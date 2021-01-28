

Groovy CSS reset in less than a kilobyte

Table of Contents

About

Nanoreset is an simple CSS reset intented to be lightweight while still providing an a solid base for your project. It differs from other similar projects in that it is subjective to my use cases and preferences.

Install

With package manager:

$ npm install --save nanoreset $ yarn add nanoreset

With CDN:

In your html

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/nanoreset/nanoreset.min.css" >

or directly in your css

@ import url( 'https://unpkg.com/nanoreset/nanoreset.min.css' )

Demo

Checkout the demo using HTML5 Test Page.

Others

Some other options:

Contribute

Contributions are welcome. Please open up an issue or create PR if you would like to help out. If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.