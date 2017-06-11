napa

A helper for installing repos without a package.json with npm.

usage

Install with npm install napa --save-dev then setup your local package.json scripts as such:

{ "scripts" : { "install" : "napa username/repo" } }

Now when you run npm install it will git clone git://github.com/username/repo node_modules/repo .

Want to name the package something else?

{ "scripts" : { "install" : "napa username/repo:adifferentname" } }

Now it will install to node_modules/adifferentname .

Want to install a package not on github?

{ "scripts" : { "install" : "napa git://example.com/user/repo:privatepackage" } }

Multiple packages?

{ "scripts" : { "install" : "napa user/repo1:dude user/repo2:rad user/repo3:cool" } }

Prefer a more structured approach?

{ "scripts" : { "install" : "napa" }, "napa" : { "foo" : "username/repo" , "bar" : "git@example.com:user/repo" } }

Looking to just download a tagged release/a branch/a specific commit on github or just a zip or tar.gz url?

{ "scripts" : { "install" : "napa" }, "napa" : { "foo" : "username/repo#v1.2.3" , "bar" : "username/bar#some-branch" , "baz" : "username/baz#347259472813400c7a982690acaa516292a8be40" , "qoo" : "https://example.com/downloads/release.tar.gz" , "fuz" : "git+https://yourcompany.com/repos/project.git" , "goo" : "git+ssh://yourcompany.com/repos/project.git" } }

Additional configuration

The application currently supports the following configuration options under a napa-config property in package.json .

Option name Default value Desctiption cache true Set to false to completely disable package caching cache-path '<OS temp>/cache' Override default path to a specific location

(relative to the current working directory) log-level 'info' Set the log level: 'silent' / 'error' / 'warn' / 'verbose' / 'silly'

{ "napa-config" : { "cache" : false , "cache-path" : "../.napa-cache" , "log-level" : "error" } }

Using Node.js < 4?

Please use npm install napa@2.3.0 and upgrade your Node.js.

Release History

Please view https://github.com/shama/napa/commits/master for history.

2.0.1 - Fix path must be a string error (@caseyWebb).

- Fix path must be a string error (@caseyWebb). 2.0.0 - Better detection for GitHub repos, fixes when creating a package.json , cached git #tag urls now get updated properly (@tomekwi). Add config options for disabling cache or setting cache path (@bbsbb). Fix for npm 3 erroring when .git folder present (@caseyWebb). Updating dependencies.

- Better detection for GitHub repos, fixes when creating a , cached git urls now get updated properly (@tomekwi). Add config options for disabling cache or setting cache path (@bbsbb). Fix for npm 3 erroring when folder present (@caseyWebb). Updating dependencies. 1.2.0 - Callback optional with CLI and do not ignore .gitignore files when unpacking (@dai-shi).

- Callback optional with CLI and do not ignore files when unpacking (@dai-shi). 1.1.0 - Upgrade download for better downloads behind proxies (@msieurtoph).

- Upgrade download for better downloads behind proxies (@msieurtoph). 1.0.2 - Fix references to git specifiers. Thanks @jsdevel!

- Fix references to git specifiers. Thanks @jsdevel! 1.0.1 - Fix path to CLI.

- Fix path to CLI. 1.0.0 - Avoids duplicate installs and will install from cache.

- Avoids duplicate installs and will install from cache. 0.4.1 - Fix git reporting non-errors on stderr by running in quiet mode.

- Fix git reporting non-errors on stderr by running in quiet mode. 0.4.0 - Add strip: 1 when downloading to avoid untarring within a sub-directory. Thanks @seei!

- Add when downloading to avoid untarring within a sub-directory. Thanks @seei! 0.3.0 - Ability to download packages using any URL

- Ability to download packages using any URL 0.2.0 - Ability to set packages using napa key in package.json

- Ability to set packages using napa key in 0.1.1 - --depth 1 for faster cloning

- for faster cloning 0.1.0 - initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Kyle Robinson Young Licensed under the MIT license.