Nano Spinner

The simplest and tiniest terminal spinner for Node.js

import { createSpinner } from 'nanospinner' const spinner = createSpinner( 'Run test' ).start() setTimeout( () => { spinner.success() }, 1000 )

Only single dependency (picocolors).

(picocolors). It 45 times smaller than ora .

smaller than . Support both CJS and ESM projects.

TypeScript type declarations included.

Motivation

With nanospinner we are trying to draw attention to the node_modules size problem and promote performance-first culture.

Benchmarks

The space in node_modules including sub-dependencies:

$ node ./test/size.js Data from packagephobia.com ora 597 kB + nanospinner 13 kB

API

.spin() Looping over spin method will animate a given spinner. setInterval( () => { spinner.spin() }, 25 )

.start(options?) In order to start the spinner call start . This will perform drawing the spinning animation spinner.start() spinner.start({ text : 'Start' , color : 'yellow' })

.stop(options?) In order to stop the spinner call stop . This will finish drawing the spinning animation and return to new line. spinner.stop() spinner.stop({ text : 'Done!' , mark : ':O' , color : 'magenta' })

.success(options?) Use success call to stop the spinning animation and replace the spinning symbol with check mark character to indicate successful completion. spinner.success() spinner.success({ text : 'Successful!' , mark : ':)' })

.error(options?) Use error call to stop the spinning animation and replace the spinning symbol with cross character to indicate error completion. spinner.error() spinner.error({ text : 'Error!' , mark : ':(' })

.update(options?) Use update call to dynamically change spinner.update({ text : 'Run test' , color : 'white' , stream : process.stdout, frames : [ '.' , 'o' , '0' , '@' , '*' ], interval : 100 , })

.clear() Clears the spinner`s output spinner.clear()

.reset() In order to reset the spinner to its initial frame do: spinner.reset()

Roadmap