Very lightweight progress bars (~699 bytes gzipped).

Compatibility: iE7+ and the rest of the world

Demo

See nanobar.jacoborus.codes

Installation

Download and extract the latest release or install with package manager:

Bower:

bower install nanobar

npm:

npm install nanobar

Usage

Load

Link nanobar.js from your html file

< script src = "path/to/nanobar.min.js" > </ script >

or require it:

var Nanobar = require ( 'path/to/nanobar' );

Generate progressbar

var nanobar = new Nanobar( options );

options

id <String> : (optional) id for nanobar div

: (optional) id for div classname <String> : (optional) class for nanobar div

: (optional) class for div target <DOM Element> : (optional) Where to put the progress bar, nanobar will be fixed to top of document if no target is passed

Move bar

Resize the bar with nanobar.go(percentage)

arguments

percentage <Number> : percentage width of nanobar

Example

Create bar

var options = { classname : 'my-class' , id : 'my-id' , target : document .getElementById( 'myDivId' ) }; var nanobar = new Nanobar( options ); nanobar.go( 30 ); nanobar.go( 76 ); nanobar.go( 100 );

Customize bars

Nanobar injects a style tag in your HTML head. Bar divs has class .bar , and its containers .nanobar , so you can overwrite its values.

Default css:

.nanobar { width : 100% ; height : 4px ; z-index : 9999 ; top : 0 } .bar { width : 0 ; height : 100% ; transition : height . 3s ; background : #000 ; }

You should know what to do with that ;)







© 2016 jacoborus - Released under MIT License