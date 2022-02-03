A tiny
Promise wrapper around
setTimeout for JavaScript.
Returns a
Promise and resolve it after a specific amount of time.
delay library.
import { delay } from 'nanodelay'
async function foo () {
await delay(300)
// Executed after 300 milliseconds
}
delay(300).then(() => {
// Executed after 300 milliseconds
})
The second argument will be used in
Promise as resolved value
(useful to pass variables between scopes):
createClient().then(client => {
expect(client).toBeOK
return delay(50, client)
}).then(client => {
expect(client).toBeConnected()
})
For quick hacks you can load Nano Delay from CDN. Do not use it in production because of low performance.
import { delay } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/nanodelay/index.js'
Node.js 16+ has built-in Promise-based
setTimeout. After January 2023
you can remove
nanodelay from your dependencies.
import { setTimeout } from 'timers/promises'
await setTimeout(5000)