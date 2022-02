🏚 deprecated – plese see / use caly

nanocal

4 kB date picker & 5 kB range picker

what

date and range picker that work with or without build tools and with or without frameworks

for more detailed examples how to use it with frameworks, see examples.

why

don't be satisfied with moment.js + jquery combo to have a simple date or range picker

how

shout-outs to svelte

examples on codepen.io

browser compatibility / known issues

tested on mostly modern browsers

Chrome (desktop and mobile)

Safari (desktop and mobile)

Firefox

Edge 15+ visibility: hidden won't work as CSS variable



no IE because it lacks CSS Variables support