nanographql

Tiny graphQL client library. Does everything you need with GraphQL 15 lines of code.

Usage

var gql = require ( 'nanographql' ) var query = gql ` query($name: String!) { movie (name: $name) { releaseDate } } ` try { var res = await fetch( '/query' , { body : query({ name : 'Back to the Future' }), method : 'POST' }) var json = res.json() console .log(json) } catch (err) { console .error(err) }

API

query = gql(string)

Create a new graphql query function.

json = query([data])

Create a new query object that can be sent as application/json to a server.

License

MIT