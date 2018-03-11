Simple benchmarking tool with TAP-like output that is easy to parse.
npm install nanobench
var bench = require('nanobench')
bench('sha256 200.000 times', function (b) {
var crypto = require('crypto')
var data = new Buffer('hello world')
b.start()
for (var i = 0; i < 200000; i++) {
data = crypto.createHash('sha256').update(data).digest()
}
b.end()
})
bench('sha1 200.000 times', function (b) {
var crypto = require('crypto')
var data = new Buffer('hello world')
b.start()
for (var i = 0; i < 200000; i++) {
data = crypto.createHash('sha1').update(data).digest()
}
b.end()
})
Running the above will produce output similar to this:
NANOBENCH version 2
> node example.js
# sha1 200.000 times
ok ~554 ms (0 s + 554449000 ns)
# sha256 200.000 times
ok ~598 ms (0 s + 597703365 ns)
all benchmarks completed
ok ~1.15 s (1 s + 152152365 ns)
benchmark(name, run)
Add a new benchmark.
run is called with a benchmark object,
b that has the following methods
b.start() - Start the benchmark. If not called the bench will be tracked from the beginning of the function.
b.end() - End the benchmark.
b.error(err) - Benchmark failed. Report error.
b.log(msg) - Log out a message
benchmark.skip(name, run)
Skip a benchmark.
benchmark.only(name, run)
Only run this benchmark.
If you have multiple benchmarks as different files you can use the cli benchmark runner to run them all
npm install -g nanobench
nanobench benchmarks/*.js
A comparison tool for comparing two benchmark outputs is included as well. This is useful if fx you ran a benchmark on two different git checkouts and want to compare which one was the fastest one
> git checkout hash-using-sha256
> node benchmark.js > output-sha256
> git checkout hash-using-blake2b
> node benchmark.js > output-blake2b
nanobench-compare output-sha256 output-blake2b
The compare tool will print out something like this
NANOBENCH version 2 | NANOBENCH version 2
> node benchmark.js | > node benchmark.js
|
# hashing 200.000 times >>> # hashing 200.000 times
# (using sha256) >>> # (using blake2b)
ok ~591 ms (0 s + 590687187 ns) >>> ok ~95 ms (0 s + 95347216 ns)
|
all benchmarks completed >>> all benchmarks completed
ok ~591 ms (0 s + 590687187 ns) >>> ok ~95 ms (0 s + 95347216 ns)
|
Where
>>> means that right one was faster,
<<< that the left one was, and
=== that they were within 5% of other
An parser for the output format is included as well. You can require it from node using
var parse = require('nanobench/parse')
var output = parse(outputAsString)
console.log(output)
If you parse the above example output an object similar to this will be printed out
{ type: 'NANOBENCH',
version: 2,
command: 'nanobench example.js',
benchmarks:
[ { name: 'sha256 200.000 times',
output: [],
error: null,
time: [Object] },
{ name: 'sha1 200.000 times',
output: [],
error: null,
time: [Object] },
{ name: 'sha256 200.000 times',
output: [],
error: null,
time: [Object] } ],
error: null,
time: [ 1, 802600099 ] }
MIT
When I was looking for an easy way to benchmark my packages without having to setup a full suite of things, this seemed to be the obvious choice. No real complaints. Easy and straight forward. The only thing I wish was that the documentation provided more examples for things like `parse` so that when I'm doing benchmarks on multiple things I could provide raw results and customize it more. That's really the only lacking thing to me. It seems it wants you to overwrite the standard `console.log`. I just wish they provided a bit of a different way to do it. That's all.