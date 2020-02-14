nanoguard

Small module that allows you to guard a call to a function.

npm install nanoguard

Usage

const Nanoguard = require ( 'nanoguard' ) const guard = new Nanoguard() guard.wait() guard.ready( function ( ) { console .log( 'Ready to continue!' ) }) guard.continue()

API

const guard = new Nanoguard()

Make a new guard instance

Increment the wait counter. Non-owners of the guard can use this to defer the ready function of the guard owner.

Decrement the wait counter on the next tick. If the counter is 0 it calls all pending ready functions. If you called wait() you have to call continue() at some point.

Same as guard.continue() but decrements in the same tick.

const cont = guard.waitAndContinue()

Calls wait and returns a function that when called calls continue() once no matter how many times it is called.

Pass a function that is called when the wait counter is 0 .

Force sets the wait counter to 0 forever. Should only be called by the owner of the guard.

const bool = guard.waiting

Boolean indicating if the wait counter is > 0 .

License

MIT