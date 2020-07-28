openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nan

nanogallery

by Christophe Brisbois
5.10.3 (see all)

image gallery simplified - jQuery plugin. Touch enabled, responsive, justified/cascading/grid layout and it supports pulling in Flickr, Google Photos and self hosted images.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91

GitHub Stars

441

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC-BY-NC-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nanoGALLERY - image gallery for jQuery





nanoGALLERY's successor, is available: nanogallery2

nanogallery2 ## Please note that nanoGALLERY is no more maintained. Please switch to **nanogallery2**.




Touch enabled, fully responsive, justified/cascading/grid layout and supporting cloud storage.

Featuring multi-level navigation in albums, combinable hover effects on thumbnails, responsive thumbnail sizes, multiple layouts, slideshow, fullscreen, pagination, image lazy load, themes, deep linking, customizable, i18n, and pulling in Flickr or Picasa/Google+/Google Photos photo albums among others.

Usage can be as easy as:

    jQuery('#elt').nanoGallery({
        kind : 'picasa',
        userID : 'YourUserID'
    });

View ChangeLog

Documentation, Demonstrations and Tutorials

Visit the nanoGALLERY homepage: http://nanogallery.brisbois.fr

Animation
Screenshot1 Screenshot2 Screenshot3

Package managers

Bower: bower install nanogallery
npm: npm install nanogallery

Usage example with images from a Flickr account

Include JS and CSS files

<!-- Add jQuery library (MANDATORY) -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="third.party/jquery-1.7.1.min.js"></script> 

<!-- Add nanoGALLERY plugin files (MANDATORY) -->
<link href="css/nanogallery.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="jquery.nanogallery.js"></script>

Create a container

Put a <DIV> element in the <BODY> of your HTML. This DIV is the placeholder for the gallery.

<div id="nanoGallery1"></div>

Initialize the script

jQuery(document).ready(function () {
    jQuery("#nanoGallery1").nanoGallery({
        kind:'flickr',
        userID:'34858669@N00'
    });
});

License

nanoGALLERY is licensed under CC BY-NC 3.0.
Only for personal, non-profit organizations, or open source projects (without any kind of fee), you may use nanoGALLERY for free.

Requirements

  • Javascript must be enabled
  • jQuery 1.7.1

Thanks

Testing services provided by BrowserStack

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial