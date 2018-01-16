A simple LRU cache supporting O(1) set, get and eviction of old keys
Fork of
lru to remove dependency on
events.
$ npm install nanolru
var LRU = require('nanolru');
var cache = new LRU(2)
cache.set('foo', 'bar');
cache.get('foo'); //=> bar
cache.set('foo2', 'bar2');
cache.get('foo2'); //=> bar2
cache.set('foo3', 'bar3'); // 'foo' evicted
cache.get('foo3'); // => 'bar3'
cache.remove('foo2') // => 'bar2'
cache.remove('foo4') // => undefined
cache.length // => 1
cache.keys // => ['foo3']
cache.clear()
cache.length // => 0
cache.keys // => []
LRU( length )
Create a new LRU cache that stores
length elements before evicting the least recently used.
Optionally you can pass an options map with additional options:
{
max: maxElementsToStore,
maxAge: maxAgeInMilliseconds
}
If you pass
maxAge items will be evicted if they are older than
maxAge when you access them.
Returns: the newly created LRU cache
.length
The number of keys currently in the cache.
.keys
Array of all the keys currently in the cache.
.set( key, value )
Set the value of the key and mark the key as most recently used.
Returns:
value
.get( key )
Query the value of the key and mark the key as most recently used.
Returns: value of key if found;
undefined otherwise.
.peek( key )
Query the value of the key without marking the key as most recently used.
Returns: value of key if found;
undefined otherwise.
.remove( key )
Remove the value from the cache.
Returns: value of key if found;
undefined otherwise.
.clear()
Clear the cache.
Original library by Chris O'Hara. A big thanks to Dusty Leary who finished the library.
MIT