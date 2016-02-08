An ajax library you need a microscope to see.
Weighs in at 620 bytes gzipped and minified. It is very basic, but contains support for cross-domain requests back to somewhat older browsers (See Compatibility).
v0.4.0
v0.2.1, and is the only way to use
POST requests.
You can use npm or bower:
npm install --save nanoajax
bower install --save nanoajax
Can be used via browserify or webpack:
var nanoajax = require('nanoajax')
Or you can use the global script:
<script src="/nanoajax.min.js"></script>
(You can build that script with:
npm install -g uglify-js && ./make)
GET
nanoajax.ajax({url:'/some-get-url'}, function (code, responseText) { ... })
POST
nanoajax.ajax({url: '/some-post-url', method: 'POST', body: 'post=content&args=yaknow'}, function (code, responseText, request) {
# code is response code
# responseText is response body as a string
# request is the xmlhttprequest, which has `getResponseHeader(header)` function
})
var xhrRequest = nanoajax.ajax(params, callback)
Simple and small ajax function. Takes a parameters object and a callback function.
Parameters:
url: string, required
headers: object of
{header_name: header_value, ...}
body:
method: 'GET', 'POST', etc. Defaults to 'GET' or 'POST' based on body
cors: If your using cross-origin, you will need this true for IE8-9 (to use the XDomainRequest object, also see Compatibility)
The following parameters are passed directly onto the request object:
IMPORTANT NOTE: The caller is responsible for compatibility checking.
responseType: string, various compatability, see xhr docs for enum options
withCredentials: boolean, IE10+, CORS only
timeout: long, ms timeout, IE8+
onprogress: callback, IE10+
Callback function prototype:
statusCode: integer status or null
response is "Error")
response:
responseType set and supported by browser, this is an object of some type (see docs)
"Abort"
"Timeout"
"Error"
Returns the request object. So you can call .abort() or other methods
nanoajax works on android, iOS, IE8+, and all modern browsers, with some (known) caveats.
MIT found in
LICENSE file.