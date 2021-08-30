Predefined character sets to use with nanoid. Used by nanoid-generate.
Install nanoid and dictionary
npm i nanoid nanoid-dictionary
Require a
customAlphabet from
nanoid and pass a string from the dictionary:
import { customAlphabet } from 'nanoid';
import { lowercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary';
const lowercaseRandomString = customAlphabet(lowercase, 10);
numbers
Numbers from 0 to 9
import { numbers } from 'nanoid-dictionary';
hexadecimalLowercase
Lowercase English hexadecimal lowercase characters:
0123456789abcdef
import { hexadecimalLowercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary';
hexadecimalUppercase
Lowercase English hexadecimal uppercase characters:
0123456789ABCDEF
import { hexadecimalUppercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary';
lowercase
Lowercase English letters:
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
import { lowercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary';
uppercase
Uppercase English letters:
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
import { uppercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary';
alphanumeric
Combination of all the lowercase, uppercase characters and numbers from 0 to 9
Does not include any symbols or special characters
import { alphanumeric } from 'nanoid-dictionary';
nolookalikes
Numbers and english alphabet without lookalikes:
1,
l,
I,
0,
O,
o,
u,
v,
5,
S,
s,
2,
Z.
Complete set:
346789ABCDEFGHJKLMNPQRTUVWXYabcdefghijkmnpqrtwxyz
import { nolookalikes } from 'nanoid-dictionary';
nolookalikesSafe
Same as
noolookalikes but with removed vowels and following letters:
3,
4,
x,
X,
V.
This list should protect you from accidentally getting obscene words in generated strings.
Complete set:
6789BCDFGHJKLMNPQRTWbcdfghjkmnpqrtwz
import { nolookalikesSafe } from 'nanoid-dictionary';