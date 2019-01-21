nanoassert
Nanoscale assertion module
var assert = require('nanoassert')
assert(a !== b, `${a} !== ${b}`)
assert(declaration, [message])
Assert that
declaration is truthy otherwise throw
AssertionError with
optional
message. In Javascript runtimes that use v8, you will get a nicer
stack trace with this error.
If you want friendlier messages you can use template strings to show the
assertion made like in the example above.
I like to write public facing code very defensively, but have reservations about
the size incurred by the
assert module. I only use the top-level
assert
method anyway.
nanoassert@^1.1.0
Docs for the previous version, which is used by many modules on npm, can be found here
npm install nanoassert