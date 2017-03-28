(nap) Node Asset Packager helps compile, manage & package stylesheets, client-side javascript and javascript templates for node.js.
var app = express();
var nap = require('nap');
app.locals.nap = nap;
nap({
assets: {
js: {
backbone: [
'/app/coffeescripts/models/**/*',
'/app/coffeescripts/views/**/*',
'/app/coffeescripts/routers/**/*'
]
},
css: {
all: [
'/public/stylesheets/blueprint.css',
'/app/stylesheets/**/*'
]
},
jst: {
templates: [
'/app/templates/index.jade',
'/app/templates/footer.jade'
]
}
}
});
!!!
html
head
title= title
!= nap.css('all')
body
!= body
#scripts
!= nap.jst('templates')
!= nap.js('backbone')
nap({
mode: 'production',
assets: {
js: //...
css: //...
jst: //...
}
});
nap.package();
Some express.js based examples can be found in the examples folder.
npm install nap
NOTE: You must include individual pre-processors in your package.json to use them.
To make things easy nap assumes you have a /public folder to serve static assets (like an Express.js public folder) so that nap can generate & reference assets inside /public/assets.
Simply pass a set of options to the main
nap function to configure your asset packages. Then use one of nap's helpers (
nap.js('package-name'),
nap.css('package-name'),
nap.jst('package-name')) to output
<script> and
<style> tags into your server-side templates.
The assets object containing all of your package declarations
defaults to process.cwd() The base directory to resolve files from.
defaults to public` Your public directory where you serve static content. This is relative to process.cwd() unless you specify an absolute path.
defaults to 'production' on NODE_ENV=staging and NODE_ENV=production, otherwise 'development' The mode you want nap to be in 'production' or 'development'
If you are using a CDN you can pass the url root of where your asset packages are stored. The nap helpers will point there instead of the local /public/assets dir in 'production' mode.
defaults to false
Gzips .jgz and .cgz asset packages. The nap helpers will point to these gzipped packages in production mode unless you pass false as a second argument
nap.js('package-name', false)
defaults to true
Opt out of minifying your code when calling
package.
Pass in options to uglify such as
{ mangle: false} to fine-tune minifying.
nap({
appDir: process.cwd()
publicDir: 'public',
mode: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ? 'production' : 'development',
cdnUrl: 'http://s3.amazonaws.com/my-bucket/assets/',
gzip: true,
minify: true,
uglifyOpts: { mangle: false },
assets: {
js: {
backbone: [
'/app/coffeescripts/models/**/*',
'/app/coffeescripts/views/**/*',
'/app/coffeescripts/routers/**/*'
]
},
css: {
all: [
'/public/stylesheets/blueprint.css',
'/app/stylesheets/**/*'
]
},
jst: {
templates: [
'/app/templates/index.jade',
'/app/templates/footer.jade'
]
}
}
});
Nap will automatically precompile any javascript and css pre-processors based on the file extension.
NOTE: You must include individual pre-processors in your package.json to use them.
Nap currently only supports the following pre-processors by default. But please feel free to contribute more.
You can add your own preprocessors to nap by extending
nap.preprocessors, with a fileExtension: preprocessFunction pair.
e.g.
var nap = require('nap')
, coffee = require('coffee-script');
nap.preprocessors['.coffee'] = function(contents) { return coffee.compile(contents) };
To embed fonts and images simply suffix your stylesheet with
_embed, e.g.
fonts_embed.styl. In "production" mode nap will read files inside
url() declarations from your public directory and embed it in your stylesheet using data-uri.
jst packages will run the appropriate template parser based off the file extension. Nap will then namespace your client-side templates into a global
JST['file/path'] function, much like Jammit. The namespace is the directory following templates without the file extension.
e.g. The template app/templates/artwork/detail.jade will be parsed using jade and can be rendered on the client-side by calling
JST['artwork/detail']({ title: 'Mona Lisa' })
Nap currently only supports the following template parsers by default. But please feel free to contribute more.
You can add your own template parsers to nap by extending
nap.templateParsers, with a fileExtension: templateParserFunction pair.
e.g.
var nap = require('nap')
, jade = require('jade');
nap.templateParsers['.jade'] = function(contents) {
return jade.compileClient(contents, { compileDebug: true });
};
Nap has two modes 'development' and 'production'.
In development, nap will run any pre-processors and output a bunch of individual
<script> and
<link> tags using one of it's helpers (
nap.js('package-name'),
nap.css('package-name'),
nap.jst('package-name')). Each time these helpers are called they will re-compile these files, resulting in seamless asset compilation on page refresh.
In production mode calling
nap.package() will concatenate all of the files, minify, and finally output the result to a single package file (e.g. public/assets/package-name.js-). Nap will also append a fingerprint for cache busting. See the Rails asset pipeline 1.2 What is Fingerprinting and Why Should I Care? for details on how this works.
nap.package(function(){}) can also take a callback if you need to do something after assets have finished packaging.
Calling one of nap's helpers in production mode will simply return a
<script> or
<link> tag pointing to the concatenated package file.
You may also gzip, embed images & fonts, and point to a CDN. See options above for more info.
Use nap as middleware to quickly serve files in memory rather than writing to disk. (In 'development' mode only)
var nap = require('nap')
, express = require("express")
, app = express.createServer();
app.use(nap.middleware);
Nap uses Mocha for testing, simply run
mocha.
mocha
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) Craig Spaeth craigspaeth@gmail.com, Art.sy, 2011-2013
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.