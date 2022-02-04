Toolkit for Nano cryptocurrency client side offline implementations allowing you to build web- and mobile applications using Nano without ever compromising the user's keys by sending them out of their own device.

The toolkit supports creating and importing wallets and signing blocks on-device. Meaning that the user's keys should never be required to leave the device. And much more!

Features

Generate new HD wallets (BIP32/44 hierarchial deterministic) with a BIP39 mnemonic phrase (Used in Ledger hardware wallet)

Generate new "legacy" Nano wallets with mnemonic phrases (Used in the Natrium wallet)

Import HD wallets with a mnemonic phrase or a seed

Import "legacy" wallets with the Nano mnemonic phrase or seed

Sign send-, receive- and change (representative) blocks with a private key

Convert Nano units

Verify the signature of a block

Sign any strings with the private key

Verify the signature of any string with the public key

Validate addresses and mnemonic words

Runs in all web browsers and mobile frameworks built with Javascript (doesn't require server-side NodeJS functions)

Installation

From NPM

npm install nanocurrency-web

In web

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/nanocurrency-web@1.3.6" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > NanocurrencyWeb.wallet.generate(...); </ script >

Usage

WARNING: do not use any of the keys or addresses listed below to send real assets!

Wallets and accounts

The wallet is a hexadecimal string called a seed. From this seed you can deterministically derive millions of unique accounts. The first account in a wallet starts at index 0.

The library is able to generate, import and derive accounts for HD wallets and "legacy" Nano wallets. A HD wallet seed length is 128 hexadecimal characters while a "legacy" Nano wallet seed is 64 characters long.

These are the two most common used wallets in different applications. A best bet would be to support both of them. For example, when an user wants to import a wallet, you could always generate both wallets and check if either wallet's account at index 0 has a frontier using the accounts_frontiers RPC command.

import { wallet } from 'nanocurrency-web' const wallet = wallet.generate(entropy?, password?) const wallet = wallet.generateLegacy(seed?) const wallet = wallet.fromMnemonic(mnemonic, seedPassword?) const wallet = wallet.fromLegacyMnemonic(mnemonic) const wallet = wallet.fromSeed(seed) const wallet = wallet.fromLegacySeed(seed) const accounts = wallet.accounts(seed, from , to) const accounts = wallet.legacyAccounts(seed, from , to)

{ mnemonic : 'edge defense waste choose enrich upon flee junk siren film clown finish luggage leader kid quick brick print evidence swap drill paddle truly occur' , seed : '0dc285fde768f7ff29b66ce7252d56ed92fe003b605907f7a4f683c3dc8586d34a914d3c71fc099bb38ee4a59e5b081a3497b7a323e90cc68f67b5837690310c' , accounts : [ { accountIndex : 0 , privateKey : '3be4fc2ef3f3b7374e6fc4fb6e7bb153f8a2998b3b3dab50853eabe128024143' , publicKey : '5b65b0e8173ee0802c2c3e6c9080d1a16b06de1176c938a924f58670904e82c4' , address : 'nano_1pu7p5n3ghq1i1p4rhmek41f5add1uh34xpb94nkbxe8g4a6x1p69emk8y1d' } ] }

Blocks

There are three different types of blocks; send, receive and change. While all of these are called "state" blocks, they are interpreted differently based on the data they contain.

A send block means that the amount of Nano decreases in the account while a receive block means that the amount increases. If the amount stays the same, it's interpreted as a change (representative) block. You are able to change the representative also at the same time when sending or receiving. All blocks are signed with the account's private key.

The functions are designed to have user friendly usage, but they will return the block exactly the way as the network accepts them. All that is left is to publish the block to the network with the process RPC command.

Always fetch the most up to date information for the account from the network using the account_info RPC command.

If the account hasn't been opened yet (this is the first block), you will need to use the "genesis" as frontier: 0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 .

Signing a send block

import { block } from 'nanocurrency-web' const privateKey = '781186FB9EF17DB6E3D1056550D9FAE5D5BBADA6A6BC370E4CBB938B1DC71DA3' ; const data = { walletBalanceRaw : '5618869000000000000000000000000' , fromAddress : 'nano_1e5aqegc1jb7qe964u4adzmcezyo6o146zb8hm6dft8tkp79za3sxwjym5rx' , toAddress : 'nano_1q3hqecaw15cjt7thbtxu3pbzr1eihtzzpzxguoc37bj1wc5ffoh7w74gi6p' , representativeAddress : 'nano_1stofnrxuz3cai7ze75o174bpm7scwj9jn3nxsn8ntzg784jf1gzn1jjdkou' , frontier : '92BA74A7D6DC7557F3EDA95ADC6341D51AC777A0A6FF0688A5C492AB2B2CB40D' , amountRaw : '2000000000000000000000000000000' , work : 'fbffed7c73b61367' , } const signedBlock = block.send(data, privateKey)

Signing a receive block

import { block } from 'nanocurrency-web' const privateKey = '781186FB9EF17DB6E3D1056550D9FAE5D5BBADA6A6BC370E4CBB938B1DC71DA3' ; const data = { walletBalanceRaw : '18618869000000000000000000000000' , toAddress : 'nano_3kyb49tqpt39ekc49kbej51ecsjqnimnzw1swxz4boix4ctm93w517umuiw8' , representativeAddress : 'nano_1stofnrxuz3cai7ze75o174bpm7scwj9jn3nxsn8ntzg784jf1gzn1jjdkou' , frontier : '92BA74A7D6DC7557F3EDA95ADC6341D51AC777A0A6FF0688A5C492AB2B2CB40D' , transactionHash : 'CBC911F57B6827649423C92C88C0C56637A4274FF019E77E24D61D12B5338783' , amountRaw : '7000000000000000000000000000000' , work : 'c5cf86de24b24419' , } const signedBlock = block.receive(data, privateKey)

Signing a change (representative) block

import { block } from 'nanocurrency-web' const privateKey = '781186FB9EF17DB6E3D1056550D9FAE5D5BBADA6A6BC370E4CBB938B1DC71DA3' ; const data = { walletBalanceRaw : '3000000000000000000000000000000' , address : 'nano_3igf8hd4sjshoibbbkeitmgkp1o6ug4xads43j6e4gqkj5xk5o83j8ja9php' , representativeAddress : 'nano_1anrzcuwe64rwxzcco8dkhpyxpi8kd7zsjc1oeimpc3ppca4mrjtwnqposrs' , frontier : '128106287002E595F479ACD615C818117FCB3860EC112670557A2467386249D4' , work : '0000000000000000' , } const signedBlock = block.representative(data, privateKey)

Converting Nano units

Supported unit values are RAW, NANO, MRAI, KRAI, RAW.

import { tools } from 'nanocurrency-web' const converted = tools.convert( '1' , 'NANO' , 'RAW' ) const converted = tools.convert( '1000000000000000000000000000000' , 'RAW' , 'NANO' )

Verifying signatures and signing anything with the private key

Cryptocurrencies rely on asymmetric cryptographgy. This means that you can use the public key to validate the signature of the block that is signed with the private key.

For example implementing client side login with the password being the user's e-mail signed with their private key:

import { tools } from 'nanocurrency-web' const privateKey = '781186FB9EF17DB6E3D1056550D9FAE5D5BBADA6A6BC370E4CBB938B1DC71DA3' const signed = tools.sign(privateKey, 'foo@bar.com' )

You can also validate Nano blocks:

import { tools } from 'nanocurrency-web' const valid = tools.verifyBlock(publicKey, block)

You are able to challenge an user to prove ownership of a Nano address simply by making the user sign any string with the private key and then validating the signature with the public key. You are even able to derive the public key from the Nano address.

import { tools } from 'nanocurrency-web' const nanoAddress = 'nano_1pu7p5n3ghq1i1p4rhmek41f5add1uh34xpb94nkbxe8g4a6x1p69emk8y1d' const privateKey = '3be4fc2ef3f3b7374e6fc4fb6e7bb153f8a2998b3b3dab50853eabe128024143' const data = 'sign this' const signature = tools.sign(privateKey, data) const publicKey = tools.addressToPublicKey(nanoAddress) const validSignature = tools.verify(publicKey, signature, data)

Validating values

You are able to validate Nano addresses and mnemonic words.

import { tools } from 'nanocurrency-web' const valid = tools.validateAddress( 'nano_1pu7p5n3ghq1i1p4rhmek41f5add1uh34xpb94nkbxe8g4a6x1p69emk8y1d' ) const valid = tools.validateMnemonic( 'edge defense waste choose enrich upon flee junk siren film clown finish luggage leader kid quick brick print evidence swap drill paddle truly occur' )

Contributions

You are welcome to contribute to the module. To develop, use the following commands.

npm install to install dependencies

to install dependencies npm run build to build and pack the code

to build and pack the code npm run test to run tests

Fork the project, make your changes and request them to be merged with a pull request. Issues are also welcome. If you have any questions, you can find me lurking around the Nano discord server.

Donations

If this helped you in your endeavours and you feel like supporting the developer, please donate some Nano:

nano_1iic4ggaxy3eyg89xmswhj1r5j9uj66beka8qjcte11bs6uc3wdwr7i9hepm

If you prefer the old fashioned way, I also have a GitHub Sponsors account.