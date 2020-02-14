Small module that allows you to guard a call to a function.
npm install nanoguard
const Nanoguard = require('nanoguard')
const guard = new Nanoguard()
guard.wait()
// When the amount of wait() calls reflect continue() calls ready is called
guard.ready(function () {
console.log('Ready to continue!')
})
guard.continue()
const guard = new Nanoguard()
Make a new guard instance
guard.wait()
Increment the wait counter. Non-owners of the guard can use this to defer the ready function of the guard owner.
guard.continue()
Decrement the wait counter on the next tick. If the counter is
0 it calls all pending
ready functions.
If you called wait() you have to call continue() at some point.
guard.continueSync()
Same as
guard.continue() but decrements in the same tick.
const cont = guard.waitAndContinue()
Calls wait and returns a function that when called calls continue() once no matter how many times it is called.
guard.ready(fn)
Pass a function that is called when the wait counter is
0.
guard.destroy()
Force sets the wait counter to
0 forever.
Should only be called by the owner of the guard.
const bool = guard.waiting
Boolean indicating if the wait counter is
> 0.
MIT