The simplest and tiniest terminal spinner for Node.js
import { createSpinner } from 'nanospinner'
const spinner = createSpinner('Run test').start()
setTimeout(() => {
spinner.success()
}, 1000)
ora.
With
nanospinner we are trying to draw attention to the
node_modules size problem and promote performance-first culture.
The space in
node_modules including sub-dependencies:
$ node ./test/size.js
Data from packagephobia.com
ora 597 kB
+ nanospinner 13 kB
.spin()
Looping over
spin method will animate a given spinner.
setInterval(() => {
spinner.spin()
}, 25)
.start(options?)
In order to start the spinner call
start. This will perform drawing the spinning animation
spinner.start()
spinner.start({ text: 'Start', color: 'yellow' })
.stop(options?)
In order to stop the spinner call
stop. This will finish drawing the spinning animation and return to new line.
spinner.stop()
spinner.stop({ text: 'Done!', mark: ':O', color: 'magenta' })
.success(options?)
Use
success call to stop the spinning animation and replace the spinning symbol with check mark character to indicate successful completion.
spinner.success()
spinner.success({ text: 'Successful!', mark: ':)' })
.error(options?)
Use
error call to stop the spinning animation and replace the spinning symbol with cross character to indicate error completion.
spinner.error()
spinner.error({ text: 'Error!', mark: ':(' })
.update(options?)
Use
update call to dynamically change
spinner.update({
text: 'Run test',
color: 'white',
stream: process.stdout,
frames: ['.', 'o', '0', '@', '*'],
interval: 100,
})
.clear()
Clears the spinner`s output
spinner.clear()
.reset()
In order to reset the spinner to its initial frame do:
spinner.reset()