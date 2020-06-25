nanogallery2

modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [javascript library]

nanogallery2 is a must have gallery and lightbox. Strengths of nanogallery2 include rich UI interactions, multiple responsive layouts, swipe and zoom gestures, multi-level albums, an HTML page generator and limitless options. Setup and use are simple. The documentation includes tutorials, samples and ready to use HTML pages.







Documentation, Demonstrations and Tutorials

-> Check the homepage of the project







Features

Markup or Javascript set up

Images

Videos (Youtube, Vimeo, Dailymotion)

Touch and mobile friendly

Smart lazy loading and displaying

Deeplinking

Gallery

multiple base layouts: grid, cascading/mansonry, justified, mosaic

responsive

tag/keyword filtering

display transition on gallery and thumbnails: reveal items on-scroll in an animated way

hover/touch effects

tools on thumbnails: social sharing, selection, download, shopping cart

pagination, "display more" button

albums

blurred images for thumbnail preview

breadcrumb navigation

slider on last thumbnail

thumbnails stacks

themes

Lightbox

swipe / pinch to zoom

mouse and keyboard

image rotation / zoom

fully customizable toolbars

previous/next media transitions

smart slideshow

themes

Custom icons

show media location on google maps

API / Events / Callbacks

Fast animation engine

Builder for quick online testing

Detailled documentation with samples

Super customizable

Optional add-on for automatic publishing of self hosted images: nanoPhotosProvider2

New features and improvements

-> Check ChangeLog

Some screenshots

Usage

HTML markup setup examples:

<div id="my_nanogallery2" data-nanogallery2='{ "userID" : "34858669@N00" , "kind" : "flickr" , "thumbnailHeight" : 150 , "thumbnailWidth" : 150 }'> </div>

< div id = "my_nanogallery2" data-nanogallery2 > < a href = "img/img_01.jpg" > Title Image 1 < img src = "img/img_01_thumbnail.jpg" /> </ a > < a href = "img/img_02.jpg" > Title Image 2 < img src = "img/img_02_thumbnail.jpg" /> </ a > < a href = "img/img_03.jpg" > Title Image 3 < img src = "img/img_03_thumbnail.jpg" /> </ a > </ div >

< div id = "my_nanogallery2" data-nanogallery2 = '{ "itemsBaseURL": "https://mywebserver/gallery/myimages/"}' > < a href = "img_01.jpg" data-ngthumb = "img_01t.jpg" data-ngdesc = "Description1" > Title Image1 </ a > < a href = "img_02.jpg" data-ngthumb = "img_02ts.jpg" data-ngdesc = "Image 2 description" > Title Image2 </ a > < a href = "img_03.jpg" data-ngthumb = "img_03t.jpg" > Title Image3 </ a > </ div >

Package managers

npmjs: npm install nanogallery2

License

Dual licensed:

GPLv3 for personal or open source projects with GPLv3 license

Commercial license for use in a revenue-generating product

Requirements

Javascript must be enabled

jQuery 1.12.4+ (not compatible with v3.0/v3.1, because of a jQuery regression described here )

Many thanks to these technology contributors:





Many thanks to BrowserStack for their great testing services!


