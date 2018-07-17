openbase logo
nanoraf

by choojs
3.1.0 (see all)

🎞 - Only call RAF when needed

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

nanoraf stability

Only call RAF when needed.

Usage

var nanoraf = require('nanoraf')
var prev = null

var frame = nanoraf(function render (state) {
  console.log(state.now)
})

updateState({ now: date.now() })
updateState({ now: date.now() })
updateState({ now: date.now() })
updateState({ now: date.now() })

function updateState (state) {
  prev = prev || {}
  frame(state, prev)
  prev = state
}

API

frame = nanoraf(render, raf?)

Wrap a render function that is called on every raf tick. If no new state is available, it will not tick. Passes the last version of the state on every tick.

Optionally, provide an implementation of requestAnimationFrame via the raf parameter (for example, the one provided by the raf package). If omitted, raf defaults to window.requestAnimationFrame.

frame([arguments])

Pass arguments into the render function, to be called on a new tick.

Installation

$ npm install nanoraf

License

MIT

