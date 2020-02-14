openbase logo
nan

nanoguard

by Mathias Buus
1.3.0 (see all)

Small module that allows you to guard a call to a function.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Small module that allows you to guard a call to a function.

npm install nanoguard

Usage

const Nanoguard = require('nanoguard')
const guard = new Nanoguard()

guard.wait()

// When the amount of wait() calls reflect continue() calls ready is called
guard.ready(function () {
  console.log('Ready to continue!')
})

guard.continue()

API

const guard = new Nanoguard()

Make a new guard instance

guard.wait()

Increment the wait counter. Non-owners of the guard can use this to defer the ready function of the guard owner.

guard.continue()

Decrement the wait counter on the next tick. If the counter is 0 it calls all pending ready functions. If you called wait() you have to call continue() at some point.

guard.continueSync()

Same as guard.continue() but decrements in the same tick.

const cont = guard.waitAndContinue()

Calls wait and returns a function that when called calls continue() once no matter how many times it is called.

guard.ready(fn)

Pass a function that is called when the wait counter is 0.

guard.destroy()

Force sets the wait counter to 0 forever. Should only be called by the owner of the guard.

const bool = guard.waiting

Boolean indicating if the wait counter is > 0.

License

MIT

