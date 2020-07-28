nanoGALLERY - image gallery for jQuery

nanoGALLERY's successor, is available: nanogallery2

Image gallery simplified.

## Please note thatis no more maintained. Please switch to **nanogallery2**.

Touch enabled, fully responsive, justified/cascading/grid layout and supporting cloud storage.

Featuring multi-level navigation in albums, combinable hover effects on thumbnails, responsive thumbnail sizes, multiple layouts, slideshow, fullscreen, pagination, image lazy load, themes, deep linking, customizable, i18n, and pulling in Flickr or Picasa/Google+/Google Photos photo albums among others.

Usage can be as easy as:

jQuery( '#elt' ).nanoGallery({ kind : 'picasa' , userID : 'YourUserID' });

View ChangeLog

Documentation, Demonstrations and Tutorials

Visit the nanoGALLERY homepage: http://nanogallery.brisbois.fr





Package managers

Bower: bower install nanogallery

npm: npm install nanogallery

Usage example with images from a Flickr account

Include JS and CSS files

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "third.party/jquery-1.7.1.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "css/nanogallery.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "jquery.nanogallery.js" > </ script >

Create a container

Put a <DIV> element in the <BODY> of your HTML. This DIV is the placeholder for the gallery.

< div id = "nanoGallery1" > </ div >

Initialize the script

jQuery( document ).ready( function ( ) { jQuery( "#nanoGallery1" ).nanoGallery({ kind : 'flickr' , userID : '34858669@N00' }); });

License

nanoGALLERY is licensed under CC BY-NC 3.0.

Only for personal, non-profit organizations, or open source projects (without any kind of fee), you may use nanoGALLERY for free.

Requirements

Javascript must be enabled

jQuery 1.7.1

Thanks

Testing services provided by BrowserStack