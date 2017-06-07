openbase logo
nan

nanobar

by Jacobo Tabernero
0.4.2 (see all)

Very lightweight progress bars. No jQuery

Readme

nanobar

Very lightweight progress bars (~699 bytes gzipped).

Compatibility: iE7+ and the rest of the world

npm version Bower version

Demo

See nanobar.jacoborus.codes

Installation

Download and extract the latest release or install with package manager:

Bower:

$ bower install nanobar

npm:

$ npm install nanobar

Usage

Load

Link nanobar.js from your html file

<script src="path/to/nanobar.min.js"></script>

or require it:

var Nanobar = require('path/to/nanobar');

Generate progressbar

var nanobar = new Nanobar( options );

options

  • id <String>: (optional) id for nanobar div
  • classname <String>: (optional) class for nanobar div
  • target <DOM Element>: (optional) Where to put the progress bar, nanobar will be fixed to top of document if no target is passed

Move bar

Resize the bar with nanobar.go(percentage)

arguments

  • percentage <Number> : percentage width of nanobar

Example

Create bar

var options = {
    classname: 'my-class',
  id: 'my-id',
    target: document.getElementById('myDivId')
};

var nanobar = new Nanobar( options );

//move bar
nanobar.go( 30 ); // size bar 30%
nanobar.go( 76 ); // size bar 76%

// size bar 100% and and finish
nanobar.go(100);

Customize bars

Nanobar injects a style tag in your HTML head. Bar divs has class .bar, and its containers .nanobar, so you can overwrite its values.

Default css:

.nanobar {
  width: 100%;
  height: 4px;
  z-index: 9999;
  top:0
}
.bar {
  width: 0;
  height: 100%;
  transition: height .3s;
  background:#000;
}

You should know what to do with that ;)



© 2016 jacoborus - Released under MIT License

Alternatives

pj
pace-jsAutomatically add a progress bar to your site.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
pj
progressbar.jsResponsive and slick progress bars
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-progressbarSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
5K
jpr
jprogressSimple slim lightweight(<2KB) JavaScript progress bar, good for visual loading indicator of callbacks, promises and similar stuff.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
pbe
progress-bar-elementLightweight vanilla JS horizontal loading bar
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
23
See 10 Alternatives

