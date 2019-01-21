openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nan

nanoassert

by Emil Bay
2.0.0 (see all)

Nanoscale assertion module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

107K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nanoassert

Build Status

Nanoscale assertion module

Usage

var assert = require('nanoassert')

assert(a !== b, `${a} !== ${b}`)

API

assert(declaration, [message])

Assert that declaration is truthy otherwise throw AssertionError with optional message. In Javascript runtimes that use v8, you will get a nicer stack trace with this error. If you want friendlier messages you can use template strings to show the assertion made like in the example above.

Why

I like to write public facing code very defensively, but have reservations about the size incurred by the assert module. I only use the top-level assert method anyway.

nanoassert@^1.1.0

Docs for the previous version, which is used by many modules on npm, can be found here

Install

npm install nanoassert

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial