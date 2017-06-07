Very lightweight progress bars (~699 bytes gzipped).
Compatibility: iE7+ and the rest of the world
Download and extract the latest release or install with package manager:
$ bower install nanobar
npm:
$ npm install nanobar
Link
nanobar.js from your html file
<script src="path/to/nanobar.min.js"></script>
or require it:
var Nanobar = require('path/to/nanobar');
var nanobar = new Nanobar( options );
options
id
<String>: (optional) id for nanobar div
classname
<String>: (optional) class for nanobar div
target
<DOM Element>: (optional) Where to put the progress bar, nanobar will be fixed to top of document if no
target is passed
Resize the bar with
nanobar.go(percentage)
arguments
percentage
<Number> : percentage width of nanobar
Create bar
var options = {
classname: 'my-class',
id: 'my-id',
target: document.getElementById('myDivId')
};
var nanobar = new Nanobar( options );
//move bar
nanobar.go( 30 ); // size bar 30%
nanobar.go( 76 ); // size bar 76%
// size bar 100% and and finish
nanobar.go(100);
Nanobar injects a style tag in your HTML head. Bar divs has class
.bar, and its containers
.nanobar, so you can overwrite its values.
Default css:
.nanobar {
width: 100%;
height: 4px;
z-index: 9999;
top:0
}
.bar {
width: 0;
height: 100%;
transition: height .3s;
background:#000;
}
You should know what to do with that ;)
