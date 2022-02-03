openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nan

nanodelay

by Andrey Sitnik
2.0.2 (see all)

A tiny (37 bytes) Promise wrapper around setTimeout

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.7K

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nano Delay

A tiny Promise wrapper around setTimeout for JavaScript. Returns a Promise and resolve it after a specific amount of time.

  • Only 37 bytes (minified and gzipped), 10 times smaller than delay library.
  • Has good ES modules and TypeScript support.
import { delay } from 'nanodelay'

async function foo () {
  await delay(300)
  // Executed after 300 milliseconds
}

delay(300).then(() => {
  // Executed after 300 milliseconds
})
Sponsored by Evil Martians

Usage

The second argument will be used in Promise as resolved value (useful to pass variables between scopes):

createClient().then(client => {
  expect(client).toBeOK
  return delay(50, client)
}).then(client => {
  expect(client).toBeConnected()
})

For quick hacks you can load Nano Delay from CDN. Do not use it in production because of low performance.

import { delay } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/nanodelay/index.js'

Future

Node.js 16+ has built-in Promise-based setTimeout. After January 2023 you can remove nanodelay from your dependencies.

import { setTimeout } from 'timers/promises'

await setTimeout(5000)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial