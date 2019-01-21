nanoassert

Nanoscale assertion module

Usage

var assert = require ( 'nanoassert' ) assert(a !== b, ` ${a} !== ${b} ` )

API

Assert that declaration is truthy otherwise throw AssertionError with optional message . In Javascript runtimes that use v8, you will get a nicer stack trace with this error. If you want friendlier messages you can use template strings to show the assertion made like in the example above.

Why

I like to write public facing code very defensively, but have reservations about the size incurred by the assert module. I only use the top-level assert method anyway.

Docs for the previous version, which is used by many modules on npm, can be found here

Install

npm install nanoassert

License

ISC