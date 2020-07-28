nanoGALLERY's successor, is available: nanogallery2## Please note that nanoGALLERY is no more maintained. Please switch to **nanogallery2**.
Touch enabled, fully responsive, justified/cascading/grid layout and supporting cloud storage.
Featuring multi-level navigation in albums, combinable hover effects on thumbnails, responsive thumbnail sizes, multiple layouts, slideshow, fullscreen, pagination, image lazy load, themes, deep linking, customizable, i18n, and pulling in Flickr or Picasa/Google+/Google Photos photo albums among others.
jQuery('#elt').nanoGallery({
kind : 'picasa',
userID : 'YourUserID'
});
Visit the nanoGALLERY homepage: http://nanogallery.brisbois.fr
Bower:
bower install nanogallery
npm:
npm install nanogallery
<!-- Add jQuery library (MANDATORY) -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="third.party/jquery-1.7.1.min.js"></script>
<!-- Add nanoGALLERY plugin files (MANDATORY) -->
<link href="css/nanogallery.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="jquery.nanogallery.js"></script>
Put a
<DIV> element in the
<BODY> of your HTML. This DIV is the placeholder for the gallery.
<div id="nanoGallery1"></div>
jQuery(document).ready(function () {
jQuery("#nanoGallery1").nanoGallery({
kind:'flickr',
userID:'34858669@N00'
});
});
nanoGALLERY is licensed under CC BY-NC 3.0.
Only for personal, non-profit organizations, or open source projects (without any kind of fee), you may use nanoGALLERY for free.
Testing services provided by BrowserStack