nanobench

Simple benchmarking tool with TAP-like output that is easy to parse.

npm install nanobench

Usage

var bench = require ( 'nanobench' ) bench( 'sha256 200.000 times' , function ( b ) { var crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) var data = new Buffer( 'hello world' ) b.start() for ( var i = 0 ; i < 200000 ; i++) { data = crypto.createHash( 'sha256' ).update(data).digest() } b.end() }) bench( 'sha1 200.000 times' , function ( b ) { var crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) var data = new Buffer( 'hello world' ) b.start() for ( var i = 0 ; i < 200000 ; i++) { data = crypto.createHash( 'sha1' ).update(data).digest() } b.end() })

Running the above will produce output similar to this:

NANOBENCH version 2 > node example.js ok ~554 ms (0 s + 554449000 ns) ok ~598 ms (0 s + 597703365 ns) all benchmarks completed ok ~1.15 s (1 s + 152152365 ns)

API

Add a new benchmark. run is called with a benchmark object, b that has the following methods

b.start() - Start the benchmark. If not called the bench will be tracked from the beginning of the function.

- Start the benchmark. If not called the bench will be tracked from the beginning of the function. b.end() - End the benchmark.

- End the benchmark. b.error(err) - Benchmark failed. Report error.

- Benchmark failed. Report error. b.log(msg) - Log out a message

Skip a benchmark.

Only run this benchmark.

CLI

If you have multiple benchmarks as different files you can use the cli benchmark runner to run them all

npm install -g nanobench nanobench benchmarks/ *.js

Comparing benchmarks

A comparison tool for comparing two benchmark outputs is included as well. This is useful if fx you ran a benchmark on two different git checkouts and want to compare which one was the fastest one

> git checkout hash -using-sha256 > node benchmark.js > output-sha256 > git checkout hash -using-blake2b > node benchmark.js > output-blake2b nanobench-compare output-sha256 output-blake2b

The compare tool will print out something like this

NANOBENCH version 2 | NANOBENCH version 2 > node benchmark .js | > node benchmark .js | # hashing 200 .000 times >>> # hashing 200 .000 times # (using sha256) >>> # (using blake2b) ok ~ 591 ms ( 0 s + 590687187 ns) >>> ok ~ 95 ms ( 0 s + 95347216 ns) | all benchmarks completed >>> all benchmarks completed ok ~ 591 ms ( 0 s + 590687187 ns) >>> ok ~ 95 ms ( 0 s + 95347216 ns) |

Where >>> means that right one was faster, <<< that the left one was, and === that they were within 5% of other

Parser

An parser for the output format is included as well. You can require it from node using

var parse = require ( 'nanobench/parse' ) var output = parse(outputAsString) console .log(output)

If you parse the above example output an object similar to this will be printed out

{ type : 'NANOBENCH' , version : 2 , command : 'nanobench example.js' , benchmarks : [ { name : 'sha256 200.000 times' , output : [], error : null , time : [ Object ] }, { name : 'sha1 200.000 times' , output : [], error : null , time : [ Object ] }, { name : 'sha256 200.000 times' , output : [], error : null , time : [ Object ] } ], error : null , time : [ 1 , 802600099 ] }

License

MIT