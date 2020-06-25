modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [javascript library]
nanogallery2 is a must have gallery and lightbox. Strengths of nanogallery2 include rich UI interactions, multiple responsive layouts, swipe and zoom gestures, multi-level albums, an HTML page generator and limitless options. Setup and use are simple. The documentation includes tutorials, samples and ready to use HTML pages.
-> Check the homepage of the project
HTML markup setup examples:
<div id="my_nanogallery2"
data-nanogallery2='{ "userID": "34858669@N00", "kind": "flickr", "thumbnailHeight": 150, "thumbnailWidth": 150 }'>
</div>
<div id="my_nanogallery2" data-nanogallery2 >
<a href="img/img_01.jpg">Title Image 1
<img src="img/img_01_thumbnail.jpg"/>
</a>
<a href="img/img_02.jpg">Title Image 2
<img src="img/img_02_thumbnail.jpg"/>
</a>
<a href="img/img_03.jpg">Title Image 3
<img src="img/img_03_thumbnail.jpg"/>
</a>
</div>
<div id="my_nanogallery2" data-nanogallery2 = '{ "itemsBaseURL": "https://mywebserver/gallery/myimages/"}' >
<a href="img_01.jpg" data-ngthumb="img_01t.jpg" data-ngdesc="Description1" >Title Image1</a>
<a href="img_02.jpg" data-ngthumb="img_02ts.jpg" data-ngdesc="Image 2 description" >Title Image2</a>
<a href="img_03.jpg" data-ngthumb="img_03t.jpg" >Title Image3</a>
</div>
npmjs:
npm install nanogallery2
Dual licensed:
Many thanks to these technology contributors:
Many thanks to BrowserStack for their great testing services!