Tiny href click handler library.

Usage

var nanohref = require ( 'nanohref' ) nanohref( function ( location ) { console .log( 'new location is' , location.pathname) }) var el = document .createElement( 'a' ) el.setAttribute( 'href' , '/my-link' ) el.innerText = 'Click me' document .body.appendChild(el) el.click()

By default all href links are handled. The event is not handled under the following conditions:

the click event had .preventDefault() called on it

called on it the link has a data-nanohref-ignore attribute

attribute the link has a target="_blank" attribute with rel="noopener noreferrer"

attribute with a modifier key is enabled (e.g. ctrl , alt , shift or meta )

, , or ) the link's href starts with protocol handler such as mailto: or dat:

or the link points to a different host

the link has a download attribute

⚠️ Note that we only handle target=_blank if they also have rel="noopener noreferrer" on them. This is needed to properly sandbox web pages. Once noopener becomes more widespread, we can drop noreferrer too (currently just 60% of browsers in use support it).

API

Create a new anchor click handler. The second argument is for the root node, which defaults to window.document .

