What is nanoscope?

nanoscope lets you wrangle your data like never before. It enables:

Safe access of deeply-nested objects

Complex modifications of arbitrary data structures

Immutable data transformations

and more!

What can I do with nanoscope?

Using nanoscope typically looks like this:

Provide the structure you want to get pieces from and/or transform to nanoscope , Add lens rules to the nanoscope instance, which specify the pieces you want to look at, and finally call get() , set() or map() to perform some action on your data.

Let's look at an example:

var nanoscope = require ( 'nanoscope' ); var game = { player : { name : 'Benjamin' , coordinates : { x : 58 , y : 99 , z : 100 } } }; game = nanoscope(game) .path( 'player.name' ) .set( '5outh' ); var xyCoordinates = function ( game ) { return nanoscope(game) .following( 'player.coordinates' ) .plucking([ 'x' , 'y' ]); }; game = xyCoordinates(game) .map( function ( val ) { return val + 1 ; }); xyCoordinates(game).get();

What next?

View more examples and the API documentation at the official nanoscope website.

Contributing

Feature requests, pull requests, code reviews, comments and concerns are more than welcome. If you have an issue with nanoscope, please file it on github. When submitting pull requests, please create a feature branch and explain in detail what you've changed and why.

Before adding features, please submit a feature request through the issue tracker on github. I will not add features to nanoscope blindly, but would love to hear your ideas! Once a feature request is approved (I'll just comment saying it's cool), anyone can work on it and submit a pull request for review.

When submitting pull requests, please:

Make sure that tests are passing (run npm test with mocha installed globally ( npm install -g mocha )), and Add at least one test that tests the feature you are adding or fixing.

All pull requests will be run through Travis for automatic testing and Coveralls for code coverage information. If the code coverage percentage has dropped, please explain why in your pull request.

Thanks your support of the project, and happy hacking!

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Benjamin Kovach

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.