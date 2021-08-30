openbase logo
nd

nanoid-dictionary

by Stanislav Lashmanov
4.3.0 (see all)

Predefined character sets to use with nanoid

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.5K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nanoid-dictionary

Predefined character sets to use with nanoid. Used by nanoid-generate.

npm

Usage

Install nanoid and dictionary

npm i nanoid nanoid-dictionary

Require a customAlphabet from nanoid and pass a string from the dictionary:

import { customAlphabet } from 'nanoid';
import { lowercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary';

const lowercaseRandomString = customAlphabet(lowercase, 10);

Character sets

numbers

Numbers from 0 to 9

import { numbers } from 'nanoid-dictionary';

hexadecimalLowercase

Lowercase English hexadecimal lowercase characters: 0123456789abcdef

import { hexadecimalLowercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary';

hexadecimalUppercase

Lowercase English hexadecimal uppercase characters: 0123456789ABCDEF

import { hexadecimalUppercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary';

lowercase

Lowercase English letters: abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz

import { lowercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary';

uppercase

Uppercase English letters: ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ

import { uppercase } from 'nanoid-dictionary';

alphanumeric

Combination of all the lowercase, uppercase characters and numbers from 0 to 9

Does not include any symbols or special characters

import { alphanumeric } from 'nanoid-dictionary';

nolookalikes

Numbers and english alphabet without lookalikes: 1, l, I, 0, O, o, u, v, 5, S, s, 2, Z.

Complete set: 346789ABCDEFGHJKLMNPQRTUVWXYabcdefghijkmnpqrtwxyz

import { nolookalikes } from 'nanoid-dictionary';

nolookalikesSafe

Same as noolookalikes but with removed vowels and following letters: 3, 4, x, X, V.

This list should protect you from accidentally getting obscene words in generated strings.

Complete set: 6789BCDFGHJKLMNPQRTWbcdfghjkmnpqrtwz

import { nolookalikesSafe } from 'nanoid-dictionary';

