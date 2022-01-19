Simple and tiny event emitter library for JavaScript.
on method returns
unbind function. You don’t need to save
callback to variable for
removeListener.
emit and
on methods.
No Node.js EventEmitter compatibility.
import { createNanoEvents } from 'nanoevents'
const emitter = createNanoEvents()
const unbind = emitter.on('tick', volume => {
summary += volume
})
emitter.emit('tick', 2)
summary //=> 2
unbind()
emitter.emit('tick', 2)
summary //=> 2
npm install nanoevents
Nano Events accepts interface with event name to listener argument types mapping.
interface Events {
set: (name: string, count: number) => void,
tick: () => void
}
const emitter = createNanoEvents<Events>()
// Correct calls:
emitter.emit('set', 'prop', 1)
emitter.emit('tick')
// Compilation errors:
emitter.emit('set', 'prop', '1')
emitter.emit('tick', 2)
Because Nano Events API has only just 2 methods, you could just create proxy methods in your class or encapsulate them entirely.
class Ticker {
constructor () {
this.emitter = createNanoEvents()
this.internal = setInterval(() => {
this.emitter.emit('tick')
}, 100)
}
stop () {
clearInterval(this.internal)
this.emitter.emit('stop')
}
on (event, callback) {
return this.emitter.on(event, callback)
}
}
With Typescript:
import { createNanoEvents, Emitter } from "nanoevents"
interface Events {
start: (startedAt: number) => void
}
class Ticker {
emitter: Emitter
constructor () {
this.emitter = createNanoEvents<Events>()
}
on<E extends keyof Events>(event: E, callback: Events[E]) {
return this.emitter.on(event, callback)
}
}
Use
on method to add listener for specific event:
emitter.on('tick', number => {
console.log(number)
})
emitter.emit('tick', 1)
// Prints 1
emitter.emit('tick', 5)
// Prints 5
In case of your listener relies on some particular context
(if it uses
this within itself) you have to bind required
context explicitly before passing function in as a callback.
var app = {
userId: 1,
getListener () {
return () => {
console.log(this.userId)
}
}
}
emitter.on('print', app.getListener())
Note: binding with use of the
.bind() method won’t work as you might expect
and therefore is not recommended.
Methods
on returns
unbind function. Call it and this listener
will be removed from event.
const unbind = emitter.on('tick', number => {
console.log('on ' + number)
})
emitter.emit('tick', 1)
// Prints "on 1"
unbind()
emitter.emit('tick', 2)
// Prints nothing
Method
emit will execute all listeners. First argument is event name, others
will be passed to listeners.
emitter.on('tick', (a, b) => {
console.log(a, b)
})
emitter.emit('tick', 1, 'one')
// Prints 1, 'one'
You can get used events list by
events property.
const unbind = emitter.on('tick', () => { })
emitter.events //=> { tick: [ [Function] ] }
If you need add event listener only for first event dispatch, you can use this snippet:
class Ticker {
constructor () {
this.emitter = createNanoEvents()
}
…
once (event, callback) {
const unbind = this.emitter.on(event, (...args) => {
unbind()
callback(...args)
})
return unbind
}
}
emitter.on('event1', () => { })
emitter.on('event2', () => { })
emitter.events = { }
A feature-complete event emitter library. It is maintained by Andrey Sitnik (author of PostCSS) in a very representative manner - he's very responsive in pull requests, the solution is performant and small in bundle-size. You cannot go wrong with this package.