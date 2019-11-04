nanoresource

Small module that helps you maintain state around resources

npm install nanoresource

Allows you to easily implement open/close functionality for a resource and having a way to mark the resource as active/inactive to avoid it being closed while it is in middle of something.

Usage

We can use this module to implement a simple resource that keep a file descriptor around behind the scene to keep stating the same file.

const nanoresource = require ( 'nanoresource' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) class FileSize extends nanoresource { constructor (name) { super () this .filename = name this .fd = 0 } _open (cb) { console .log( 'Now opening file ...' ) fs.open( this .filename, 'r' , (err, fd) => { if (err) return cb(err) this .fd = fd cb( null ) }) } _close (cb) { console .log( 'Now closing file ...' ) fs.close( this .fd, cb) } size (cb) { this .open( ( err ) => { if (err) return cb(err) if (! this .active(cb)) return fs.fstat( this .fd, (err, st) => { if (err) return this .inactive(cb, err) this .inactive(cb, null , st.size) }) }) } } const f = new FileSize( 'index.js' ) f.size( ( err, size ) => { if (err) throw err console .log( 'size is:' , size) }) f.size( ( err, size ) => { if (err) throw err console .log( 'size is:' , size) }) setTimeout( () => f.close(), 1000 )

When running it you should see that the file is only being opened and closed once.

API

const r = nanoresource(options)

Create a new nanoresource. You can also extend from this prototype if you prefer.

Options include:

{ open : function ( cb ) { ... }, close : function ( cb ) { ... } }

If you specify open or close they are used to populate r._open and r._close for you.

The open should open the resource and the close one should close it.

The close method is guaranteed to run after open. If no open has been called and close is called the close method is not called.

Open the resource. Will call r._open behind the scenes once. If multiple calls to r.open(cb) the callbacks will be pushed to an internal queue and executed after the one call to _open has completed. If the resource was opened in the past the callback will be called on the next tick.

Check r.opened to see if the resource is fully opened.

to see if the resource is fully opened. Check r.opening to see if the resource is in the process of being opened.

If the _open method fails and calls it callback with an error this error is forwarded to the pending callbacks and if r.open is called again _open will be re-run.

Same semantics as r.open , except it only runs _close if the resource has been opened. If the resouce is in the middle of opening, r.close will wait for the open to finish and then try to close it.

If the resource is active (see the r.active() docs) then close will wait for the the resource to become inactive before closing it. However is a call r.active() happens after r.close() has been called it will fail immediately.

Check r.closed to see if the resource is fully closed.

to see if the resource is fully closed. Check r.closing to see if the resource is in the process of being closed.

Once a resource has been closed it can not be re-opened.

const valid = r.active()

Mark the resource as active. By marking a resource as active you have to call r.inactive() once at a later stage to indicate that it is no longer active from your point of view.

If the resource is not in a valid active state (for example if it is being closed), the r.active method will return falls and you should return an error to the caller.

As a conveinience you can pass in a callback to r.active(callback) and the active method will call that callback immediately with an error if it's not in a valid active state in addition to returning false.

It is same to have multiple methods call this method in parallel.

The counter-part to r.active() . You must call this if you called r.active previously. It is a good idea to call this as the last thing you do in your "action" method of your resource.

As a conveinience you can pass in a callback, error, and value to r.inactive(callback, error, value) to call a callback after marking your view of the resource as inactive.

It is same to have multiple methods call this method in parallel.

EventEmitter

If you need a nanoresource that is also an EventEmitter do const Nanoresource = require('./emitter') which returns an implementation that inherits from Node.js's EventEmitter prototype.

License

MIT