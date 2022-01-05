nanomsg for node

npm install nanomsg

This is the default way of installing node-nanomsg. Behind the scenes, nanomsg library will be downloaded, built and statically linked, providing the simplest and easiest way to start working.

Another option, if you have a more complex environment/project, and you may already have nanomsg installed on your system, or you want to target a specific version when using it from node:

npm install nanomsg --use_system_libnanomsg= true

This has the following prerequisites:

nanomsg must be installed. See https://github.com/nanomsg/nanomsg

pkg-config must be installed

only tested on linux, so other platforms are explicitly excluded at the moment (any help testing other OS is welcome)

check it out:

var nano = require ( 'nanomsg' ); var pub = nano.socket( 'pub' ); var sub = nano.socket( 'sub' ); var addr = 'tcp://127.0.0.1:7789' pub.bind(addr); sub.connect(addr); sub.on( 'data' , function ( buf ) { console .log( String (buf)); pub.close(); sub.close(); }); setTimeout( function ( ) { pub.send( "Hello from nanomsg!" ); }, 100 );

API

Starts a new socket. The nanomsg socket can bind or connect to multiple heterogeneous endpoints as well as shutdown any of these established links.

options

'raw' (Boolean, default: false ): determines the domain of the socket. AF_SP , the default, creates a standard full-blown SP socket. AF_SP_RAW family sockets operate over internal network protocols and interfaces. Raw sockets omit the end-to-end functionality found in AF_SP sockets and thus can be used to implement intermediary devices in SP topologies, see nanomsg docs or consult your man page entry socket(2) for more info.

nano.socket( 'bus' , { raw : true } );

'tcpnodelay' (Boolean, default: false ): see socket.tcpnodelay(boolean)

(Boolean, default: ): see 'maxttl' (Number, default: 8 ): see socket.maxttl(hops)

(Number, default: ): see 'linger' (Number, default: 1000 ): see socket.linger(duration)

(Number, default: ): see 'sndbuf' (Number, size in bytes, default: 128kB ): see socket.sndbuf(size)

(Number, size in bytes, default: ): see 'rcvbuf' (Number, size in bytes, default: 128kB ): see socket.rcvbuf(size)

(Number, size in bytes, default: ): see 'sndtimeo' (Number, default: -1 ): see socket.sndtimeo(duration)

(Number, default: ): see 'rcvtimeo' (Number, default: -1 ): see socket.rcvtimeo(duration)

(Number, default: ): see 'reconn' (Number, default: 100 ): see socket.reconn(duration)

(Number, default: ): see 'maxreconn' (Number, default: 0 ): see socket.maxreconn(duration)

(Number, default: ): see 'sndprio' (Number, default: 0 ): see socket.sndprio(priority)

(Number, default: ): see 'rcvprio' (Number, default: 0 ): see socket.rcvprio(priority)

(Number, default: ): see 'ipv6' (Boolean, default: false ): see socket.ipv6(boolean)

(Boolean, default: ): see 'rcvmaxsize' (Number, default: false ): see socket.rcvmaxsize(size)

(Number, default: ): see 'chan' (Array, default: [''] ): see socket.chan(Array)

(Array, default: ): see 'wsopt' (String, default: 'binary' ): see socket.wsopt(str)

(String, default: ): see 'dontwait' (boolean, default: true ): see socket.dontwait(boolean)

(Function, param: String): Removes an endpoint established by calls to bind() or connect() . The nanomsg library will try to deliver any outstanding outbound messages to the endpoint.

socket.shutdown( 'tcp://127.0.0.1:5555' );

(Function, param: String): Adds a local endpoint to the socket. The endpoint can be then used by other applications to connect.

bind() (or connect() ) may be called multiple times on the same socket thus allowing the socket to communicate with multiple heterogeneous endpoints.

socket.bind( 'tcp://::1:5555' );

recommend checking your machine's ifconfig first before using IPv6. ipconfig on windows.

(Function, param: String): Adds a remote endpoint to the socket. The nanomsg library would then try to connect to the specified remote endpoint.

connect() (as well as bind() ) may be called multiple times on the same socket thus allowing the socket to communicate with multiple heterogeneous endpoints.

socket.connect( 'tcp://127.0.0.1:5555' );

When connecting over remote TCP allow 100ms or more depending on round trip time for the operation to complete.

(Function, param: Function): Closes the socket. Any buffered inbound messages that were not yet received by the application will be discarded. The nanomsg library will try to deliver any outstanding outbound messages.

nanomsg transports and the endpoint address string

(String)

Endpoint address strings consist of two parts as follows: transport://address . The transport specifies the underlying transport protocol to use. The meaning of the address part is specific to the underlying transport protocol.

TCP transport mechanism: 'tcp://127.0.0.1:65000' When binding a TCP socket, address of the form tcp://interface:port should be used. Port is the TCP port number to use. Interface is either: IPv4 or IPv6 address of a local network interface, or DNS name of the remote box.

When binding a TCP socket, address of the form should be used. Port is the TCP port number to use. Interface is either: or address of a local network interface, or DNS name of the remote box. WebSocket transport mechanism: 'ws://127.0.0.1:64999' Implemented on top of TCP, a WebSocket address of the form ws://interface:port should be used. Port is the TCP port number to use. Interface is either: IPv4 or IPv6 address of a local network interface, or DNS name of the remote box. When calling either bind() or connect() , omitting the port defaults to the RFC 6455 default port 80 for HTTP. See examples/ws for basic implementation over the browser.

Implemented on top of TCP, a WebSocket address of the form should be used. Port is the TCP port number to use. Interface is either: or address of a local network interface, or DNS name of the remote box. When calling either or , omitting the port defaults to the RFC 6455 default port 80 for HTTP. See examples/ws for basic implementation over the browser. in-process transport mechanism: 'inproc://bar' The inproc transport allows messages between threads or modules inside a process. In-process address is an arbitrary case-sensitive string preceded by inproc:// protocol specifier. All in-process addresses are visible from any module within the process. They are not visible from outside of the process. The overall buffer size for an inproc connection is determined by rcvbuf socket option on the receiving end of the connection. sndbuf is ignored. In addition to the buffer, one message of arbitrary size will fit into the buffer. That way, even messages larger than the buffer can be transfered via inproc connection.

The transport allows messages between threads or modules inside a process. In-process address is an arbitrary case-sensitive string preceded by protocol specifier. All in-process addresses are visible from any module within the process. They are not visible from outside of the process. The overall buffer size for an inproc connection is determined by socket option on the receiving end of the connection. is ignored. In addition to the buffer, one message of arbitrary size will fit into the buffer. That way, even messages larger than the buffer can be transfered via inproc connection. inter-process transport mechanism: 'ipc:///tmp/foo.ipc' The ipc transport allows for sending messages between processes within a single box. The nanomsg implementation uses native IPC mechanism provided by the local operating system and the IPC addresses are thus OS-specific. On POSIX-compliant systems, UNIX domain sockets are used and IPC addresses are file references. Note that both relative ( ipc://test.ipc ) and absolute ( ipc:///tmp/test.ipc ) paths may be used. Also note that access rights on the IPC files must be set in such a way that the appropriate applications can actually use them. On Windows, named pipes are used for IPC. The Windows IPC address is an arbitrary case-insensitive string containing any character except for backslash: internally, address ipc://test means that named pipe \\.\pipe\test will be used.

sending and receiving: writable and readable

(Function, param: String or Buffer): send a message.

socket.send( 'hello from nanømsg!' );

send(msg) is automatically invoked during Writable consumption of some other Readable stream. In that case a Writable 's pipe() method can be used to transmit across readable data sources. See example for more detail. The flow of data distributes to endpoint(s) determined by the particular socket type.

var source = require ( 'fs' ).createReadStream( 'filename.ext' ); source.pipe(socket);

(Function, param order: String, Function): The Readable stream's on() function is an event listener that emits 'data' events. To receive messages, pass the string 'data' followed a callback containing a single data parameter.

socket.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); socket.on( 'data' , function ( msg ) { console .log(msg); });

The readable stream's data event is automatically invoked when piped to a Writable or Transform consumer stream. See example for more detail. Here msgprocessor is a transform you could pipe to a writable or the next transform:

var through = require ( 'through' ); var msgprocessor = through( function ( msg ) { var str = msg; this .queue(str + ' and cheers!' ); }); socket.pipe(msgprocessor);

subscription api

(Function, param: Array of Strings, default: [''] ): Allows for sub sockets to filter messages based on a prefix. Not applicable to non sub sockets.

By default, all sub sockets are subscribed to the '' channel. Once you opt in to filtering on a channel, you are unsubscribed from '' .

(Function, param: String): Allows for sub sockets to remove channel filters. Not applicable to non sub sockets. This function is variadic; you can pass multiple strings and all will be unfiltered.

If you unsubscribe from the default channel, '' , without subscribing to any new channels, your sub socket will stop receiving messages.

sockopt api

(Function, param: Boolean, default: false): When set, disables Nagle’s algorithm. It also disables delaying of TCP acknowledgments. Using this option improves latency at the expense of throughput.

Pass no parameter for current tcp nodelay setting.

console .log(socket.tcpnodelay()); socket.tcpnodelay( true ); console .log(socket.tcpnodelay());

(Function, param: Number, default: 8 ): Sets the maximum number of "hops" a message can go through before it is dropped. Each time the message is received (for example via the nn_device(3) function) counts as a single hop. This provides a form of protection against inadvertent loops.

Pass no parameter for the socket's maxttl hop count.

socket.maxttl( 4 ); console .log(socket.maxttl());

(Function, param: Number, default: 1000 ): Specifies how long the socket should try to send pending outbound messages after socket.close() or socket.shutdown() is called, in milliseconds.

Pass no parameter for the linger duration.

Note: linger was deprecated upstream. As of node-nanomsge > v3.3.0 (libnanomsg 1.1.0), this value no longer has any meaning, and will always read back 0.

socket.linger( 5000 ); console .log(socket.linger());

(Function, param: Number, size in bytes, default: 128kB ): Size of the send buffer, in bytes. To prevent blocking for messages larger than the buffer, exactly one message may be buffered in addition to the data in the send buffer.

Pass no parameter for the socket's send buffer size.

socket.sndbuf( 131072 ); console .log(socket.sndbuf());

(Function, param: Number, size in bytes, default: 128kB ): Size of the receive buffer, in bytes. To prevent blocking for messages larger than the buffer, exactly one message may be buffered in addition to the data in the receive buffer.

Pass no parameter for the socket's receive buffer size.

socket.rcvbuf( 20480 ); console .log(socket.rcvbuf());

(Function, param: Number, default: -1 ): The timeout for send operation on the socket, in milliseconds.

Pass no parameter for the socket's send timeout.

socket.sndtimeo( 200 ); console .log(socket.sndtimeo());

(Function, param: Number, default: -1 ): The timeout for recv operation on the socket, in milliseconds.

Pass no parameter for the socket's recv timeout.

socket.rcvtimeo( 50 ); console .log(socket.rcvtimeo());

(Function, param: Number, default: 100 ): For connection-based transports such as TCP, this option specifies how long to wait, in milliseconds, when connection is broken before trying to re-establish it. Note that actual reconnect interval may be randomized to some extent to prevent severe reconnection storms.

Pass no parameter for the socket's reconnect interval.

socket.reconn( 600 ); console .log(socket.reconn());

(Function, param: Number, default: 0 ): Only to be used in addition to socket.reconn() . maxreconn() specifies maximum reconnection interval. On each reconnect attempt, the previous interval is doubled until maxreconn is reached. Value of zero means that no exponential backoff is performed and reconnect interval is based only on reconn . If maxreconn is less than reconn , it is ignored.

Pass no parameter for the socket's maxreconn interval.

socket.maxreconn( 60000 ); console .log(socket.maxreconn());

(Function, param: Number, default: 8 ): Sets outbound priority for endpoints subsequently added to the socket.

This option has no effect on socket types that send messages to all the peers. However, if the socket type sends each message to a single peer (or a limited set of peers), peers with high priority take precedence over peers with low priority.

Highest priority is 1, lowest is 16. Pass no parameter for the socket's current outbound priority.

socket.sndprio( 2 ); console .log(socket.sndprio());

(Function, param: Number, default: 8 ): Sets inbound priority for endpoints subsequently added to the socket.

This option has no effect on socket types that are not able to receive messages.

When receiving a message, messages from peer with higher priority are received before messages from peer with lower priority.

Highest priority is 1, lowest is 16. Pass no parameter for the socket's current inbound priority.

socket.rcvprio( 10 ); console .log(socket.rcvprio());

(Function, param: Boolean, default: false ): Allows for the use of IPv6 addresses to bind or connect to.

By default, nanomsg only works with IPv4 addresses, and support for IPv6 addresses must explicitly be enabled.

If enabled, both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses can be used.

socket.ipv6( true ); console .log(socket.ipv6());

(Function, param: Number, size in bytes, default: 1024kB ): Maximum message size that can be received, in bytes. Negative value means that the received size is limited only by available addressable memory.

Pass no parameter for the socket's maximum receive buffer size.

socket.rcvmaxsize( 10000000 ); console .log(socket.rcvmaxsize());

(Function, param: String, Websocket msg frame format, default: 'binary' ): This option may be set to type 'text' or 'binary' . This string value determines whether data msgs are sent as WebSocket text frames, or binary frames, per RFC 6455. Text frames should contain only valid UTF-8 text in their payload, or they will be rejected. Binary frames may contain any data. Not all WebSocket implementations support binary frames. The default is to send binary frames.

Pass no parameter for the socket's frame format.

socket.wsopt( 'text' ); console .log(socket.wsopt());

If you are implementing nanomsg websockets in the browser, please carefully review the spec: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nanomsg/nanomsg/master/rfc/sp-websocket-mapping-01.txt

(Function, param: Boolean, default: true , except PUSH sockets): Sets the NN_DONTWAIT flag, specifying that the operation should be performed in non-blocking mode,

true for non-blocking mode

for non-blocking mode false for blocking mode

Pass no parameter for the socket's current mode.

socket.dontwait( false ); console .log(socket.dontwait()); require ( 'nanomsg' ).socket( 'pub' , { dontwait : false });

test

$ git clone https://github.com/nickdesaulniers/node-nanomsg.git nano $ cd nano && git submodule update --init $ make && make check $ npm i $ npm t $ make clean && make && make check $ make full

Note: you must git submodule update --init to initialize the nanomsg repository.

test - when node-nanomsg is being installed the optional way (dynamically linking to libnanomsg)

$ make use_system_libnanomsg && make check $ npm i --use_system_libnanomsg= true $ npm t $ make clean && make use_system_libnanomsg && make check $ make use_system_libnanomsg-full

performance

run benchmarks:

$ make perf

for more info how to do that and your own custom comparisons check out: running benchmarks

and if you want you can also run:

$ make bench

:)

contributing

Issues and pull requests welcome!

contributors

a0000778 GitHub/a0000778
Ant Skelton GitHub/blowback
Adam Biro GitHub/sirudog
Benjamin Byholm GitHub/kkoopa
Bent Cardan GitHub/reqshark
Deepak Prabhakara GitHub/deepakprabhakara
Flynn Joffray GitHub/nucleardreamer
m-ohuchi GitHub/m-ohuchi
Michele Comignano GitHub/comick
Nick Desaulniers GitHub/nickdesaulniers
Tim Cameron Ryan GitHub/tcr
Trygve Lie GitHub/trygve-lie

formatting

Please run clang-format -style=Mozilla -i <file> on all C/C++ code.

JS

WIP

license

MIT

