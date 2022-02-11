Categories
nanoexpress-pro
●
by nanoexpress
●
2.2.5 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Professional backend framework for Node.js
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i nanoexpress-pro
Popularity
Downloads/wk
0
GitHub Stars
405
Maintenance
Last Commit
9d
ago
Contributors
12
Package
Dependencies
7
License
Apache-2.0
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Categories
Node.js MVC Framework
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Deprecated
!
Use `nanoexpress` package instead of this as pro version now by default
Readme
nanoexpress
Professional backend framework for Node.js
Table of Contents
Documentations
Configurations
Middlewares
Routes and route expose
WebSocket
Docker
Benchmarks
and
Live benchmarks
FAQ
Support
Thank you, all previous sponsors, backers and supporters
Sponsors
See
here
License
Apache-2.0
Alternatives
express
Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.
GitHub Stars
56K
Weekly Downloads
24M
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
1,077
Top Feedback
104
Easy to Use
102
Great Documentation
76
Performant
fastify
Fast and low overhead web framework, for Node.js
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
411K
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
70
Top Feedback
25
Performant
19
Great Documentation
18
Easy to Use
koa
Expressive middleware for node.js using ES2017 async functions
GitHub Stars
32K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
102
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
14
Performant
11
Easy to Use
js
json-server
Get a full fake REST API with zero coding in less than 30 seconds (seriously)
GitHub Stars
60K
Weekly Downloads
194K
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
374
Top Feedback
16
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
10
Performant
hapi
The Simple, Secure Framework Developers Trust
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
100K
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
@nestjs/platform-fastify
A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, scalable, and enterprise-grade server-side applications on top of TypeScript & JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8) 🚀
GitHub Stars
45K
Weekly Downloads
95K
See 13 Alternatives
