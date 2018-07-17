Only call RAF when needed.
var nanoraf = require('nanoraf')
var prev = null
var frame = nanoraf(function render (state) {
console.log(state.now)
})
updateState({ now: date.now() })
updateState({ now: date.now() })
updateState({ now: date.now() })
updateState({ now: date.now() })
function updateState (state) {
prev = prev || {}
frame(state, prev)
prev = state
}
Wrap a
render function that is called on every
raf tick. If no new state is
available, it will not tick. Passes the last version of the state on every tick.
Optionally, provide an implementation of
requestAnimationFrame via the
raf parameter (for example, the one provided by the raf
package). If omitted,
raf defaults to
window.requestAnimationFrame.
Pass arguments into the render function, to be called on a new tick.
$ npm install nanoraf