Predefined character sets to use with nanoid. Used by nanoid-generate.

Usage

Install nanoid and dictionary

npm i nanoid nanoid-dictionary

Require a customAlphabet from nanoid and pass a string from the dictionary:

import { customAlphabet } from 'nanoid' ; import { lowercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary' ; const lowercaseRandomString = customAlphabet(lowercase, 10 );

Character sets

numbers

Numbers from 0 to 9

import { numbers } from 'nanoid-dictionary' ;

hexadecimalLowercase

Lowercase English hexadecimal lowercase characters: 0123456789abcdef

import { hexadecimalLowercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary' ;

hexadecimalUppercase

Lowercase English hexadecimal uppercase characters: 0123456789ABCDEF

import { hexadecimalUppercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary' ;

lowercase

Lowercase English letters: abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz

import { lowercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary' ;

uppercase

Uppercase English letters: ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ

import { uppercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary' ;

alphanumeric

Combination of all the lowercase, uppercase characters and numbers from 0 to 9

Does not include any symbols or special characters

import { alphanumeric } from 'nanoid-dictionary' ;

nolookalikes

Numbers and english alphabet without lookalikes: 1 , l , I , 0 , O , o , u , v , 5 , S , s , 2 , Z .

Complete set: 346789ABCDEFGHJKLMNPQRTUVWXYabcdefghijkmnpqrtwxyz

import { nolookalikes } from 'nanoid-dictionary' ;

nolookalikesSafe

Same as noolookalikes but with removed vowels and following letters: 3 , 4 , x , X , V .

This list should protect you from accidentally getting obscene words in generated strings.

Complete set: 6789BCDFGHJKLMNPQRTWbcdfghjkmnpqrtwz