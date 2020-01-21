openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nan

nanoiterator

by Mathias Buus
1.2.1 (see all)

Lightweight and efficient iterators

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

753

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nanoiterator

Lightweight and efficient iterators

npm install nanoiterator

build status

Usage

var nanoiterator = require('nanoiterator')

var values = [1, 2, 3, 4, null]
var ite = nanoiterator({
  next: cb => process.nextTick(cb, null, values.shift())
})

ite.next(console.log) // 1
ite.next(console.log) // 2
ite.next(console.log) // 3
ite.next(console.log) // 4
ite.next(console.log) // null

API

var ite = nanoiterator([options])

Create a new iterator.

Options include:

{
  open: cb => cb(null), // sets ._open
  next: cb => cb(null, nextValue), // sets ._next
  destroy: cb => cb(null) // sets ._destroy
}

ite.next(callback)

Call this function to get the next value from the iterator. It is same to call this method as many times as you want without waiting for previous calls to finish.

ite._next(callback)

Overwrite this function to your own iteration logic.

Call callback(null, nextValue) when you have a new value to return, or call callback(null, null) if you want to signal that the iterator has ended.

No matter how many times a user calls .next(cb) only one _next call will run at the same time.

ite._open(callback)

Optionally overwrite this method with your own open logic.

Called the first time ._next is called and is run before the _next call runs.

ite._destroy(callback)

Optionally overwrite this method with your own destruction logic.

Called once when a user calls .destroy(cb) and all subsequent .next() calls will result in an error.

ite.ended

Signals if the iterator has been ended (_next has returned (null, null)).

ite.opened

Signals if the iterator has been fully opened.

ite.closed

Signals if the iterator has been destroyed.

Iterator to Node.js Stream

If you want to convert the iterator to a readable Node.js stream you can use the require('nanoiterator/to-stream') helper.

var toStream = require('nanoiterator/to-stream')
var stream = toStream(iterator)

stream.on('data', function (data) {
  // calls .next() behind the scene and pushes it to the stream.
})

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial