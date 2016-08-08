I am no longer maintaining NanoModal. If you want a maintained modal library, try https://github.com/Nycto/PicoModal

NanoModal

NanoModal is yet another modal / dialog library written in a small amount of pure JavaScript. See it in action!

Features:

Tiny: ~2.6kb minified and gzipped or ~6.6kb just minified.

100% self contained. Does not require other libraries, css, or any other resources.

Completely customizable. Everything has a class (or can be given a class) that you can apply your own styles to.

Tested for bugs and memory leaks on Chrome, Firefox, IE8+, Mobile Safari, and Android's Browser. It's mobile ready!

Easy to use and licensed under MIT!

I wanted a modal library that was small, easy to use, and worked everywhere - thus NanoModal was born. When I was writing NanoModal, my main goals were: it should be tiny, fully customizable, and it should work on all major browsers (including mobile). Most modal libraries don't work well (or at all) on mobile, especially when users rotate or zoom their device while looking at a modal. I aimed to fix all these problems and make the best modal library I possibly could.

Install

Get the minified, or non-minified source from Github, or install via npm using the following command in your command prompt:

npm install nanomodal

Or Bower:

bower install nanomodal

Usage

Basic usage: (See it in action: Example 1, Example 2)

var justTextModal = nanoModal( "Hello World!" ); justTextModal.show(); var elementModal = nanoModal( document .querySelector( "#myHiddenFormDiv" )); elementModal.show();

Usage with more options: (See it in action: Example 1, Example 2)

var modalWithNoButtons = nanoModal( "Hey this is an important message!" , { buttons : [] }); modalWithNoButtons.show(); var dialogModal = nanoModal( "Are you sure you want to do this?" , { overlayClose : false , buttons : [{ text : "I'm sure!" , handler : function ( modal ) { alert( "doing something..." ); modal.hide(); }, primary : true }, { text : "Maybe not..." , handler : "hide" }] }); dialogModal.show();

Full Documentation

nanoModal() Options

var customModal = nanoModal( "hey" , { });

Here are the properties that can go in the options object and what they do:

classes : A string of space separated classes you want on the main modal container: "myClassA myClassB"

: A string of space separated classes you want on the main modal container: "myClassA myClassB" buttons : An array of objects (button definitions) to set the buttons on the bottom of this modal.

: An array of objects (button definitions) to set the buttons on the bottom of this modal. autoRemove : A boolean (true or false) to make the modal automatically call remove() on itself after it hides (false by default).

: A boolean (true or false) to make the modal automatically call remove() on itself after it hides (false by default). overlayClose: A boolean (true or false) to allow a click on the background overlay to close the modal (true by default).

The NanoModal Object

var modalObj = nanoModal( "hi" );

All functions ( except for .remove() and .getContent() ) return the API again so you can chain. Here is the API:

modalObj .show() Arguments: None Shows the modal and overlay.

modalObj .hide() Arguments: None Hides the modal and overlay.

modalObj .remove() Arguments: None fully removes the modal from the DOM and removes all event handlers on it.

modalObj .setContent( content ) Arguments: takes a string or an HTML element as its arg. Will replace the current content with what is given.

modalObj .getContent() Arguments: None Returns what the current content is (could be a string or an HTML element).

modalObj .setButtons( [{ ... }, { ... }] ) Arguments: takes an array of objects (button definitions). Will replace the current buttons with the given buttons.

modalObj .onShow( func ) Arguments: takes a function as its arg. The function gets passed this API. The passed function gets called when the modal is shown.

modalObj .onHide( func ) Arguments: takes a function as its arg. The function gets passed this API. The passed function gets called when the modal is shown.



Other Properties (You probably wont need to use)

modalObj .overlay The overlay El Object.

modalObj .modal The modal El Object.



Button Definitions

var modalObj = nanoModal( "sup" , { buttons : [ ] });

When defining custom button objects, here are the properties you can set and what they do:

text : The string of text that goes inside the button.

: The string of text that goes inside the button. handler : This can be the string "hide" OR a function. If it is the string "hide", the button will simply close the modal when it is clicked. Otherwise the passed function will be called when the button is clicked. The function will also be passed the modal API with the click event added on under the key 'event'.

: This can be the string "hide" OR a function. If it is the string "hide", the button will simply close the modal when it is clicked. Otherwise the passed function will be called when the button is clicked. The function will also be passed the modal API with the click event added on under the key 'event'. primary : A boolean (true or false). If this is true, it just adds the "nanoModalBtnPrimary" class to the button (which makes it look blue by default).

: A boolean (true or false). If this is true, it just adds the "nanoModalBtnPrimary" class to the button (which makes it look blue by default). classes: A string of space separated classes you want on the button: "myClassA myClassB"

customShow and customHide

nanoModal.customShow = function ( defaultShow, modalAPI ) { defaultShow(); modalAPI.overlay.el.style.opacity = 0.5 ; modalAPI.modal.el.style.opacity = 1 ; }; nanoModal.customHide = function ( defaultHide, modalAPI ) { modalAPI.overlay.el.style.opacity = 0 ; modalAPI.modal.el.style.opacity = 0 ; if ( document .body.style.transition !== undefined ) { setTimeout(defaultHide, 500 ); } else { defaultHide(); } };

The customShow and customHide properties on the main nanoModal var can be used to customize the experience of your modals. When defined, your functions will get passed the defaultShow or defaultHide methods that you must call eventually. Your functions will also be passed the corresponding modalAPI that is responsible for the modal that is being shown or hidden. The above example shows how you can make all modals fade in and out. Keep in mind you will also need some CSS like:

.nanoModal .nanoModalOverride , .nanoModalOverlay .nanoModalOverride { opacity : 0 ; transition : opacity 0.5s ease; }

Making the modal stick to your scroll position

.nanoModal .nanoModalOverride { position : fixed; }

You should test on your target mobile browsers though, as position fixed can do some weird things on mobile. I might add a built in feature for this if people want it (file an issue).

Note: You probably wont need to deal with the stuff below.

El Objects

var modalObj = nanoModal( "hello" ); var elObject = modalObj.modal; var elObject2 = modalObj.overlay;

El Objects are just objects that hold an html element with some helper functions on it:

elObject .el : The real html element.

: The real html element. elObject .add( el ) : Takes an html element or another El object and appends it to this El object.

: Takes an html element or another El object and appends it to this El object. elObject .addClickListener( func ) : A shorthand function for adding a touch / click listener. Takes a function.

: A shorthand function for adding a touch / click listener. Takes a function. elObject .addListener( eventString, func ) : Takes an event string (like "click") and a function.

: Takes an event string (like "click") and a function. elObject .html( htmlString ) : Sets the inner html of this element.

: Sets the inner html of this element. elObject .text( textString ) : Sets the inner text of this element.

: Sets the inner text of this element. elObject .show() : Sets the style "display" to "block" on this element.

: Sets the style "display" to "block" on this element. elObject .hide() : Sets the style "display" to "none" on this element.

: Sets the style "display" to "none" on this element. elObject .isShowing() : Checks to see if the style "display" is "block" on this element.

: Checks to see if the style "display" is "block" on this element. elObject .remove() : Removes the element from the DOM and removes all event handlers on it.

: Removes the element from the DOM and removes all event handlers on it. elObject .onHideEvent : A custom made Modal Event object.

: A custom made Modal Event object. elObject .onShowEvent: A custom made Modal Event object.

Modal Event Objects

var modalObj = nanoModal( "hello" ); var modalEventObj = modalObj.modal.onShowEvent; var modalEventObj2 = modalObj.modal.onHideEvent;

Modal events are just me making a super simple custom event system:

modalEventObj .addListener( func ) : Adds a function to be called when this event fires. Returns a listener ID.

: Adds a function to be called when this event fires. Returns a listener ID. modalEventObj .removeListener( listenerID ) : Expects an integer id of the listener to remove.

: Expects an integer id of the listener to remove. modalEventObj .removeAllListeners() : Removes all listeners.

: Removes all listeners. modalEventObj .fire(): Calls all added listeners and passes them the arguments passed to this function.

This exists just in case the overlay is not behaving on your screen or mobile device.

License

MIT