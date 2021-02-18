nanobus

Tiny message bus.

Usage

var nanobus = require ( 'nanobus' ) var bus = nanobus() bus.on( 'foo' , function ( color ) { console .log( 'color is' , color) }) bus.emit( 'foo' , 'blue' )

FAQ

Why not use the Node API?

We had the requirement for a * event to catch all calls, and figured we could improve the file size at the same time. This library is about 1/3rd the size of Node's version. And it was easy to build, so yeah good enough of an excuse hah.

How do I listen for replies?

You can do this by using the .once() listener and establishing a convention around naming schemas.

bus.on( 'foo' , function ( color ) { console .log( 'foo called' ) bus.emit( 'foo:res' ) }) bus.once( 'foo:res' , function ( ) { console .log( 'response received' ) }) bus.emit( 'foo' )

When shouldn't I use this package?

If you're only writing code that runs inside Node and don't need a '*' listener, consider using the built-in event emitter API instead.

Are the emitters asynchronous?

No. If you're interested in doing that, use something like nanotick to batch events and ensure they run asynchronously.

API

bus = nanobus([name])

Create a new nanobus instance. Optionally takes a name that will be used for tracing in the browser using the performance.mark / performance.measure API.

Emit an event. Arbitrary data can optionally be passed as an argument. '*' listeners run after named listeners.

Listen to an event. If the event name is '*' the listener signature is listener(eventName, [data], [performanceTimingId]) .

Listen to an event, but make sure it's pushed to the start of the listener queue. If the event name is '*' the listener signature is listener(eventName, [data]) .

Listen to an event, and clear it after it's been called once. If the event name is '*' the listener signature is listener(eventName, [data], [performanceTimingId]) .

Listen to an event, and clear it after it's been called once. If the event name is '*' the listener signature is listener(eventName, [data]) .

Remove a specific listener to an event.

listeners = bus.listeners(eventName)

Return all listeners for a given event. '*' listeners are not included in this list. Use bus.listeners('*') to get a list of '*' listeners.

Remove all listeners to an event. If no event name is passed, removes all listeners on the message bus. '*' listeners are not removed unless eventName is * or no event name is passed.

TypeScript

Optional event typing is available in TypeScript by passing an object type with event names as keys and event listener function signatures as values.

import Nanobus from "nanobus" import Nanobus = require ( "nanobus" ) type Events = { foo: ( color: string ) => void bar: ( count: number ) => void } const bus = new Nanobus<Events>() bus.on( "foo" , color => { console .log( "color is" , color) }) bus.on( "bar" , count => { console .log( "count is" , count) }) bus.on( "*" , ( eventName, data ) => { if (eventName === "foo" ) { const [color] = data as Parameters<Events[ "foo" ]> } else if (eventName === "bar" ) { const [count] = data as Parameters<Events[ "bar" ]> } }) bus.emit( "foo" , "blue" ) bus.emit( "bar" , 100 )

License

MIT