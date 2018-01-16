openbase logo
nan

nanolru

by Seth Thompson
1.0.0 (see all)

A simple LRU cache

Overview

25.2K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

nanolru stability

A simple LRU cache supporting O(1) set, get and eviction of old keys

Fork of lru to remove dependency on events.

Installation

$ npm install nanolru

Example

var LRU = require('nanolru');

var cache = new LRU(2)

cache.set('foo', 'bar');
cache.get('foo'); //=> bar

cache.set('foo2', 'bar2');
cache.get('foo2'); //=> bar2

cache.set('foo3', 'bar3'); // 'foo' evicted
cache.get('foo3');         // => 'bar3'
cache.remove('foo2')       // => 'bar2'
cache.remove('foo4')       // => undefined
cache.length               // => 1
cache.keys                 // => ['foo3']

cache.clear()
cache.length               // => 0
cache.keys                 // => []

API

LRU( length )

Create a new LRU cache that stores length elements before evicting the least recently used. Optionally you can pass an options map with additional options:

{
  max: maxElementsToStore,
  maxAge: maxAgeInMilliseconds
}

If you pass maxAge items will be evicted if they are older than maxAge when you access them.

Returns: the newly created LRU cache

Properties

.length

The number of keys currently in the cache.

.keys

Array of all the keys currently in the cache.

Methods

.set( key, value )

Set the value of the key and mark the key as most recently used.

Returns: value

.get( key )

Query the value of the key and mark the key as most recently used.

Returns: value of key if found; undefined otherwise.

.peek( key )

Query the value of the key without marking the key as most recently used.

Returns: value of key if found; undefined otherwise.

.remove( key )

Remove the value from the cache.

Returns: value of key if found; undefined otherwise.

.clear()

Clear the cache.

Credits

Original library by Chris O'Hara. A big thanks to Dusty Leary who finished the library.

License

MIT

