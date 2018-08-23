Tiny href click handler library.
var nanohref = require('nanohref')
// Handler automatically attached to window.document
nanohref(function (location) {
console.log('new location is', location.pathname)
})
// Create DOM node
var el = document.createElement('a')
el.setAttribute('href', '/my-link')
el.innerText = 'Click me'
document.body.appendChild(el)
// Trigger click
el.click()
// => "new location is /my-link"
By default all href links are handled. The event is not handled under the following conditions:
.preventDefault() called on it
data-nanohref-ignore attribute
target="_blank" attribute with
rel="noopener noreferrer"
ctrl,
alt,
shift or
meta)
mailto: or
dat:
download attribute
⚠️ Note that we only handle
target=_blank if they also have
rel="noopener noreferrer" on them. This is needed to properly sandbox web
pages. Once
noopener becomes
more widespread, we can drop
noreferrer too (currently just 60% of browsers in use support it).
nanohref(handler(location), [rootNode])
Create a new anchor click handler. The second argument is for the root node,
which defaults to
window.document.