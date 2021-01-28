Nanoreset is an simple CSS reset intented to be lightweight while still providing an a solid base for your project. It differs from other similar projects in that it is subjective to my use cases and preferences.
With package manager:
$ npm install --save nanoreset
# OR
$ yarn add nanoreset
With CDN:
In your html
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/nanoreset/nanoreset.min.css">
or directly in your css
@import url('https://unpkg.com/nanoreset/nanoreset.min.css')
Checkout the demo using HTML5 Test Page.
Some other options:
Contributions are welcome. Please open up an issue or create PR if you would like to help out. If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.
Licensed under the MIT License.