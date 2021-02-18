Tiny message bus.
var nanobus = require('nanobus')
var bus = nanobus()
bus.on('foo', function (color) {
console.log('color is', color)
})
bus.emit('foo', 'blue')
We had the requirement for a
* event to catch all calls, and figured we could
improve the file size at the same time. This library is about 1/3rd the size of
Node's version. And it was easy to build, so yeah good enough of an excuse hah.
You can do this by using the
.once() listener and establishing a convention
around naming schemas.
bus.on('foo', function (color) {
console.log('foo called')
bus.emit('foo:res')
})
bus.once('foo:res', function () {
console.log('response received')
})
bus.emit('foo')
If you're only writing code that runs inside Node and don't need a
'*'
listener, consider using the built-in event emitter API instead.
No. If you're interested in doing that, use something like nanotick to batch events and ensure they run asynchronously.
bus = nanobus([name])
Create a new
nanobus instance. Optionally takes a name that will be used for
tracing in the browser using the
performance.mark /
performance.measure
API.
bus.emit(eventName, [data])
Emit an event. Arbitrary data can optionally be passed as an argument.
'*'
listeners run after named listeners.
bus.on(eventName, listener([data]))
bus.addListener(eventName, listener([data]))
Listen to an event. If the event name is
'*' the listener signature is
listener(eventName, [data], [performanceTimingId]).
bus.prependListener(eventName, listener([data]))
Listen to an event, but make sure it's pushed to the start of the listener
queue. If the event name is
'*' the listener signature is
listener(eventName, [data]).
bus.once(eventName, listener([data]))
Listen to an event, and clear it after it's been called once. If the event
name is
'*' the listener signature is
listener(eventName, [data], [performanceTimingId]).
bus.prependOnceListener(eventName, listener([data]))
Listen to an event, and clear it after it's been called once. If the event
name is
'*' the listener signature is
listener(eventName, [data]).
bus.removeListener(eventName, listener)
Remove a specific listener to an event.
listeners = bus.listeners(eventName)
Return all listeners for a given event.
'*' listeners are not included in
this list. Use
bus.listeners('*') to get a list of
'*' listeners.
bus.removeAllListeners([eventName])
Remove all listeners to an event. If no event name is passed, removes all
listeners on the message bus.
'*' listeners are not removed unless
eventName is
* or no event name is passed.
Optional event typing is available in TypeScript by passing an object type with event names as keys and event listener function signatures as values.
// if compilerOptions.esModuleInterop = true
import Nanobus from "nanobus"
// else
import Nanobus = require("nanobus")
type Events = {
foo: (color: string) => void
bar: (count: number) => void
}
const bus = new Nanobus<Events>()
bus.on("foo", color => {
// color: string
console.log("color is", color)
})
bus.on("bar", count => {
// count: number
console.log("count is", count)
})
bus.on("*", (eventName, data) => {
// eventName: "foo" | "bar"
// data: any[]
if (eventName === "foo") {
const [color] = data as Parameters<Events["foo"]>
// color: string
} else if (eventName === "bar") {
const [count] = data as Parameters<Events["bar"]>
// count: number
}
})
bus.emit("foo", "blue") // required arguments: [string]
bus.emit("bar", 100) // required arguments: [number]