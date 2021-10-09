DEPRECATED: Use
picocolors instead.
It is 3 times smaller and 50% faster.
The space in node_modules including sub-dependencies:
- nanocolors 16 kB
+ picocolors 7 kB
Library loading time:
- nanocolors 0.885 ms
+ picocolors 0.470 ms
Benchmark for complex use cases:
- nanocolors 1,088,193 ops/sec
+ picocolors 1,772,265 ops/sec
A tiny and fast Node.js library to ANSI colors to terminal output.
import { green, bold } from 'nanocolors'
console.log(
green(`Task ${bold('1')} was finished`)
)
Started as a fork of @jorgebucaran’s
colorettewith hacks from @lukeed’s
kleur. See changes between Nano Colors and
colorette.
chalk
Replace import and use named exports:
- import chalk from 'chalk'
+ import { red, bold } from 'nanocolors'
Unprefix calls:
- chalk.red(text)
+ red(text)
Replace chains to nested calls:
- chalk.red.bold(text)
+ red(bold(text))
If you used template tag, then use
the
nanocolors-template:
- import chalk from 'chalk'
+ import { colorize } from 'nanocolors-template'
- chalk.yellow.bold`yellow {red ${"text"}}`
+ colorize`{yellow.bold yellow {red ${"text"}}}`
Above changes can be applied automatically using codemod:
npx jscodeshift FILES -t https://gist.githubusercontent.com/gavrix/ff051941ad9a19c8ea3224f38c30bc9a/raw/09d81e93f880ecbc8f52dcf7819816c81e2ba340/chalk_nanocolors_transform.js
Nano Colors exports functions:
|Colors
|Background Colors
|Modifiers
black
bgBlack
|dim
red
bgRed
|bold
green
bgGreen
|hidden
yellow
bgYellow
|italic
blue
bgBlue
|underline
magenta
bgMagenta
cyan
bgCyan
|reset
white
bgWhite
gray
Functions are not chainable. You need to wrap it inside each other:
import { black, bgYellow } from 'nanocolors'
console.log(bgYellow(black(' WARN ')))
Functions will use colors only if Nano Colors auto-detect that current environment supports colors.
You can get support level in
isColorSupported:
import { isColorSupported } from 'nanocolors'
if (isColorSupported) {
console.log('With colors')
}
You can manually switch colors on/off and override color support auto-detection:
import { createColors } from 'nanocolors'
const { red } = createColors(options.enableColors)
On
undefined argument,
createColors will use value
from color support auto-detection.