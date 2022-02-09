English | Русский | 简体中文 | Bahasa Indonesia
A tiny, secure, URL-friendly, unique string ID generator for JavaScript.
import { nanoid } from 'nanoid'
model.id = nanoid() //=> "V1StGXR8_Z5jdHi6B-myT"
Supports modern browsers, IE with Babel, Node.js and React Native.
Nano ID is quite comparable to UUID v4 (random-based). It has a similar number of random bits in the ID (126 in Nano ID and 122 in UUID), so it has a similar collision probability:
For there to be a one in a billion chance of duplication, 103 trillion version 4 IDs must be generated.
There are three main differences between Nano ID and UUID v4:
uuid/v4 package:
130 bytes instead of 483.
$ node ./test/benchmark.js
crypto.randomUUID 25,603,857 ops/sec
@napi-rs/uuid 9,973,819 ops/sec
uid/secure 8,234,798 ops/sec
@lukeed/uuid 7,464,706 ops/sec
nanoid 5,616,592 ops/sec
customAlphabet 3,115,207 ops/sec
uuid v4 1,535,753 ops/sec
secure-random-string 388,226 ops/sec
uid-safe.sync 363,489 ops/sec
cuid 187,343 ops/sec
shortid 45,758 ops/sec
Async:
nanoid/async 96,094 ops/sec
async customAlphabet 97,184 ops/sec
async secure-random-string 92,794 ops/sec
uid-safe 90,684 ops/sec
Non-secure:
uid 67,376,692 ops/sec
nanoid/non-secure 2,849,639 ops/sec
rndm 2,674,806 ops/sec
Test configuration: ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, Fedora 34, Node.js 16.10.
See a good article about random generators theory: Secure random values (in Node.js)
Unpredictability. Instead of using the unsafe
Math.random(), Nano ID
uses the
crypto module in Node.js and the Web Crypto API in browsers.
These modules use unpredictable hardware random generator.
Uniformity.
random % alphabet is a popular mistake to make when coding
an ID generator. The distribution will not be even; there will be a lower
chance for some symbols to appear compared to others. So, it will reduce
the number of tries when brute-forcing. Nano ID uses a better algorithm
and is tested for uniformity.
Well-documented: all Nano ID hacks are documented. See comments in the source.
Vulnerabilities: to report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.
npm install --save nanoid
For quick hacks, you can load Nano ID from CDN. Though, it is not recommended to be used in production because of the lower loading performance.
import { nanoid } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/nanoid/nanoid.js'
Nano ID provides ES modules. You do not need to do anything to use Nano ID as ESM in webpack, Rollup, Parcel, or Node.js.
import { nanoid } from 'nanoid'
In Node.js you can use CommonJS import:
const { nanoid } = require('nanoid')
Nano ID has 3 APIs: normal (blocking), asynchronous, and non-secure.
By default, Nano ID uses URL-friendly symbols (
A-Za-z0-9_-) and returns an ID
with 21 characters (to have a collision probability similar to UUID v4).
The safe and easiest way to use Nano ID.
In rare cases could block CPU from other work while noise collection for hardware random generator.
import { nanoid } from 'nanoid'
model.id = nanoid() //=> "V1StGXR8_Z5jdHi6B-myT"
If you want to reduce the ID size (and increase collisions probability), you can pass the size as an argument.
nanoid(10) //=> "IRFa-VaY2b"
Don’t forget to check the safety of your ID size in our ID collision probability calculator.
You can also use a custom alphabet or a random generator.
To generate hardware random bytes, CPU collects electromagnetic noise. For most cases, entropy will be already collected.
In the synchronous API during the noise collection, the CPU is busy and cannot do anything useful (for instance, process another HTTP request).
Using the asynchronous API of Nano ID, another code can run during the entropy collection.
import { nanoid } from 'nanoid/async'
async function createUser () {
user.id = await nanoid()
}
Read more about entropy collection in
crypto.randomBytes docs.
Unfortunately, you will lose Web Crypto API advantages in a browser
if you use the asynchronous API. So, currently, in the browser, you are limited
with either security (
nanoid), asynchronous behavior (
nanoid/async),
or non-secure behavior (
nanoid/non-secure) that will be explained
in the next part of the documentation.
By default, Nano ID uses hardware random bytes generation for security and low collision probability. If you are not so concerned with security, you can use the faster non-secure generator.
import { nanoid } from 'nanoid/non-secure'
const id = nanoid() //=> "Uakgb_J5m9g-0JDMbcJqLJ"
customAlphabet allows you to create
nanoid with your own alphabet
and ID size.
import { customAlphabet } from 'nanoid'
const nanoid = customAlphabet('1234567890abcdef', 10)
model.id = nanoid() //=> "4f90d13a42"
import { customAlphabet } from 'nanoid/async'
const nanoid = customAlphabet('1234567890abcdef', 10)
async function createUser () {
user.id = await nanoid()
}
import { customAlphabet } from 'nanoid/non-secure'
const nanoid = customAlphabet('1234567890abcdef', 10)
user.id = nanoid()
Check the safety of your custom alphabet and ID size in our
ID collision probability calculator. For more alphabets, check out the options
in
nanoid-dictionary.
Alphabet must contain 256 symbols or less. Otherwise, the security of the internal generator algorithm is not guaranteed.
In addition to setting a default size, you can change the ID size when calling the function:
import { customAlphabet } from 'nanoid'
const nanoid = customAlphabet('1234567890abcdef', 10)
model.id = nanoid(5) //=> "f01a2"
customRandom allows you to create a
nanoid and replace alphabet
and the default random bytes generator.
In this example, a seed-based generator is used:
import { customRandom } from 'nanoid'
const rng = seedrandom(seed)
const nanoid = customRandom('abcdef', 10, size => {
return (new Uint8Array(size)).map(() => 256 * rng())
})
nanoid() //=> "fbaefaadeb"
random callback must accept the array size and return an array
with random numbers.
If you want to use the same URL-friendly symbols with
customRandom,
you can get the default alphabet using the
urlAlphabet.
const { customRandom, urlAlphabet } = require('nanoid')
const nanoid = customRandom(urlAlphabet, 10, random)
Asynchronous and non-secure APIs are not available for
customRandom.
Note, that between Nano ID versions we may change random generator call sequence. If you are using seed-based generators, we do not guarantee the same result.
If you support IE, you need to transpile
node_modules by Babel
and add
crypto alias:
// polyfills.js
if (!window.crypto) {
window.crypto = window.msCrypto
}
import './polyfills.js'
import { nanoid } from 'nanoid'
There’s no correct way to use Nano ID for React
key prop
since it should be consistent among renders.
function Todos({todos}) {
return (
<ul>
{todos.map(todo => (
<li key={nanoid()}> /* DON’T DO IT */
{todo.text}
</li>
))}
</ul>
)
}
You should rather try to reach for stable ID inside your list item.
const todoItems = todos.map((todo) =>
<li key={todo.id}>
{todo.text}
</li>
)
In case you don’t have stable IDs you'd rather use index as
key
instead of
nanoid():
const todoItems = todos.map((text, index) =>
<li key={index}> /* Still not recommended but preferred over nanoid().
Only do this if items have no stable IDs. */
{text}
</li>
)
React Native does not have built-in random generator. The following polyfill
works for plain React Native and Expo starting with
39.x.
react-native-get-random-values docs and install it.
import 'react-native-get-random-values'
import { nanoid } from 'nanoid'
For Rollup you will need
@rollup/plugin-node-resolve to bundle browser version
of this library and
@rollup/plugin-replace to replace
process.env.NODE_ENV:
plugins: [
nodeResolve({
browser: true
}),
replace({
'process.env.NODE_ENV': JSON.stringify(process.env.NODE_ENV)
})
]
In PouchDB and CouchDB, IDs can’t start with an underscore
_.
A prefix is required to prevent this issue, as Nano ID might use a
_
at the start of the ID by default.
Override the default ID with the following option:
db.put({
_id: 'id' + nanoid(),
…
})
const mySchema = new Schema({
_id: {
type: String,
default: () => nanoid()
}
})
Web Workers do not have access to a secure random generator.
Security is important in IDs when IDs should be unpredictable. For instance, in "access by URL" link generation. If you do not need unpredictable IDs, but you need to use Web Workers, you can use the non‑secure ID generator.
import { nanoid } from 'nanoid/non-secure'
nanoid() //=> "Uakgb_J5m9g-0JDMbcJqLJ"
Note: non-secure IDs are more prone to collision attacks.
You can get unique ID in terminal by calling
npx nanoid. You need only
Node.js in the system. You do not need Nano ID to be installed anywhere.
$ npx nanoid
npx: installed 1 in 0.63s
LZfXLFzPPR4NNrgjlWDxn
Size of generated ID can be specified with
--size (or
-s) option:
$ npx nanoid --size 10
L3til0JS4z
Custom alphabet can be specified with
--alphabet (or
-a) option
(note that in this case
--size is required):
$ npx nanoid --alphabet abc --size 15
bccbcabaabaccab
Nano ID was ported to many languages. You can use these ports to have the same ID generator on the client and server side.
For other environments, CLI is available to generate IDs from a command line.
nanoid-dictionary with popular alphabets to use with
customAlphabet.
nanoid-good to be sure that your ID doesn’t contain any obscene words.
