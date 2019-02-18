Tiny graphQL client library. Does everything you need with GraphQL 15 lines of code.
var gql = require('nanographql')
var query = gql`
query($name: String!) {
movie (name: $name) {
releaseDate
}
}
`
try {
var res = await fetch('/query', {
body: query({ name: 'Back to the Future' }),
method: 'POST'
})
var json = res.json()
console.log(json)
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
}
query = gql(string)
Create a new graphql query function.
json = query([data])
Create a new query object that can be sent as
application/json to a server.