.2.3",
    "bar": "username/bar#some-branch",
    "baz": "username/baz#347259472813400c7a982690acaa516292a8be40",
    "qoo": "https://example.com/downloads/release.tar.gz",
    "fuz": "git+https://yourcompany.com/repos/project.git",
    "goo": "git+ssh://yourcompany.com/repos/project.git"
  }
}

Additional configuration

The application currently supports the following configuration options under a napa-config property in package.json.

Option nameDefault valueDesctiption
cachetrueSet to false to completely disable package caching
cache-path'<OS temp>/cache'Override default path to a specific location
(relative to the current working directory)
log-level'info'Set the log level: 'silent'/'error'/'warn'/'verbose'/'silly'
{
  "napa-config": {
    "cache": false,
    "cache-path": "../.napa-cache",
    "log-level": "error"
  }
}

Using Node.js < 4?

Please use npm install napa@2.3.0 and upgrade your Node.js.

Release History

Please view https://github.com/shama/napa/commits/master for history.

  • 2.0.1 - Fix path must be a string error (@caseyWebb).
  • 2.0.0 - Better detection for GitHub repos, fixes when creating a package.json, cached git #tag urls now get updated properly (@tomekwi). Add config options for disabling cache or setting cache path (@bbsbb). Fix for npm 3 erroring when .git folder present (@caseyWebb). Updating dependencies.
  • 1.2.0 - Callback optional with CLI and do not ignore .gitignore files when unpacking (@dai-shi).
  • 1.1.0 - Upgrade download for better downloads behind proxies (@msieurtoph).
  • 1.0.2 - Fix references to git specifiers. Thanks @jsdevel!
  • 1.0.1 - Fix path to CLI.
  • 1.0.0 - Avoids duplicate installs and will install from cache.
  • 0.4.1 - Fix git reporting non-errors on stderr by running in quiet mode.
  • 0.4.0 - Add strip: 1 when downloading to avoid untarring within a sub-directory. Thanks @seei!
  • 0.3.0 - Ability to download packages using any URL
  • 0.2.0 - Ability to set packages using napa key in package.json
  • 0.1.1 - --depth 1 for faster cloning
  • 0.1.0 - initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Kyle Robinson Young Licensed under the MIT license.

