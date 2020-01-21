Lightweight and efficient iterators
npm install nanoiterator
var nanoiterator = require('nanoiterator')
var values = [1, 2, 3, 4, null]
var ite = nanoiterator({
next: cb => process.nextTick(cb, null, values.shift())
})
ite.next(console.log) // 1
ite.next(console.log) // 2
ite.next(console.log) // 3
ite.next(console.log) // 4
ite.next(console.log) // null
var ite = nanoiterator([options])
Create a new iterator.
Options include:
{
open: cb => cb(null), // sets ._open
next: cb => cb(null, nextValue), // sets ._next
destroy: cb => cb(null) // sets ._destroy
}
ite.next(callback)
Call this function to get the next value from the iterator. It is same to call this method as many times as you want without waiting for previous calls to finish.
ite._next(callback)
Overwrite this function to your own iteration logic.
Call
callback(null, nextValue) when you have a new value to return, or
call
callback(null, null) if you want to signal that the iterator has ended.
No matter how many times a user calls
.next(cb) only one
_next call will
run at the same time.
ite._open(callback)
Optionally overwrite this method with your own open logic.
Called the first time
._next is called and is run before the
_next call runs.
ite._destroy(callback)
Optionally overwrite this method with your own destruction logic.
Called once when a user calls
.destroy(cb) and all subsequent
.next() calls
will result in an error.
ite.ended
Signals if the iterator has been ended (
_next has returned
(null, null)).
ite.opened
Signals if the iterator has been fully opened.
ite.closed
Signals if the iterator has been destroyed.
If you want to convert the iterator to a readable Node.js stream you can use the
require('nanoiterator/to-stream') helper.
var toStream = require('nanoiterator/to-stream')
var stream = toStream(iterator)
stream.on('data', function (data) {
// calls .next() behind the scene and pushes it to the stream.
})
MIT