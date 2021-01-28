openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nan

nanoreset

by Tiaan
5.0.0 (see all)

Simple CSS reset(985 bytes gzipped)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

197

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nanoreset
Groovy CSS reset in less than a kilobyte


Table of Contents

About

Nanoreset is an simple CSS reset intented to be lightweight while still providing an a solid base for your project. It differs from other similar projects in that it is subjective to my use cases and preferences.

Install

With package manager:


$ npm install --save nanoreset
# OR
$ yarn add nanoreset

With CDN:

In your html

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/nanoreset/nanoreset.min.css">

or directly in your css

@import url('https://unpkg.com/nanoreset/nanoreset.min.css')

Demo

Checkout the demo using HTML5 Test Page.

Others

Some other options:

Contribute

Contributions are welcome. Please open up an issue or create PR if you would like to help out. If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial