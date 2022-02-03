Nano Delay

A tiny Promise wrapper around setTimeout for JavaScript. Returns a Promise and resolve it after a specific amount of time.

Only 37 bytes (minified and gzipped), 10 times smaller than delay library.

(minified and gzipped), 10 times smaller than library. Has good ES modules and TypeScript support.

import { delay } from 'nanodelay' async function foo ( ) { await delay( 300 ) } delay( 300 ).then( () => { })

Usage

The second argument will be used in Promise as resolved value (useful to pass variables between scopes):

createClient().then( client => { expect(client).toBeOK return delay( 50 , client) }).then( client => { expect(client).toBeConnected() })

For quick hacks you can load Nano Delay from CDN. Do not use it in production because of low performance.

import { delay } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/nanodelay/index.js'

Future

Node.js 16+ has built-in Promise-based setTimeout . After January 2023 you can remove nanodelay from your dependencies.