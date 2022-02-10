A tiny state manager for React, React Native, Preact, Vue, Svelte, and vanilla JS. It uses many atomic stores and direct manipulation.
// store/users.ts
import { atom } from 'nanostores'
export const users = atom<User[]>([])
export function addUser(user: User) {
users.set([...users.get(), user]);
}
// store/admins.ts
import { computed } from 'nanostores'
import { users } from './users.js'
export const admins = computed(users, list =>
list.filter(user => user.isAdmin)
)
// components/admins.tsx
import { useStore } from '@nanostores/react'
import { admins } from '../stores/admins.js'
export const Admins = () => {
const list = useStore(admins)
return (
<ul>
{list.map(user => <UserItem user={user} />)}
</ul>
)
}
npm install nanostores
localStorage and synchronize changes between browser tabs.
Atom store can be used to store strings, numbers, arrays.
You can use it for objects too if you want to prohibit key changes and allow only replacing the whole object (like we do in router).
To create it call
atom(initial) and pass initial value as a first argument.
import { atom } from 'nanostores'
export const counter = atom(0)
In TypeScript, you can optionally pass value type as type parameter.
export type LoadingStateValue = 'empty' | 'loading' | 'loaded'
export const loadingState = atom<LoadingStateValue>('empty')
store.get() will return store’s current value.
store.set(nextValue) will change value.
counter.set(counter.get() + 1)
store.subscribe(cb) and
store.listen(cb) can be used to subscribe
for the changes in vanilla JS. For React/Vue we have extra special helpers
to re-render the component on any store changes.
const unbindListener = counter.subscribe(value => {
console.log('counter value:', value)
})
store.subscribe(cb) in contrast with
store.listen(cb) also call listeners
immediately during the subscription.
Map store can be used to store objects and change keys in this object.
To create map store call
map(initial) function with initial object.
import { map } from 'nanostores'
export const profile = map({
name: 'anonymous'
})
In TypeScript you can pass type parameter with store’s type:
export interface ProfileValue {
name: string,
email?: string
}
export const profile = map<ProfileValue>({
name: 'anonymous'
})
store.set(object) or
store.setKey(key, value) methods will change the store.
profile.setKey('name', 'Kazimir Malevich')
Store’s listeners will receive second argument with changed key.
profile.listen((value, changed) => {
console.log(`${changed} new value ${value[changed]}`)
})
You can use
store.notify() to trigger listeners without changing value
in the key for performance reasons.
store.get().bigList.push(newItem)
store.notify('bigList')
Map templates was created for similar stores like for the store for each post in the blog where you have many posts.
Other state managers uses a single store
postsList with an array.
Nano Stores has map templates, to use a separated store for each item because of:
This is advanced tool, which could be too complicated to be used
on every case. But it will be very useful for creating libraries
like
react-query. See Logux Client for example.
mapTemplate(init) creates template.
init callback will receive item’s
store and ID.
import { mapTemplate } from 'nanostores'
export interface PostValue {
id: string
title: string
updatedAt: number
}
export const Post = mapTemplate<PostValue>((newPost, id) => {
newPost.setKey('title', 'New post')
newPost.setKey('updatedAt', Date.now())
})
Each item of the template must have
value.id.
let post1 = Post('1')
post1.get().id //=> '1'
Nano Stores unique feature is that every state have 2 modes:
Nano Stores was created to move logic from components to the store. Stores can listen URL changes or establish network connections. Mount/disabled modes allow you to create lazy stores, which will use resources only if store is really used in the UI.
onMount sets callback for mount and disabled states.
import { onMount } from 'nanostores'
onMount(profile, () => {
// Mount mode
return () => {
// Disabled mode
}
})
For performance reasons, store will move to disabled mode with 1 second delay after last listener unsubscribing.
Map templates can use
init callback for code for mount and disabled modes:
mapTemplate((post, id) => {
// Mount mode
let unsubscribe = loadDataAndSubscribe(`/posts/${id}`, data => {
post.set(data)
})
return () => {
// Disabled mode
unsubscribe()
}
})
Map template will keep cache of all mount stores:
postA = Post('same ID')
postB = Post('same ID')
postA === postB //=> true
Computed store is based on other store’s value.
import { computed } from 'nanostores'
import { users } from './users.js'
export const admins = computed(users, all => {
// This callback will be called on every `users` changes
return all.filter(user => user.isAdmin)
})
You can combine a value from multiple stores:
import { lastVisit } from './lastVisit.js'
import { posts } from './posts.js'
export const newPosts = computed([lastVisit, posts], (when, allPosts) => {
return allPosts.filter(post => post.publishedAt > when)
})
Action is a function that changes a store. It is a good place to move business logic like validation or network operations.
Wrapping functions with
action() can track who changed the store
in the log and DevTools.
import { action } from 'nanostores'
export const increase = action(counter, 'increase', (store, add) => {
if (validateMax(store.get() + add)) {
store.set(store.get() + add)
}
return store.get()
})
increase(1) //=> 1
increase(5) //=> 6
Actions for map template can be created with
actionFor():
import { actionFor } from 'nanostores'
export const rename = actionFor(Post, 'rename', async (store, newTitle) => {
await api.updatePost({
id: store.get().id,
title: newTitle
})
store.setKey('title', newTitle)
store.setKey('updatedAt', Date.now())
})
await rename(post, 'New title')
All running async actions are tracked by
allTasks(). It can simplify
tests with chains of actions.
import { allTasks } from 'nanostores'
renameAllPosts()
await allTasks()
startTask() and
task() can be used to mark all async operations
during store initialization.
import { task } from 'nanostores'
onMount(post, () => {
task(async () => {
post.set(await loadPost())
})
})
You can wait for all ongoing tasks end in tests or SSR with
await allTasks().
import { allTasks } from 'nanostores'
post.listen(() => {}) // Move store to active mode to start data loading
await allTasks()
const html = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<App />)
Async actions will be wrapped to
task() automatically.
rename(post1, 'New title')
rename(post2, 'New title')
await allTasks()
Each store has a few events, which you listen:
onStart(store, cb): first listener was subscribed.
onStop(store, cb): last listener was unsubscribed.
onMount(store, cb): shortcut to use both
onStart and
onStop.
onSet(store, cb): before applying any changes to the store.
onNotify(store, cb): before notifying store’s listeners about changes.
onSet and
onNotify events has
abort() function to prevent changes
or notification.
import { onSet } from 'nanostores'
onSet(store, ({ newValue, abort }) => {
if (!validate(newValue)) {
abort()
}
})
Event listeners can communicate with
payload.shared object.
Use
@nanostores/react or
@nanostores/preact package
and
useStore() hook to get store’s value and re-render component
on store’s changes.
import { useStore } from '@nanostores/react' // or '@nanostores/preact'
import { profile } from '../stores/profile.js'
import { Post } from '../stores/post.js'
export const Header = ({ postId }) => {
const user = useStore(profile)
const post = useStore(Post(postId))
return <header>{post.title} for {user.name}</header>
}
Use
@nanostores/vue and
useStore() composable function
to get store’s value and re-render component on store’s changes.
<template>
<header>{{ post.title }} for {{ user.name }}</header>
</template>
<script>
import { useStore } from '@nanostores/vue'
import { profile } from '../stores/profile.js'
import { Post } from '../stores/post.js'
export default {
setup (props) {
const user = useStore(profile)
const post = useStore(Post(props.postId))
return { user, post }
}
}
</script>
Every store implements
Svelte store contract.
Put
$ before store variable to get store’s
value and subscribe for store’s changes.
<script>
import { profile } from '../stores/profile.js'
import { Post } from '../stores/post.js'
export let postId
const post = Post(postId)
</script>
<header>{$post.title} for {$profile.name}</header>
Store#subscribe() calls callback immediately and subscribes to store changes.
It passes store’s value to callback.
import { profile } from '../stores/profile.js'
import { Post } from '../stores/post.js'
const post = Post(postId)
function render () {
console.log(`${post.title} for ${profile.name}`)
}
profile.listen(render)
post.listen(render)
render()
See also
listenKeys(store, keys, cb) to listen for specific keys changes
in the map.
Nano Stores support SSR. Use standard strategies.
if (isServer) {
settings.set(initialSettings)
router.open(renderingPageURL)
}
You can wait for async operations (for instance, data loading
via isomorphic
fetch()) before rendering the page:
import { allTasks } from 'nanostores'
post.listen(() => {}) // Move store to active mode to start data loading
await allTasks()
const html = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<App />)
Adding an empty listener by
keepMount(store) keeps the store
in active mode during the test.
cleanStores(store1, store2, …) cleans
stores used in the test.
import { cleanStores, keepMount } from 'nanostores'
import { profile } from './profile.js'
afterEach(() => {
cleanStores(profile)
})
it('is anonymous from the beginning', () => {
keepMount(profile)
expect(profile.get()).toEqual({ name: 'anonymous' })
})
You can use
allTasks() to wait all async operations in stores.
import { allTasks } from 'nanostores'
it('saves user', async () => {
saveUser()
await allTasks()
expect(analyticsEvents.get()).toEqual(['user:save'])
})
Stores are not only to keep values. You can use them to track time, to load data from server.
import { atom, onMount } from 'nanostores'
export const currentTime = atom<number>(Date.now())
onMount(currentTime, () => {
currentTime.set(Date.now())
const updating = setInterval(() => {
currentTime.set(Date.now())
}, 1000)
return () => {
clearInterval(updating)
}
})
Use derived stores to create chains of reactive computations.
import { computed } from 'nanostores'
import { currentTime } from './currentTime.js'
const appStarted = Date.now()
export const userInApp = computed(currentTime, now => {
return now - appStarted
})
We recommend moving all logic, which is not highly related to UI, to the stores. Let your stores track URL routing, validation, sending data to a server.
With application logic in the stores, it is much easier to write and run tests. It is also easy to change your UI framework. For instance, add React Native version of the application.
Use a separated listener to react on new store’s value, not an action where you change this store.
const increase = action(counter, 'increase', store => {
store.set(store.get() + 1)
- printCounter(store.get())
}
+ counter.listen(value => {
+ printCounter(value)
+ })
An action is not the only way for store to a get new value. For instance, persistent store could get the new value from another browser tab.
With this separation your UI will be ready to any source of store’s changes.
get() usage outside of tests
get() returns current value and it is a good solution for tests.
But it is better to use
useStore(),
$store, or
Store#subscribe() in UI
to subscribe to store changes and always render the actual data.
- const { userId } = profile.get()
+ const { userId } = useStore(profile)
Nano Stores use ESM-only package. You need to use ES modules in your application to import Nano Stores.
In Next.js ≥11.1 you can alternatively use the
esmExternals config option.
For old Next.js you need to use
next-transpile-modules to fix
lack of ESM support in Next.js.