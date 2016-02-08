nanoajax

An ajax library you need a microscope to see.

Weighs in at 620 bytes gzipped and minified. It is very basic, but contains support for cross-domain requests back to somewhat older browsers (See Compatibility).

API Changes

Passing a string url instead of a params object has been removed in v0.4.0

The params object was introduced in v0.2.1 , and is the only way to use POST requests.

, and is the only way to use requests. Passing a FormData object as the body will cause the Content Type header to not be set, as appropriate.

Install

You can use npm or bower:

npm install --save nanoajax

bower install --save nanoajax

Can be used via browserify or webpack:

var nanoajax = require ( 'nanoajax' )

Or you can use the global script:

< script src = "/nanoajax.min.js" > </ script >

(You can build that script with: npm install -g uglify-js && ./make )

Use

GET

nanoajax.ajax({ url : '/some-get-url' }, function ( code, responseText ) { ... })

POST

nanoajax.ajax({ url : '/some-post-url' , method : 'POST' , body : 'post=content&args=yaknow' }, function ( code, responseText, request ) { # code is response code # responseText is response body as a string # request is the xmlhttprequest, which has `getResponseHeader(header)` function })

Documentation

var xhrRequest = nanoajax.ajax(params, callback)

Simple and small ajax function. Takes a parameters object and a callback function.

Parameters:

url : string, required

: string, required headers : object of {header_name: header_value, ...}

: object of body : string (sets content type to 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' if not set in headers) FormData (doesn't set content type so that browser will set as appropriate)

: method : 'GET', 'POST', etc. Defaults to 'GET' or 'POST' based on body

: 'GET', 'POST', etc. Defaults to 'GET' or 'POST' based on body cors : If your using cross-origin, you will need this true for IE8-9 (to use the XDomainRequest object, also see Compatibility)

The following parameters are passed directly onto the request object:

IMPORTANT NOTE: The caller is responsible for compatibility checking.

responseType : string, various compatability, see xhr docs for enum options

: string, various compatability, see xhr docs for enum options withCredentials : boolean, IE10+, CORS only

: boolean, IE10+, CORS only timeout : long, ms timeout, IE8+

: long, ms timeout, IE8+ onprogress : callback, IE10+

Callback function prototype:

statusCode : integer status or null if request errors for some browsers (notably Chrome), this is 0 (and response is "Error")

: integer status or null response : if responseType set and supported by browser, this is an object of some type (see docs) otherwise if request completed, this is the string text of the response if request is aborted, this is "Abort" if request times out, this is "Timeout" if request errors before completing (probably a CORS issue), this is "Error"

: request object

Returns the request object. So you can call .abort() or other methods

Compatibility

nanoajax works on android, iOS, IE8+, and all modern browsers, with some (known) caveats.

Safari is conservative with cookies and will not allow cross-domain cookies to be set from domains that have never been visited by the user.

IE8 and IE9 do not support cookies in cross-domain requests in this library. There are other solutions out there, but this library has chosen small over edge case compatibility.

License